Equiduct expands range of Exchange Traded Products available for trading on Apex
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Apex will provide access to a total of 720 unique ETFs
and ETPs for over five million end retail investors in Europe
New listings include popular cryptocurrency and megatrends names
Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that it has expanded
its range of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
trading in Apex to include a further 314 unique ISINs. Over five million retail
investors have access to Apex, the on-exchange Best Execution service from
Equiduct with zero trading fees for retail flow, and will now be able to benefit
from trading these popular ETPs and ETFs.
ETPs and ETFs have continued to attract assets globally, with YTD net inflows of
$559.75 Bn, second only to the record set by 2021 net inflows of $833.88 Bn[1].
After the initial launch of 321 equity ETFs and ETPs in September 2021, Equiduct
is now expanding the range of asset classes, exposure, and geographies retail
investors can access through Apex. Commodity, fixed income, and currency ETPs
will now be available for trading - including in-demand crypto ETPs.
New geographies will also be accessible, with ETPs covering US, Asia and
emerging markets, as well as global ETPs. This is another expansion milestone
for Equiduct who have historically focused on the European securities, until the
recent launch of US stocks in September 2022.
Short and leveraged (S&L) ETPs are also being introduced - these products
provide investors with access to positive or inverse leverage factors for single
stocks and basket ETPs. Lastly, this expansion also brings access to key
megatrends and thematic ETPs such as ESG, cybersecurity, cloud computing,
blockchain and artificial intelligence.
This move is an important development in the ongoing effort to provide access to
ETFs and ETPs for European retail investors, who still face challenges in the
way these products are usually traded - via request for quote (RFQ) or
over-the-counter (OTC) by institutional investors. This expansion includes 314
unique ISINs, spread across 20 issuers including 21Shares, ETC Group, Global X,
Leverage Shares and WisdomTree.
Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "This expansion represents
an exciting milestone for Equiduct as we grow to include electrifying new asset
classes and thematics. Cryptocurrency ETPs in particular are appealing to retail
investors as an innovative medium of convergence between DeFI and TradFI. We are
also thrilled to include short and leverage products to our offering
facilitating retail investors access to magnified exposures and more diverse
