Knauf Group invests more than EUR 200 million / Knauf significantly expands presence in Romania by opening two new plants

Iphofen (ots) - The Knauf Group is supporting the Romanian government's
energy-saving and renovation offensive by substantially expanding its local
plant capacity. The Knauf Insulation Group unit is building another insulation
plant next to its current site in Tarnaveni, north of Sibiu. Together with the
expansion of its existing production facility, which has been in operation since
2008, the dual site will thus multiply its annual output. Knauf is investing
close to EUR 135 million in total at the Tarnaveni site.

At the same time, a new factory for plasterboard technology is being built in
the town of Huedin, Transylvania, at a cost of around EUR 76 million. In total,
Knauf is directly creating around 200 new jobs through the local investments,
many of which are for highly qualified personnel. Both plants are being built in
the region around Cluj, where they will be strategically located to supply
Romania and the surrounding countries with modern building systems.

As the world's market leader for modern and sustainable lightweight
construction, Knauf's expansion supports the government's ambitious plans for
energy-efficient building refurbishment and the repair of the country's housing
stock. Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc? welcomed Knauf's initiative:
"These German investments in our country are a signal of trust that strengthens
economic relations. We highly appreciate Knauf's recent commitment. The company
has been expanding its presence in Romania for many years."

"The commitment demonstrates our trust and confidence in the country and our
employees. We look forward to becoming part of the local community," said
Alexander Knauf, Managing Partner of the Knauf Group . "Together, we are setting
new standards for building and living in Romania. I am very pleased that with
this investment of more than EUR 200 million, we can support the energy saving
initiative by providing the necessary building materials."

The national redevelopment plan envisages a six-fold increase in the building
area of appropriately renovated properties in Romania over the next few years,
in a best case scenario. Romania has set aside around EUR 30 billion in funding
for this purpose in its Recovery and Resilience Fund (PNRR) alone until 2026.
This will be supplemented by additional funds, from the EU Structural Funds, for
example. The government thus wants to better equip the population against
fluctuating and rising energy prices. In addition, energy-efficient building
