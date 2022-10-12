Knauf Group invests more than EUR 200 million / Knauf significantly expands presence in Romania by opening two new plants

Iphofen (ots) - The Knauf Group is supporting the Romanian government's

energy-saving and renovation offensive by substantially expanding its local

plant capacity. The Knauf Insulation Group unit is building another insulation

plant next to its current site in Tarnaveni, north of Sibiu. Together with the

expansion of its existing production facility, which has been in operation since

2008, the dual site will thus multiply its annual output. Knauf is investing

close to EUR 135 million in total at the Tarnaveni site.



At the same time, a new factory for plasterboard technology is being built in

the town of Huedin, Transylvania, at a cost of around EUR 76 million. In total,

Knauf is directly creating around 200 new jobs through the local investments,

many of which are for highly qualified personnel. Both plants are being built in

the region around Cluj, where they will be strategically located to supply

Romania and the surrounding countries with modern building systems.



