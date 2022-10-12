Equiduct expands range of Exchange Traded Products available for trading on Apex

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Apex will provide access to a total of 720 unique ETFs

and ETPs for over five million end retail investors in Europe



New listings include popular cryptocurrency and megatrends names



Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that it has expanded

its range of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

trading in Apex to include a further 314 unique ISINs. Over five million retail

investors have access to Apex, the on-exchange Best Execution service from

Equiduct with zero trading fees for retail flow, and will now be able to benefit

from trading these popular ETPs and ETFs.





ETPs and ETFs have continued to attract assets globally, with YTD net inflows of$559.75 Bn, second only to the record set by 2021 net inflows of $833.88 Bn[1].After the initial launch of 321 equity ETFs and ETPs in September 2021, Equiductis now expanding the range of asset classes, exposure, and geographies retailinvestors can access through Apex. Commodity, fixed income, and currency ETPswill now be available for trading - including in-demand crypto ETPs.New geographies will also be accessible, with ETPs covering US, Asia andemerging markets, as well as global ETPs. This is another expansion milestonefor Equiduct who have historically focused on the European securities, until therecent launch of US stocks in September 2022.Short and leveraged (S&L) ETPs are also being introduced - these productsprovide investors with access to positive or inverse leverage factors for singlestocks and basket ETPs. Lastly, this expansion also brings access to keymegatrends and thematic ETPs such as ESG, cybersecurity, cloud computing,blockchain and artificial intelligence.This move is an important development in the ongoing effort to provide access toETFs and ETPs for European retail investors, who still face challenges in theway these products are usually traded - via request for quote (RFQ) orover-the-counter (OTC) by institutional investors. This expansion includes 314unique ISINs, spread across 20 issuers including 21Shares, ETC Group, Global X,Leverage Shares and WisdomTree.Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "This expansion representsan exciting milestone for Equiduct as we grow to include electrifying new assetclasses and thematics. Cryptocurrency ETPs in particular are appealing to retailinvestors as an innovative medium of convergence between DeFI and TradFI. We arealso thrilled to include short and leverage products to our offeringfacilitating retail investors access to magnified exposures and more diverse