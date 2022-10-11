checkAd

Loop Industries and L’OCCITANE en Provence Unveil New Bottle Manufactured With 100% Recycled PET Resin From Loop’s Upgraded Production Facility in Terrebonne Quebec, Canada

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / OCTOBER 11, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber and L'OCCITANE en Provence, a global manufacturer and retailer of sustainable beauty and wellness products, today unveiled a new bottle for the brand's Almond Shower Oil that was created through Loop's revolutionary technology.

 

 

Photo: L'OCCITANE en Provence Almond Shower Oil bottle created from 100% recycled Loop PET resin

 

Loop Industries has partnered with L'OCCITANE en Provence to help meet the brand's sustainability goal of using 100% recycled PET in its bottles by 2025. In partnership with the brand, a pilot project was executed where the iconic Almond Shower Oil bottle (excluding cap and label) was produced using 100% recycled Loop PET resin and was successfully carried out on L'OCCITANE production lines. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the partnership between the two companies and sets the pathway to implement Loop's technology across other products in the brand's assortment.

 

As part of this partnership with L'OCCITANE en Provence, Loop's branding is featured prominently on the front of the packaging, with additional details speaking to the technology on the back label. The primary placement and visibility of Loop branding on the packaging is a major component of this initiative as it acts as an indicator for true circularity and the quality of the material, highlighting the bottle's ability to recirculate in the economy infinitely, without degrading in quality. The presence of Loop branding on the packaging adds strong value as it allows the brand to make a powerful statement in sustainability and helps bring visibility to the recyclable potential of the product, supporting Loop's mission to accelerate a circular plastics economy.

 

Loop is currently supplying leading consumer brand companies, including L'OCCITANE en Provence, with 100% recycled virgin-quality PET resin that is suitable for food-grade packaging and polyester fiber use through its Terrebonne, Quebec production facility. Loop has recently completed upgrades to the facility which has increased production capacity at the plant. Loop, along with strategic partners SUEZ and SK Geo Centric, plan to commercialize Loop's technology in Europe through its planned Infinite Loop France facility which will help supply European consumer brands, including L'OCCITANE en Provence, with 100% recycled Loop PET resin to be used in products and packaging.

