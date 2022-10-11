Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib

Leiden, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Application is based on randomized,

controlled and long-term extension data for leniolisib as a treatment for APDS,

a rare primary immunodeficiency



This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an

expedited review for leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam:PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a Marketing AuthorisationApplication (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for leniolisib, anoral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as atreatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rareprimary immunodeficiency, in adults and adolescents 12 years or older.On August 1, 2022, Pharming announced the leniolisib MAA was granted acceleratedassessment by EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). Theaccelerated assessment reduces the review timeframe from 210 days to 150 days.Upon request, the EMA will grant an accelerated assessment of an MAA if theydecide the product is of major interest for public health, and in particular,from the viewpoint of therapeutic innovation. Marketing authorisation forleniolisib in the EEA is anticipated in H1 2023.Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, commented:"This MAA submission, under an accelerated regulatory pathway, is an importantstep towards approval of our second product in the EEA and highlights Pharming'songoing commitment to advancing leniolisib as a treatment for patients withAPDS. There is a significant unmet need for therapies to improve outcomes forthese patients, which, if left untreated, can result in permanent lung damageand lymphoma. Leniolisib has the potential to be the first approved treatmentfor this rare and orphan-designated disease, and we look forward to continuingour work with key stakeholders to bring this new product to patients."The MAA is supported by positive data from a Phase II/III study of leniolisib,announced on February 2, 2022, which met its co-primary endpoints of reductionin lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency in the target population.Furthermore, safety data from the study showed that leniolisib was welltolerated by participants. Also submitted as part of the MAA were data from along-term, open-label extension clinical trial in patients with APDS treatedwith leniolisib.About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase ? Syndrome (APDS)APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately 1 to 2 peopleper million. It is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1 ,