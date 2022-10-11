checkAd

Two Volvo trucks fall head over wheels for each other in new film

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - A beautiful love affair between two
trucks: this is Volvo Trucks' unusual approach to highlight the driveability and
fuel efficiency of its bestseller, the Volvo FH.

Fuel efficiency and the joy of driving are often seen as two opposites among
truck drivers. Simply put, you can't have both. But with Volvo's fuel saving
innovations, fun and efficiency can indeed be combined. This is illustrated in
the company's latest animated film, which centres on a love story between two
Volvo FH trucks.

The film highlights the product features that make up the fuel efficient I-Save
package, including the turbo compound engine, I-Shift, I-See, I-Torque, as well
as an improved aerodynamic design - demonstrated in a way that you have never
seen before.

The I-Save package was introduced to customers in 2019 and has since been a
sales success for Volvo Trucks. Its features combined can cumulate in
improvements to fuel economy of up to 13%.*

"We are very proud of the I-Save features, and with this love story we want to
give those features the attention they deserve. For our customers, I-Save has
come to stand for outstanding fuel economy and great driveability, and the
majority of the Volvo FH trucks we sell today are equipped with I-Save," says
Peter Franzén, Product Manager Engines at Volvo Trucks.

The film was shot in Croatia and all real-life driving was done under safe
conditions in a closed-off area.

*Compared to consumption levels before I-Save was introduced in 2019.

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery
at http://images.volvotrucks.com .

Volvo Trucks (http://www.volvotrucks.com/) supplies complete transport solutions
for professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service
points in about 130 countries. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were
delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HayNvnr1MYQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917064/Volvo_Trucks_A_Love_Story.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658359/Volvo_Group_Logo.jpg

mailto:jan.strandhede@volvo.com

For further information:

Jan Strandhede
Media Relations Director
Volvo Trucks
jan.strandhede@volvo.com+46 31 3233715
+46 765 533715
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/two-volvo-trucks-fall-head-ov
er-wheels-for-each-other-in-new-film-301644635.html

