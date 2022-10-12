checkAd

Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - The state-of-the-art campus represents an investment
of nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the long-term importance of Geneva in the
company's global operations

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,
today officially inaugurated its new campus in Geneva, in the presence of local
dignitaries and authorities. This new campus, at the cutting edge of the
industry from both a technology and capacity perspective, represents Firmenich's
commitment to operational excellence. The total investment for this multi-year
project amounts to nearly CHF 200 million and confirms the importance of Geneva
for the long term.

"Our state-of-the art campus will be a key component in accelerating innovation
and driving global expansion with enhanced capabilities," said Gilbert Ghostine,
CEO of Firmenich . "Our new campus in Geneva is the most significant site for
Firmenich and one of the most technologically-advanced in the industry in terms
of digitalization, innovation, science and naturals. Consistent with our
pioneering spirit, we developed this site to deliver superior services and
experiences to our customers, from the creation of their fragrance or taste
ingredients, right through to seamless production, while optimizing our
environmental footprint."

"This investment of nearly CHF 200 million is the most important one Firmenich
has ever made on a single site," revealed Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the
Group . "This site significantly raises the bar of excellence within our
industry, and we are proud to be setting a new global benchmark in Geneva, the
heart of the global fragrance and taste industry. This site integrates
leading-edge technologies, nurtures innovation and seeks to push the boundaries
of scientific research. With this unique industrial project, we are
strengthening our center of excellence in Geneva for our long-term growth."

At the official ceremony, Mauro Poggia, President of the Geneva State Council
and State Councilor in charge of the Department of Security, Population and
Health (DSPS) said: "Firmenich is an industrial flagship, an excellent symbol of
the values that are specific to the canton of Geneva: it brings together diverse
cultures and identities; and it also combines a certain sense of attachment to
one's roots with an openness to the world."

The ceremony was attended by senior members of the State of Geneva, mayors of
local governments, academics, civil society representatives and business
leaders.

The new campus in Geneva, is located across the two communes of Satigny and La
