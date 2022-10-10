Evonik and Phathom Pharmaceuticals partner to produce novel acid-blocker vonoprazan

Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Evonik to produce commercial quantities of the drug substance vonoprazan for

use in VOQUEZNA(TM) TRIPLE PAK(TM) and DUAL PAK(TM), and other products

containing vonoprazan

- Supply security through production at sites in Europe and North America

- Agreement strengthens Evonik's track record as leading contract development

and manufacturing organization (CDMO)



Evonik has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Phathom

Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and

commercializing new treatments for gastric acid-related diseases. Through the

agreement Evonik will produce large-scale volumes of vonoprazan at its

FDA-inspected manufacturing sites in Tippecanoe, Indiana, USA and Dossenheim,

Germany.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

"The manufacture of vonoprazan requires multi-step syntheses involving complexchemistries. We are delighted to be able to bring the right mix of technologiesand assets to this collaboration," said Thomas Riermeier, head of the HealthCare business line at Evonik. "We provide customer-focused CDMO services incombination with excellent quality, enabling our trusted partner Phathom tofight gastrointestinal disorders worldwide."As one of the world's leading CDMOs for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)and intermediates, Evonik's Health Care business is part of the life sciencedivision Nutrition & Care and represents a key growth business for Evonik. Theagreement with Phathom builds on the company's track record of deliveringcomplex APIs to meet the clinical and commercial supply needs of biotech andlarge pharma customers around the world."We are excited to partner with Evonik to help us bring novel, first-in-classtreatment options to patients suffering with gastrointestinal disorders," saidJay Buchanan, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at PhathomPharmaceuticals. "We value Evonik's commitment to quality and expertise with APIproduction and believe our partnership brings us closer to delivering on ourmission to improve the lives of patients with gastrointestinal disorders.""We are proud to work with Phathom. Our fruitful collaboration through theprocess development, pilot campaign, and validation stages has laid thefoundations for a productive partnership for supplying commercial quantities,"said Stefan Randl, head of the Drug Substance product line at Evonik's HealthCare business.To address the specific needs of large or complex projects, Evonik hasestablished a broad portfolio of differentiating technologies which can becombined to support multi-step API and HPAPI synthesis. These technologies