checkAd

VisIC Technologies recruits Dieter Liesabeths, a well-known industry player, as SVP of Product

Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies LTD
(https://visic-tech.com/) , a global leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions
for automotive applications, is happy to announce that Dipl.-Ing. (TH) Dieter
Liesabeths is joining the company as a Senior Vice President of Product.

With over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Dieter will
drive the adaptation of GaN power devices in the automotive and industrial
fields. In the last 12 years, Dieter was a front-row leader in Europe to drive
the conversion from Silicon to WBG, and in his new position he will lead the
next generation semiconductors revolution with VisIC's D3GaN ( D irect- D rive D
-Mode) technology.

"With his long-term experience in wide band gap power semiconductors combined
with his excellent knowledge of the automotive market, Dieter is the ideal
candidate to extend our management team, expand our footprint in the automotive
industry, and lead the transition from Silicon to GaN for the next generation of
the electrical drive train and on-board chargers," says Tamara Baksht, CEO of
VisIC Technologies Inc.

"I'm happy to join VisIC Technologies LTD. as SVP of Product, as VisIC's D3GaN
will leverage the development of the next generation of power devices, which
will make electrical drive trains more affordable while providing longer range
and lower power consumption compared with other wide band gap materials like
SiC", says Dieter Liesabeths, SVP Product at VisIC Technologies.

Under the newly formed role of SVP of Product, Dieter's team will focus on
developing and releasing reliable, affordable, and tailored Dieas, Discrete, and
Module products to accommodate the market needs of the electrical drive train,
on-board-chargers, and other industrial applications.

Before VisIC, Dieter held management positions in the semiconductor industry in
Sales, Marketing, Business Development, New Technology & Product definition.
During the last 10 years, he worked for Wolfspeed GmbH as a Senior Director and
built the Automotive Department. Dieter created an eco-system to support the
fast-switching Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices and partnered with industry leaders.
Thus, the market could accelerate the adaptation of WBG devices.

Dieter holds a Dipl.-Ing. (TH) engineering degree from the University of Aachen,
Germany.

About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/)

VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications,
focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable
https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on deep technological
knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918184/VisIC_Technologies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Yael Manor

Marketing Communications Manager

Yael@visic-tech.com (mailto:info@visic-tech.com)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technolo
gies-recruits-dieter-liesabeths-a-well-known-industry-player-as-svp-of-product-3
01645804.html

Contact:

+972-54-2550616

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5341825
OTS: VisIC Technologies



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

VisIC Technologies recruits Dieter Liesabeths, a well-known industry player, as SVP of Product VisIC Technologies LTD (https://visic-tech.com/) , a global leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions for automotive applications, is happy to announce that Dipl.-Ing. (TH) Dieter Liesabeths is joining the company as a Senior Vice President of …

Nachrichten des Autors

"From Source to Sold" - meist verkauftes Buch auf Amazon im Bereich ...
184 Leser
shopreme plant Erweiterung seines API-Portfolios durch Teilnahme an SAP.iO Foundry Paris Programm
183 Leser
Effizient im Handwerk: Berater nennt 10 Aufgaben, die noch dieses Jahr in jedem Betrieb digitalisiert werden sollten ...
157 Leser
Weiteres Highlight im starken Messeherbst: Am 24. Oktober 2022 startet in München die bauma - die flächenmäßig ...
155 Leser
MOTHERBOARDS DER GIGABYTE B650-SERIE BEREIT FÜR MAINSTREAM-AMD-GAMING-BUILDS
154 Leser
Rembrandts Meisterwerk Die Nachtwache in 8.000 digitalen Ausschnitten (NFTs) erhältlich/ ...
150 Leser
BelWertV-Novelle: Ein wichtiger Schritt auf dem Weg zu einer zeitgemäßen Immobilienbewertung
130 Leser
Krieg, Pandemie, Energiekrise: Laut Ericsson-Studie müssen Unternehmen ihre Widerstandsfähigkeit erhöhen (FOTO)
128 Leser
Gefragte Studienreisen: Studiosus mit kräftigem Umsatzplus
121 Leser
LaLiga und Dapper Labs präsentieren die digitalen Sammlerstücke "LaLiga ...
119 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
768 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
748 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung (FuE) in Deutschland seit 2005 deutlich gestiegen
627 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
623 Leser
Drastische Knappheit an Nachwuchs im Handwerk und Bau (FOTO)
599 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
591 Leser
Veeva Vault RIM sorgt bei mehr als 350 Life Sciences-Unternehmen für mehr Geschwindigkeit und ...
507 Leser
Lidl-Gründer Dieter Schwarz ist der reichste Deutsche (FOTO)
480 Leser
NORMA feiert Richtfest am nachhaltigen Logistikzentrum im unterfränkischen Gerolzhofen / Neue ...
480 Leser
Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022
466 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1357 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1160 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1068 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
1050 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1021 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
978 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
871 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2045 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1757 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1736 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1675 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1596 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1477 Leser