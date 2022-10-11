Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib
Leiden, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Application is based on randomized,
controlled and long-term extension data for leniolisib as a treatment for APDS,
a rare primary immunodeficiency
This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an
expedited review for leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days
Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam:
PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation
Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for leniolisib, an
oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as a
treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare
primary immunodeficiency, in adults and adolescents 12 years or older.
On August 1, 2022, Pharming announced the leniolisib MAA was granted accelerated
assessment by EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The
accelerated assessment reduces the review timeframe from 210 days to 150 days.
Upon request, the EMA will grant an accelerated assessment of an MAA if they
decide the product is of major interest for public health, and in particular,
from the viewpoint of therapeutic innovation. Marketing authorisation for
leniolisib in the EEA is anticipated in H1 2023.
Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, commented:
"This MAA submission, under an accelerated regulatory pathway, is an important
step towards approval of our second product in the EEA and highlights Pharming's
ongoing commitment to advancing leniolisib as a treatment for patients with
APDS. There is a significant unmet need for therapies to improve outcomes for
these patients, which, if left untreated, can result in permanent lung damage
and lymphoma. Leniolisib has the potential to be the first approved treatment
for this rare and orphan-designated disease, and we look forward to continuing
our work with key stakeholders to bring this new product to patients."
The MAA is supported by positive data from a Phase II/III study of leniolisib,
announced on February 2, 2022, which met its co-primary endpoints of reduction
in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency in the target population.
Furthermore, safety data from the study showed that leniolisib was well
tolerated by participants. Also submitted as part of the MAA were data from a
long-term, open-label extension clinical trial in patients with APDS treated
with leniolisib.
About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase ? Syndrome (APDS)
APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately 1 to 2 people
per million. It is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1 ,
