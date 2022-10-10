checkAd

M4Markets Acquires CySEC Licence to Cater to European Clients

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - Global FX and CFD broker M4Markets
(https://www.m4markets.com/) has announced today that it has acquired a CySEC
license and will now be offering services and products to European traders.

Following a very successful journey outside Europe during the past two years,
M4Markets has established itself as one of the most reliable brokers in the
industry and has collected a number of awards and accolades that bear witness to
the broker's achievements. The broker's growing client-base and trading volumes
are a testament to its success and the direction towards offering services to
European clients is strategic as M4Markets is endeavoring to establish itself as
one of the key players in the industry.

More specifically, M4Markets and the group behind M4Markets, the Oryx Group,
have purchased ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, a legal company regulated by CySEC.
ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now be operating under the legal name of
Harindale Ltd and will be operating as M4Markets Europe.

Speaking about the new license acquisition, M4Markets Group CEO, Mr. Panikos
Teklos, commented that "M4Markets has grown significantly over the past two
years and strategically it was the logical next step for us to penetrate the
European market as a lot of the European traders are experienced and as
passionate about trading as we are. We are committed to maintaining the same
level of client service that has helped set M4Markets apart and we will continue
to improve our offering to meet the needs of our traders."

Also commenting on the CySEC license, M4Markets Group CMO Mrs. Marilena Iakovou
noted that "When we started M4Markets we faced a lot of challenges, it was in
the midst of the pandemic, the industry was saturated from competition and
against all odds, we've managed to position ourselves as one of the most trusted
brokers in the industry. The background of the founders of M4Markets is in
investment banking and professional advisory services and we have tried to
maintain that level of quality and commitment throughout our services to
European traders."

About M4Markets

M4Markets (https://www.m4markets.com/) is a Forex and CFD trading services
provider offering first-class trading products with ultra-competitive pricing
and execution. M4Markets is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities
and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and by the Seychelles Financial Services
Authority (FSA Seychelles).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915840/M4Markets_CySEC_licence.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817653/M4Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/m4markets-acqu
ires-cysec-licence-to-cater-to-european-clients-301643202.html

Contact:

Marilena Iakovou,
M4Markets CMO,
marketing@m4markets.com,
+35725885000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165777/5340759
OTS: M4Markets



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

M4Markets Acquires CySEC Licence to Cater to European Clients Global FX and CFD broker M4Markets (https://www.m4markets.com/) has announced today that it has acquired a CySEC license and will now be offering services and products to European traders. Following a very successful journey outside Europe during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Busverkehr in Sachsen-Anhalt ist gefährdet
122 Leser
Neue Geschäftsführer für UBM Development Czechia
100 Leser
BioVaxys schließt verbindliches Term Sheet für die Vermarktung und den Vertrieb von ...
100 Leser
3.000 Euro steuerfreier Bonus für alle? Experte erklärt, wie Firmen das im Kampf gegen ...
98 Leser
Jährliches Run-Up im Empire State Building: präsentiert von Turkish Airlines und unterstützt von der Challenged Athletes Foundation
96 Leser
Dille & Kamille eröffnet in Düsseldorf (FOTO)
75 Leser
Amazon investiert mehr als 1 Milliarde Euro in die Elektrifizierung des europäischen ...
61 Leser
Rekordverdächtige Verkaufszahlen für FEZiBOs höhenverstellbaren Schreibtisch enthüllt: Eine lang erwartete ergonomische Änderung des Trends zur Telearbeit in Deutschland
55 Leser
Swisscom, NETSCOUT und Ericsson kündigen weltweit erste Lösung zur Verarbeitung von ...
51 Leser
Karrieretag Familienunternehmen bei WIKA / Bewerbungsschluss am 17. Oktober 2022. Jetzt noch Chance ...
48 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1045 Leser
Knapp 30 % der Umsätze zur Luftreinhaltung entfallen auf Elektromobilität
817 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
765 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
765 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
748 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung (FuE) in Deutschland seit 2005 deutlich gestiegen
624 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
623 Leser
Drastische Knappheit an Nachwuchs im Handwerk und Bau (FOTO)
599 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
591 Leser
Scanbot SDK veröffentlicht neue Barcode Scanner Demo App für iOS und Android
571 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1507 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1341 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1049 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1045 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1017 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
975 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
871 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1923 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1720 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1687 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1663 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1580 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1507 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1454 Leser