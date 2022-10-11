German LNG Terminal achieves key milestones in the development of the Brunsbüttel LNG import terminal

Brunsbüttel / Hamburg (ots) - German LNG Terminal GmbH (GLNG) has achieved key

milestones in the development of the onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel,

Germany. The terminal will make a major contribution to diversifying energy

imports to Germany and Europe.



GLNG has executed the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract

with CS Gas North S.A. - a joint venture between COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios

S.A. and SENER Ingeniería y sistemas S.A. Between them they have extensive

experience in developing energy projects globally, including the Sines

(Portugal), Sagunto and Bahía Bizcaya (Spain), Gate (Netherlands), Dunkerque

(France) and Zeebrugge (Belgium) LNG import terminals.





GLNG has also entered into agreements with ConocoPhillips, INEOS and RWE Supply& Trading (as foundation customers) for long-term regasification capacity in theterminal. The terminal will have an annual throughput capacity of 8 billioncubic metres (bcma) of natural gas and can be expanded to at least 10 bcma. Theterminal is expected to be operational in 2026, with efforts underway toaccelerate the terminal's start-up.Dr Michael Kleemiß, Managing Director of GLNG, said "GLNG is delighted toannounce the realisation of these critical steps towards developing the importterminal at Brunsbüttel, which is a key strategic project for Germany and theregion. GLNG is grateful for the excellent cooperation and support of itsshareholders, foundation customers and EPC contractor in reaching theseimportant milestones".GLNG is now focussing on securing the final permits to fully develop theterminal. In parallel, GLNG is considering climate-friendly site enhancementopportunities. The terminal is well positioned to become a hydrogen supply hubfor northern Germany, and synergies with nearby industries will help achieveenergy transition goals in Schleswig Holstein and Germany.Pressekontakt:Dr. Frank LaurichCorporate CommunicationsGerman LNG Terminal GmbHElbehafen25541 BrunsbüttelGermany+49 40 7525 77 991mailto:frank.laurich@germanLNG.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142930/5341710OTS: German LNG Terminal GmbH