Document protection with colorful barcode / Simple forgery protection for paper documents and PDFs - automated tamper control via app (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - The Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology SIT
presents a new solution for protection against document forgery at itsa fair in
Nuremberg. The digitized world offers plenty of opportunities for fraud, and
every year German companies incur huge losses as a result. With the new DocSeal
solution of Fraunhofer SIT, companies and public authorities can quickly and
easily provide digital documents and paper documents with forgery protection.
For this purpose, a colorful barcode (JAB code) is printed on the document,
which records important document contents and their placement in the document in
a tamper-proof manner. An app can then be used to check document authenticity
and automatically detect tampering. To use DocSeal, one does not need Internet
access or a central database. All the necessary information is stored directly
in the colorful barcode. The barcode technology is ISO-standardized and open
source. The solution was developed within ATHENE research center. For more
information, visit http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/docseal .

Digitization is opening up ever new opportunities for counterfeiter and IT
attackers to forge documents. For example, they change account information on
invoices or forge certificates and product passports causing harm to companies.
Just recently, the German Patent and Trademark Office warned against false
invoices sent to owners of registered trademarks. But also certificates and
diplomas are forged to improve the job application situation. The new DocSeal
solution developed at Fraunhofer SIT thwarts many of the common manipulation
tricks - for paper documents as well as digital PDF files.

How DocSeal works

To protect a document, DocSeal simply uses a JAB code. This is a colorful
barcode that can store large amounts of data - much more than conventional
black-and-white codes. When generating the colorful barcode, DocSeal integrates
important document information, for example invoice amounts, IBAN numbers,
serial numbers and proof of manufacture of products or certificate notes. To
secure the information, an electronic signature is included, which ensures
forgery protection and also clearly proves that the document was really created
by the issuing office. To check a document for authenticity, all that remains is
to scan the JAB code along with the document. To do this, the Fraunhofer team
has developed an app that alerts users in the event of forgeries after a fully
automatic check and displays tampered areas on the smartphone screen,
highlighted in color. DocSeal works on all conventional smartphones with a
camera and with the browsers Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Samsung Internet
Browser.

Fast and secure without a database

Unlike many other solutions, DocSeal works completely decentralized and there is
no central database required. This gives the users the data sovereignty; in
addition, the solution can be integrated into existing processes easily,
cost-effective and can also be rolled out quickly worldwide. To ensure
successful transfer to practice, Fraunhofer SIT is working with the German
Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) to evaluate the use of such a
solution for sovereign documents such as residence permits, visas or social
security cards. In addition, the Fraunhofer developers are looking for
interested partners to test DocSeal in various application scenarios, including
those with the highest security requirements.

Further information

DocSeal has been developed within the ATHENE project JASA - JAB Codes for Secure
Ad-hoc Documents. The National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity ATHENE
is the largest research center for cybersecurity and privacy protection in
Europe.

More info about the colorful barcode JAB Code: http://www.jabcode.org

More info about DocSeal: http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/docseal

Research paper "Securing physical documents with digital signatures"
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8901807

Contact:

Oliver Küch, Head of PR and Marketing Fraunhofer SIT
mailto:Oliver.kuech@sit.fraunhofer.de



