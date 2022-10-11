checkAd

Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib

Leiden, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Application is based on randomized,
controlled and long-term extension data for leniolisib as a treatment for APDS,
a rare primary immunodeficiency

This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an
expedited review for leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam:
PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation
Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for leniolisib, an
oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as a
treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare
primary immunodeficiency, in adults and adolescents 12 years or older.

On August 1, 2022, Pharming announced the leniolisib MAA was granted accelerated
assessment by EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The
accelerated assessment reduces the review timeframe from 210 days to 150 days.
Upon request, the EMA will grant an accelerated assessment of an MAA if they
decide the product is of major interest for public health, and in particular,
from the viewpoint of therapeutic innovation. Marketing authorisation for
leniolisib in the EEA is anticipated in H1 2023.

Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, commented:

"This MAA submission, under an accelerated regulatory pathway, is an important
step towards approval of our second product in the EEA and highlights Pharming's
ongoing commitment to advancing leniolisib as a treatment for patients with
APDS. There is a significant unmet need for therapies to improve outcomes for
these patients, which, if left untreated, can result in permanent lung damage
and lymphoma. Leniolisib has the potential to be the first approved treatment
for this rare and orphan-designated disease, and we look forward to continuing
our work with key stakeholders to bring this new product to patients."

The MAA is supported by positive data from a Phase II/III study of leniolisib,
announced on February 2, 2022, which met its co-primary endpoints of reduction
in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency in the target population.
Furthermore, safety data from the study showed that leniolisib was well
tolerated by participants. Also submitted as part of the MAA were data from a
long-term, open-label extension clinical trial in patients with APDS treated
with leniolisib.

About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase ? Syndrome (APDS)

APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately 1 to 2 people
per million. It is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1 ,
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib Application is based on randomized, controlled and long-term extension data for leniolisib as a treatment for APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an expedited review for …

Nachrichten des Autors

thermondo gewinnt erfahrene Manager für weitere Wachstumsphase (FOTO)
170 Leser
BelWertV-Novelle: Ein wichtiger Schritt auf dem Weg zu einer zeitgemäßen Immobilienbewertung
130 Leser
LaLiga und Dapper Labs präsentieren die digitalen Sammlerstücke "LaLiga ...
119 Leser
NFT-Plattform für Athleten Investments FANtium sammelt 2 Millionen Euro von prominenten ...
118 Leser
Finanzierungsdefizit des Öffentlichen Gesamthaushalts auf 32,9 Milliarden Euro gesunken / ...
118 Leser
German LNG Terminal achieves key milestones in the development of the Brunsbüttel LNG import ...
115 Leser
VisIC Technologies recruits Dieter Liesabeths, a well-known industry player, as SVP of Product
111 Leser
Schnelle Eingreiftruppe, Kommentar zur Gaspreiskommission von Angela Wefers
108 Leser
China Matters' Feature: Dongguan as A Forefront of China's Opening-up and Innovation (VIDEO)
104 Leser
China Matters berichtet: Dongguan als Vorderseite bei Chinas Öffnung und Innovation
104 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
768 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
748 Leser
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung (FuE) in Deutschland seit 2005 deutlich gestiegen
627 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
623 Leser
Drastische Knappheit an Nachwuchs im Handwerk und Bau (FOTO)
599 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
591 Leser
Veeva Vault RIM sorgt bei mehr als 350 Life Sciences-Unternehmen für mehr Geschwindigkeit und ...
517 Leser
Lidl-Gründer Dieter Schwarz ist der reichste Deutsche (FOTO)
483 Leser
NORMA feiert Richtfest am nachhaltigen Logistikzentrum im unterfränkischen Gerolzhofen / Neue ...
480 Leser
Centrica erweitert seine Geschäftsbeziehung mit Cognizant, um seine Anwendungs- und ...
466 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1357 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1160 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1080 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
1050 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1021 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
978 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
917 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2045 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1761 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1736 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1675 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1596 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1481 Leser