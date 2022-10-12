checkAd
Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 12.10.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,70 (bisher EUR 6,90)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Mandatory convertible bond
 
The issuance of a mandatory convertible bond with warrants attached provides Ikonisys with the liquidity needed for the global commercial roll-out strategy of the Ikoniscope20 and the further development of the microscopy platform into a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence system, in our view. In addition, Ikonisys expands the shareholder base by an institutional London-based investor, specialised in tailor-made financing solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Based on a three-step discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the funds from the convertible bond and the warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.70 per share and confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25579.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Die Ikonisys Aktie reagierte daraufhin mit einem Minus von -8,16 % auf 1,745EUR an der Börse Frankfurt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 6,70 Euro


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 12.10.2022 Kursziel: EUR 6,70 …

Nachrichten des Autors

ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Weitere Verluste vor Fed-Protokoll
613 Leser
Aktien New York: Dow erholt sich - Wachstumssorgen bleiben
383 Leser
Saudi-Arabien verteidigt nach Kritik aus USA Öl-Förderkürzung
340 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Tech-Werte fallen - Dow stoppt Verlustserie
337 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow mit neuem Stabilisierungsversuch
330 Leser
Ölpreise fallen stark - Konjunktursorgen rücken in den Vordergrund
315 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Tech-Werte bleiben auf Talfahrt - Dow stabilisiert sich
303 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Im Minus erwartet
295 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Weiterer Handelstag mit Verlusten
292 Leser
Philips schreibt mehr als eine Milliarde ab - Lieferkettenprobleme halten an
292 Leser
Preis für europäisches Erdgas fällt unter 150 Euro
1414 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Verluste - Arbeitsmarkt schürt Zinsangst
1185 Leser
IPO/VW: Banken stellen Stützkäufe von Porsche-AG-Aktien frühzeitig ein
1091 Leser
ROUNDUP: Selenskyjs Präventivschlagforderung verstört - Die Nacht im Überblick
942 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste nach robustem Arbeitsmarktbericht erwartet
852 Leser
Preisschub bei Silbermünzen erwartet - Unsicherheit in Branche
813 Leser
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
802 Leser
Regierung will mehr Möglichkeiten zur Durchsetzung von Sanktionen
790 Leser
Aktien New York: Weitere Verluste - Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt wieder Zinsängste
737 Leser
Ölallianz Opec+ kürzt Ölförderung deutlich
731 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7316 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6784 Leser
IPO: Zeichnungsfrist für Porsche-Aktien beginnt
5224 Leser
IPO/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Porsche AG startet nur verhalten an die Börse
3205 Leser
Preis für europäisches Erdgas fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juli
3018 Leser
Aktien New York: Zinserhöhung drückt auf Kurse
2797 Leser
Russland liefert kein Gas mehr nach Italien
2709 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Straffe Geldpolitik der Fed belastet Dow & Co
1962 Leser
Aktien New York: Unerwartet hohe Inflation sorgt für starke Verluste
1884 Leser
IPO/Kreise: Porsche-AG-Aktien bei Börsengang am oberen Ende der Spanne erwartet
1801 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30279 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19263 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7316 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6784 Leser
IPO: Zeichnungsfrist für Porsche-Aktien beginnt
5224 Leser
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
5185 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Index droht Rutsch unter 13 000 Punkte - Ölpreis-Anstieg belastet
4801 Leser
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
4443 Leser
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
4127 Leser