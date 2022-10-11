Document protection with colorful barcode / Simple forgery protection for paper documents and PDFs - automated tamper control via app (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - The Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology SIT

presents a new solution for protection against document forgery at itsa fair in

Nuremberg. The digitized world offers plenty of opportunities for fraud, and

every year German companies incur huge losses as a result. With the new DocSeal

solution of Fraunhofer SIT, companies and public authorities can quickly and

easily provide digital documents and paper documents with forgery protection.

For this purpose, a colorful barcode (JAB code) is printed on the document,

which records important document contents and their placement in the document in

a tamper-proof manner. An app can then be used to check document authenticity

and automatically detect tampering. To use DocSeal, one does not need Internet

access or a central database. All the necessary information is stored directly

in the colorful barcode. The barcode technology is ISO-standardized and open

source. The solution was developed within ATHENE research center. For more

information, visit http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/docseal .



Digitization is opening up ever new opportunities for counterfeiter and IT

attackers to forge documents. For example, they change account information on

invoices or forge certificates and product passports causing harm to companies.

Just recently, the German Patent and Trademark Office warned against false

invoices sent to owners of registered trademarks. But also certificates and

diplomas are forged to improve the job application situation. The new DocSeal

solution developed at Fraunhofer SIT thwarts many of the common manipulation

tricks - for paper documents as well as digital PDF files.



