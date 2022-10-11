VisIC Technologies recruits Dieter Liesabeths, a well-known industry player, as SVP of Product

Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies LTD

(https://visic-tech.com/) , a global leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions

for automotive applications, is happy to announce that Dipl.-Ing. (TH) Dieter

Liesabeths is joining the company as a Senior Vice President of Product.



With over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Dieter will

drive the adaptation of GaN power devices in the automotive and industrial

fields. In the last 12 years, Dieter was a front-row leader in Europe to drive

the conversion from Silicon to WBG, and in his new position he will lead the

next generation semiconductors revolution with VisIC's D3GaN ( D irect- D rive D

-Mode) technology.





"With his long-term experience in wide band gap power semiconductors combinedwith his excellent knowledge of the automotive market, Dieter is the idealcandidate to extend our management team, expand our footprint in the automotiveindustry, and lead the transition from Silicon to GaN for the next generation ofthe electrical drive train and on-board chargers," says Tamara Baksht, CEO ofVisIC Technologies Inc."I'm happy to join VisIC Technologies LTD. as SVP of Product, as VisIC's D3GaNwill leverage the development of the next generation of power devices, whichwill make electrical drive trains more affordable while providing longer rangeand lower power consumption compared with other wide band gap materials likeSiC", says Dieter Liesabeths, SVP Product at VisIC Technologies.Under the newly formed role of SVP of Product, Dieter's team will focus ondeveloping and releasing reliable, affordable, and tailored Dieas, Discrete, andModule products to accommodate the market needs of the electrical drive train,on-board-chargers, and other industrial applications.Before VisIC, Dieter held management positions in the semiconductor industry inSales, Marketing, Business Development, New Technology & Product definition.During the last 10 years, he worked for Wolfspeed GmbH as a Senior Director andbuilt the Automotive Department. Dieter created an eco-system to support thefast-switching Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices and partnered with industry leaders.Thus, the market could accelerate the adaptation of WBG devices.Dieter holds a Dipl.-Ing. (TH) engineering degree from the University of Aachen,Germany.About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/)VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications,focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalablehttps://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on deep technologicalknowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.