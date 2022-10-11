checkAd

Germany is the Patent Powerhouse of the Europe Union

Berlin (ots) - A study by the European Patent Office (EPO) has confirmed that
the EU's largest economy leads the way in patents, trademarks and designs.

Data from the European Patent Office highlights Germany's dominance in practical
industrial innovation within the European Union.

In a survey of intellectual property rights filings by country of origin in all
industries, the EPO identified 67,163 patents, trademarks and designs from
Germany. By comparison, the corresponding figure for France was 25,305. German
consistently comes in second, behind only the United States, when it comes to
EPO filings.

One particular German strength is climate protection innovation. 41.7 percent of
all patents granted to EU companies went to German firms. Germany also accounted
for 30 percent of all green EU trademarks between 2015 and 2021. That's almost
three times as many as the second-ranked country, France, the survey found.

"There are a number of factors why Germany is so far ahead in intellectual
property rights filings," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest.
"One is the strength of German industry in general. Another is Germany's unique
R&D landscape with its four massive extra-university research institutions, the
Fraunhofer and Max Planck Societies, and the Leibniz and Helmholtz
Associations."

"Germany has traditionally been a pioneer of environmental and climate
protection innovations," Hermann added. "And this tradition has only been
strengthened by the orientation of the current government."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

