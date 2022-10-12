Gerresheimer reports double digit growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter
- Organic revenue growth of 17.4% in the third quarter supported by continued
strong demand for High Value Solutions
- Organic adjusted EBITDA up 13.3%
- Gerresheimer firmly on track to deliver on FY 2022 guidance
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, confirms guidance for its
financial year 2022 after another quarter of strong and profitable growth.
Revenue rose organically by 17.4% in the third quarter, reflecting strong
customer demand, leading market positions and the ongoing success of its High
Value Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 13.3%. "Gerresheimer
continues on its profitable growth path across all our divisions, business
segments and regions reflecting our strong market positions. While steering
successfully through a challenging environment, we are consistently pursuing our
growth strategy and are boosting our transformation process to become a solution
provider and system integrator", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.
"We are on track to deliver on our financial year 2022 guidance, and we are
clearly committed to our mid-term targets", he affirmed.
Full press release: https://ots.de/xYlCCx
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com
Die Gerresheimer Aktie reagierte daraufhin mit einem Minus von -1,94 % auf 52,95EUR an der Börse Tradegate.
