checkAd

German LNG Terminal achieves key milestones in the development of the Brunsbüttel LNG import terminal

Brunsbüttel / Hamburg (ots) - German LNG Terminal GmbH (GLNG) has achieved key
milestones in the development of the onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel,
Germany. The terminal will make a major contribution to diversifying energy
imports to Germany and Europe.

GLNG has executed the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract
with CS Gas North S.A. - a joint venture between COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios
S.A. and SENER Ingeniería y sistemas S.A. Between them they have extensive
experience in developing energy projects globally, including the Sines
(Portugal), Sagunto and Bahía Bizcaya (Spain), Gate (Netherlands), Dunkerque
(France) and Zeebrugge (Belgium) LNG import terminals.

GLNG has also entered into agreements with ConocoPhillips, INEOS and RWE Supply
& Trading (as foundation customers) for long-term regasification capacity in the
terminal. The terminal will have an annual throughput capacity of 8 billion
cubic metres (bcma) of natural gas and can be expanded to at least 10 bcma. The
terminal is expected to be operational in 2026, with efforts underway to
accelerate the terminal's start-up.

Dr Michael Kleemiß, Managing Director of GLNG, said "GLNG is delighted to
announce the realisation of these critical steps towards developing the import
terminal at Brunsbüttel, which is a key strategic project for Germany and the
region. GLNG is grateful for the excellent cooperation and support of its
shareholders, foundation customers and EPC contractor in reaching these
important milestones".

GLNG is now focussing on securing the final permits to fully develop the
terminal. In parallel, GLNG is considering climate-friendly site enhancement
opportunities. The terminal is well positioned to become a hydrogen supply hub
for northern Germany, and synergies with nearby industries will help achieve
energy transition goals in Schleswig Holstein and Germany.

Pressekontakt:

Dr. Frank Laurich
Corporate Communications
German LNG Terminal GmbH
Elbehafen
25541 Brunsbüttel
Germany
+49 40 7525 77 991
mailto:frank.laurich@germanLNG.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142930/5341710
OTS: German LNG Terminal GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

German LNG Terminal achieves key milestones in the development of the Brunsbüttel LNG import terminal German LNG Terminal GmbH (GLNG) has achieved key milestones in the development of the onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany. The terminal will make a major contribution to diversifying energy imports to Germany and Europe. GLNG has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Evonik and Phathom Pharmaceuticals partner to produce novel acid-blocker vonoprazan
204 Leser
shopreme plant Erweiterung seines API-Portfolios durch Teilnahme an SAP.iO Foundry Paris Programm
183 Leser
"From Source to Sold" - meist verkauftes Buch auf Amazon im Bereich ...
181 Leser
Effizient im Handwerk: Berater nennt 10 Aufgaben, die noch dieses Jahr in jedem Betrieb digitalisiert werden sollten ...
157 Leser
Weiteres Highlight im starken Messeherbst: Am 24. Oktober 2022 startet in München die bauma - die flächenmäßig ...
155 Leser
MOTHERBOARDS DER GIGABYTE B650-SERIE BEREIT FÜR MAINSTREAM-AMD-GAMING-BUILDS
154 Leser
Rembrandts Meisterwerk Die Nachtwache in 8.000 digitalen Ausschnitten (NFTs) erhältlich/ ...
150 Leser
BelWertV-Novelle: Ein wichtiger Schritt auf dem Weg zu einer zeitgemäßen Immobilienbewertung
130 Leser
Cyber-Resilienz der EU wird zum Kraftakt für die Industrie / Time-to-Market wird ohne ...
129 Leser
Krieg, Pandemie, Energiekrise: Laut Ericsson-Studie müssen Unternehmen ihre Widerstandsfähigkeit erhöhen (FOTO)
125 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
768 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
748 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung (FuE) in Deutschland seit 2005 deutlich gestiegen
627 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
623 Leser
Drastische Knappheit an Nachwuchs im Handwerk und Bau (FOTO)
599 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
591 Leser
Veeva Vault RIM sorgt bei mehr als 350 Life Sciences-Unternehmen für mehr Geschwindigkeit und ...
507 Leser
NORMA feiert Richtfest am nachhaltigen Logistikzentrum im unterfränkischen Gerolzhofen / Neue ...
480 Leser
Lidl-Gründer Dieter Schwarz ist der reichste Deutsche (FOTO)
477 Leser
Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022
466 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1357 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1160 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1068 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
1050 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1021 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
978 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
871 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2045 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1751 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1736 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1675 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1596 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1477 Leser