Gerresheimer reports double digit growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter

Duesseldorf (ots) -- Organic revenue growth of 17.4% in the third quarter supported by continuedstrong demand for High Value Solutions- Organic adjusted EBITDA up 13.3%- Gerresheimer firmly on track to deliver on FY 2022 guidanceGerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drugdelivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, confirms guidance for itsfinancial year 2022 after another quarter of strong and profitable growth.Revenue rose organically by 17.4% in the third quarter, reflecting strongcustomer demand, leading market positions and the ongoing success of its HighValue Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 13.3%. "Gerresheimercontinues on its profitable growth path across all our divisions, businesssegments and regions reflecting our strong market positions. While steeringsuccessfully through a challenging environment, we are consistently pursuing ourgrowth strategy and are boosting our transformation process to become a solutionprovider and system integrator", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG."We are on track to deliver on our financial year 2022 guidance, and we areclearly committed to our mid-term targets", he affirmed.Full press release: https://ots.de/xYlCCxContact:Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +49 211 6181-250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5342288OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

Die Gerresheimer Aktie reagierte daraufhin mit einem Minus von -1,94 % auf 52,95EUR an der Börse Tradegate.