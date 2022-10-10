M4Markets Acquires CySEC Licence to Cater to European Clients

Nicosia, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - Global FX and CFD broker M4Markets

(https://www.m4markets.com/) has announced today that it has acquired a CySEC

license and will now be offering services and products to European traders.



Following a very successful journey outside Europe during the past two years,

M4Markets has established itself as one of the most reliable brokers in the

industry and has collected a number of awards and accolades that bear witness to

the broker's achievements. The broker's growing client-base and trading volumes

are a testament to its success and the direction towards offering services to

European clients is strategic as M4Markets is endeavoring to establish itself as

one of the key players in the industry.





More specifically, M4Markets and the group behind M4Markets, the Oryx Group,have purchased ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, a legal company regulated by CySEC.ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now be operating under the legal name ofHarindale Ltd and will be operating as M4Markets Europe.Speaking about the new license acquisition, M4Markets Group CEO, Mr. PanikosTeklos, commented that "M4Markets has grown significantly over the past twoyears and strategically it was the logical next step for us to penetrate theEuropean market as a lot of the European traders are experienced and aspassionate about trading as we are. We are committed to maintaining the samelevel of client service that has helped set M4Markets apart and we will continueto improve our offering to meet the needs of our traders."Also commenting on the CySEC license, M4Markets Group CMO Mrs. Marilena Iakovounoted that "When we started M4Markets we faced a lot of challenges, it was inthe midst of the pandemic, the industry was saturated from competition andagainst all odds, we've managed to position ourselves as one of the most trustedbrokers in the industry. The background of the founders of M4Markets is ininvestment banking and professional advisory services and we have tried tomaintain that level of quality and commitment throughout our services toEuropean traders."About M4MarketsM4Markets (https://www.m4markets.com/) is a Forex and CFD trading servicesprovider offering first-class trading products with ultra-competitive pricingand execution. M4Markets is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securitiesand Exchange Commission (CySEC) and by the Seychelles Financial ServicesAuthority (FSA Seychelles).Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915840/M4Markets_CySEC_licence.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817653/M4Markets_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/m4markets-acquires-cysec-licence-to-cater-to-european-clients-301643202.htmlContact:Marilena Iakovou,M4Markets CMO,marketing@m4markets.com,+35725885000Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165777/5340759OTS: M4Markets