German LNG Terminal achieves key milestones in the development of the Brunsbüttel LNG import terminal
Brunsbüttel / Hamburg (ots) - German LNG Terminal GmbH (GLNG) has achieved key
milestones in the development of the onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel,
Germany. The terminal will make a major contribution to diversifying energy
imports to Germany and Europe.
GLNG has executed the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract
with CS Gas North S.A. - a joint venture between COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios
S.A. and SENER Ingeniería y sistemas S.A. Between them they have extensive
experience in developing energy projects globally, including the Sines
(Portugal), Sagunto and Bahía Bizcaya (Spain), Gate (Netherlands), Dunkerque
(France) and Zeebrugge (Belgium) LNG import terminals.
milestones in the development of the onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel,
Germany. The terminal will make a major contribution to diversifying energy
imports to Germany and Europe.
GLNG has executed the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract
with CS Gas North S.A. - a joint venture between COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios
S.A. and SENER Ingeniería y sistemas S.A. Between them they have extensive
experience in developing energy projects globally, including the Sines
(Portugal), Sagunto and Bahía Bizcaya (Spain), Gate (Netherlands), Dunkerque
(France) and Zeebrugge (Belgium) LNG import terminals.
GLNG has also entered into agreements with ConocoPhillips, INEOS and RWE Supply
& Trading (as foundation customers) for long-term regasification capacity in the
terminal. The terminal will have an annual throughput capacity of 8 billion
cubic metres (bcma) of natural gas and can be expanded to at least 10 bcma. The
terminal is expected to be operational in 2026, with efforts underway to
accelerate the terminal's start-up.
Dr Michael Kleemiß, Managing Director of GLNG, said "GLNG is delighted to
announce the realisation of these critical steps towards developing the import
terminal at Brunsbüttel, which is a key strategic project for Germany and the
region. GLNG is grateful for the excellent cooperation and support of its
shareholders, foundation customers and EPC contractor in reaching these
important milestones".
GLNG is now focussing on securing the final permits to fully develop the
terminal. In parallel, GLNG is considering climate-friendly site enhancement
opportunities. The terminal is well positioned to become a hydrogen supply hub
for northern Germany, and synergies with nearby industries will help achieve
energy transition goals in Schleswig Holstein and Germany.
Pressekontakt:
Dr. Frank Laurich
Corporate Communications
German LNG Terminal GmbH
Elbehafen
25541 Brunsbüttel
Germany
+49 40 7525 77 991
mailto:frank.laurich@germanLNG.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142930/5341710
OTS: German LNG Terminal GmbH
& Trading (as foundation customers) for long-term regasification capacity in the
terminal. The terminal will have an annual throughput capacity of 8 billion
cubic metres (bcma) of natural gas and can be expanded to at least 10 bcma. The
terminal is expected to be operational in 2026, with efforts underway to
accelerate the terminal's start-up.
Dr Michael Kleemiß, Managing Director of GLNG, said "GLNG is delighted to
announce the realisation of these critical steps towards developing the import
terminal at Brunsbüttel, which is a key strategic project for Germany and the
region. GLNG is grateful for the excellent cooperation and support of its
shareholders, foundation customers and EPC contractor in reaching these
important milestones".
GLNG is now focussing on securing the final permits to fully develop the
terminal. In parallel, GLNG is considering climate-friendly site enhancement
opportunities. The terminal is well positioned to become a hydrogen supply hub
for northern Germany, and synergies with nearby industries will help achieve
energy transition goals in Schleswig Holstein and Germany.
Pressekontakt:
Dr. Frank Laurich
Corporate Communications
German LNG Terminal GmbH
Elbehafen
25541 Brunsbüttel
Germany
+49 40 7525 77 991
mailto:frank.laurich@germanLNG.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142930/5341710
OTS: German LNG Terminal GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 25 | 0 |