Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva

The state-of-the-art campus represents an investment

of nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the long-term importance of Geneva in the

company's global operations



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,

today officially inaugurated its new campus in Geneva, in the presence of local

dignitaries and authorities. This new campus, at the cutting edge of the

industry from both a technology and capacity perspective, represents Firmenich's

commitment to operational excellence. The total investment for this multi-year

project amounts to nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the importance of Geneva

for the long term.





"Our state-of-the art campus will be a key component in accelerating innovationand driving global expansion with enhanced capabilities," said Gilbert Ghostine,CEO of Firmenich . "Our new campus in Geneva is the most significant site forFirmenich and one of the most technologically-advanced in the industry in termsof digitalization, innovation, science and naturals. Consistent with ourpioneering spirit, we developed this site to deliver superior services andexperiences to our customers, from the creation of their fragrance or tasteingredients, right through to seamless production, while optimizing ourenvironmental footprint.""This investment of nearly CHF 200 million is the most important one Firmenichhas ever made on a single site," revealed Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of theGroup . "This site significantly raises the bar of excellence within ourindustry, and we are proud to be setting a new global benchmark in Geneva, theheart of the global fragrance and taste industry. This site integratesleading-edge technologies, nurtures innovation and seeks to push the boundariesof scientific research. With this unique industrial project, we arestrengthening our center of excellence in Geneva for our long-term growth."At the official ceremony, Mauro Poggia, President of the Geneva State Counciland State Councilor in charge of the Department of Security, Population andHealth (DSPS) said: "Firmenich is an industrial flagship, an excellent symbol ofthe values that are specific to the canton of Geneva: it brings together diversecultures and identities; and it also combines a certain sense of attachment toone's roots with an openness to the world."The ceremony was attended by senior members of the State of Geneva, mayors oflocal governments, academics, civil society representatives and businessleaders.The new campus in Geneva, is located across the two communes of Satigny and La