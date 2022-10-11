Ashtrom Group extends its renewable energy operations in Europe Ashtrom Renewable Energy will establish projects of 476 MW capacity in Greece at an overall investment of up to EUR380M

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - In addition, Ashtrom has a right to take

ownership of several other projects at advanced development stages



Another major milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in promoting its

renewable energy operations. The subsidiary, Ashtrom Renewable Energy, is

reporting its entry to operations in Greece today, following its operations in

the U.S. and Poland, which commenced last year. Ashtrom Group announces today

that its subsidiary, Ashtrom Renewable Energy, has signed agreements to develop

a solar project pipeline in Greece in which a local development partner will

develop five projects under initial development and at a cumulative scope of

~476 MW. The cost of establishing the said projects is estimated at EUR335-380M,

based on the assumption that the cost of construction per MW, including the cost

of connecting such projects to the grid, estimated at 700-800KEUR.



In addition, Ashtrom Renewable Energy was granted a future right to take over

several additional projects owned by the Greek corporation at advanced stages of

development and which, according to the development partner, are expected to

obtain the substantial permits required for construction within the upcoming

year.



