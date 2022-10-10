Evonik and Phathom Pharmaceuticals partner to produce novel acid-blocker vonoprazan
- Evonik to produce commercial quantities of the drug substance vonoprazan for
use in VOQUEZNA(TM) TRIPLE PAK(TM) and DUAL PAK(TM), and other products
containing vonoprazan
- Supply security through production at sites in Europe and North America
- Agreement strengthens Evonik's track record as leading contract development
and manufacturing organization (CDMO)
Evonik has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Phathom
Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
commercializing new treatments for gastric acid-related diseases. Through the
agreement Evonik will produce large-scale volumes of vonoprazan at its
FDA-inspected manufacturing sites in Tippecanoe, Indiana, USA and Dossenheim,
Germany.
"The manufacture of vonoprazan requires multi-step syntheses involving complex
chemistries. We are delighted to be able to bring the right mix of technologies
and assets to this collaboration," said Thomas Riermeier, head of the Health
Care business line at Evonik. "We provide customer-focused CDMO services in
combination with excellent quality, enabling our trusted partner Phathom to
fight gastrointestinal disorders worldwide."
As one of the world's leading CDMOs for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)
and intermediates, Evonik's Health Care business is part of the life science
division Nutrition & Care and represents a key growth business for Evonik. The
agreement with Phathom builds on the company's track record of delivering
complex APIs to meet the clinical and commercial supply needs of biotech and
large pharma customers around the world.
"We are excited to partner with Evonik to help us bring novel, first-in-class
treatment options to patients suffering with gastrointestinal disorders," said
Jay Buchanan, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Phathom
Pharmaceuticals. "We value Evonik's commitment to quality and expertise with API
production and believe our partnership brings us closer to delivering on our
mission to improve the lives of patients with gastrointestinal disorders."
"We are proud to work with Phathom. Our fruitful collaboration through the
process development, pilot campaign, and validation stages has laid the
foundations for a productive partnership for supplying commercial quantities,"
said Stefan Randl, head of the Drug Substance product line at Evonik's Health
Care business.
To address the specific needs of large or complex projects, Evonik has
established a broad portfolio of differentiating technologies which can be
combined to support multi-step API and HPAPI synthesis. These technologies
