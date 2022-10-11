Germany is the Patent Powerhouse of the Europe Union

Berlin (ots) - A study by the European Patent Office (EPO) has confirmed that

the EU's largest economy leads the way in patents, trademarks and designs.



Data from the European Patent Office highlights Germany's dominance in practical

industrial innovation within the European Union.





In a survey of intellectual property rights filings by country of origin in allindustries, the EPO identified 67,163 patents, trademarks and designs fromGermany. By comparison, the corresponding figure for France was 25,305. Germanconsistently comes in second, behind only the United States, when it comes toEPO filings.One particular German strength is climate protection innovation. 41.7 percent ofall patents granted to EU companies went to German firms. Germany also accountedfor 30 percent of all green EU trademarks between 2015 and 2021. That's almostthree times as many as the second-ranked country, France, the survey found."There are a number of factors why Germany is so far ahead in intellectualproperty rights filings," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest."One is the strength of German industry in general. Another is Germany's uniqueR&D landscape with its four massive extra-university research institutions, theFraunhofer and Max Planck Societies, and the Leibniz and HelmholtzAssociations.""Germany has traditionally been a pioneer of environmental and climateprotection innovations," Hermann added. "And this tradition has only beenstrengthened by the orientation of the current government."