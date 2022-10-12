Green and digital transition challenge Europe's cohesion

Gütersloh/Berlin (ots) - In the future, major European cities and other

high-tech regions will pull even further ahead, while rural areas and regions

with CO2-intensive industry will lose out. The twin transition - green and

digital - that the European Union is striving for will intensify this

development. Only EU funding tailored to regions can mitigate the effect.



The green and digital transition will fundamentally change the economies of

European regions. However, these regions are prepared very differently. While

the opportunities predominate for regions that are already economically strong,

weaker regions face additional challenges. Overall, already existing economic

imbalances in Europe will be further exacerbated in the course of the twin

transition. This is the conclusion of a Bertelsmann Stiftung study on the future

of cohesion in Europe.





Southern European regions in the south of Italy, Spain and Portugal will seetheir future economic potential further limited by the twin transition. The sameapplies to Eastern European regions in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania on the EU'sexternal borders, which face major challenges, particularly from the greentransition. The situation in Western and Northern Europe is different. Europe'salready most prosperous regions in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands andnorthern Italy have the best prospects of benefiting from the twin transition."Our findings show that the twin transition will exacerbate polarization betweenregions in Europe," explains Thomas Schwab, Europe expert at the BertelsmannStiftung.The authors of the study recommend that the EU no longer use per capita incomeas a guideline for the payment of subsidies. "We need to look more closely,"Schwab says. "Is it the heavy concentration on fossil fuels that is holding aregion back? Or is it the expansion of the Internet that's failing?"Nevertheless, the inequalities will not disappear. "European cohesion policymust accept that there will always be a certain level of inequality."Additional informationAs part of its "Europe's Economy" project, the Bertelsmann Stiftung isinvestigating which economic, social and territorial imbalances are significantfor the EU. It analyses how the structural changes associated withdecarbonisation and digitalisation will affect Europe's economy and itscohesion. This study was prepared in cooperation with The Vienna Institute forInternational Economic Studies.