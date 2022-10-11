Ashtrom Group extends its renewable energy operations in Europe Ashtrom Renewable Energy will establish projects of 476 MW capacity in Greece at an overall investment of up to EUR380M
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - In addition, Ashtrom has a right to take
ownership of several other projects at advanced development stages
Another major milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in promoting its
renewable energy operations. The subsidiary, Ashtrom Renewable Energy, is
reporting its entry to operations in Greece today, following its operations in
the U.S. and Poland, which commenced last year. Ashtrom Group announces today
that its subsidiary, Ashtrom Renewable Energy, has signed agreements to develop
a solar project pipeline in Greece in which a local development partner will
develop five projects under initial development and at a cumulative scope of
~476 MW. The cost of establishing the said projects is estimated at EUR335-380M,
based on the assumption that the cost of construction per MW, including the cost
of connecting such projects to the grid, estimated at 700-800KEUR.
In addition, Ashtrom Renewable Energy was granted a future right to take over
several additional projects owned by the Greek corporation at advanced stages of
development and which, according to the development partner, are expected to
obtain the substantial permits required for construction within the upcoming
year.
In addition, the agreement contains a mechanism by which consideration to the
development partner will be determined according to milestones set forth in the
agreement and development progress, where most of the consideration will be paid
at advanced development stages and after approval for connecting to the
electrical grid.
Yitsik Marmelshtein, CEO, Ashtrom Renewable Energy: "Ashtrom's entry to the
energy market in Greece corresponds with its strategy for expanding its
renewable energy operations to additional countries, following our entry to the
U.S. and Poland. We estimate that the Greek market - characterized by
accelerated growth, high electricity prices and good solar radiation conditions
compared to other European countries - can serve as a significant growth
opportunity for Ashtrom Renewable Energy in the near future. We intend to take
further measures and develops additional renewable energy projects, thus
establishing our operations in the U.S., Israel, Poland and Greece, where we
conduct substantial projects of ~1.5 GW total capacity".
The renewable energy market in Greece has been demonstrated accelerated growth
in recent years and is expected to continue growing in the near future in light
of various developments in the European energy market, specifically in Greece.
