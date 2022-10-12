Linz (ots) - At the beginning of 2021, the 250,000th wallbox was produced at

KEBA. KEBA has already sold half a million wallboxes over the last just 20

months, making it one of the top performers in Europe. In addition to

specialising in intelligent and safe charging technology, the consistent

conversion of the product portfolio to climate-neutral charging solutions also

boosted sales in the eMobility area of the Austrian automation expert.



KEBA is one of the pioneers in the field of charging infrastructure. Innovative,

safe and durable charging solutions have been developed and produced in Linz

since 2009 as pioneers for electric mobility. A special feature both then as now

is the in-house development of electronics as well as the in-house production

and assembly of electronics. This depth of production ensures the highest

quality, maximum safety and, above all, reliability.





"Based on our safe, intelligent and durable charging solutions, we have succeededin further strengthening our position as one of the leading European wallboxmanufacturers by switching to climate-neutral charging solutions," saysChristoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Energy Automation.500,000 wallboxes for CPOs, companies and private usersThe steep increase in charging stations sold makes it clear how important theeMobility sector has become at KEBA: the first KEBA wallbox was introduced in2009, and the 250,000th was sold in 2021. Only 20 months later, the salesfigures had already exceeded the 500,000 mark.On the one hand, this rapid growth is related to the increasing demand forelectric vehicles. On the other hand, many charging park operators (CPOs) andcompanies specifically rely on KEBA products. They win people over with their1. high reliability in wind and weather,2. maximum security,3. automatic restart function after a power failure,4. intelligent load management of up to 200 wallboxes with the KeContact M20,5. and simple billing of charging costs.Private users also benefit: the connectivity enables the wallboxes to beintegrated into a smart home as well as the use of self-produced photovoltaicelectricity. Requirements that are currently more in demand than ever. Thesimple billing of charging costs, for example, is a great advantage for companycar drivers.In addition, KEBA has also widely expanded the digital product portfolio in theeMobility sector in recent years and has thus developed from a pure hardwaremanufacturer to a holistic solution provider. The latest example is the KEBAeMobility App, allowing to manage and control the wallboxes. This gave anadditional boost to sales.Climate-neutral is keyWith a clear focus on sustainability, KEBA has long been sourcing purchasedcomponents for charging stations mainly regionally. This reduces transportdistances and has a positive effect on the CO2 footprint. In April 2021, KEBAfirst presented the KeContact P30 GREEN EDITION, a climate-neutral wallbox,which quickly became a bestseller. Due to the excellent market response, wedecided to switch the portfolio of intelligent charging solutions exclusively toclimate-neutral products by the end of 2022. And, of course, the 500,000thwallbox was also produced in a climate-neutral manner - in Upper Austria.KEBA came up with something special for the 500,000th wallbox: the team askedwho should receive and use this special item. The decision to give it to theAUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, heart of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, wasdriven by KEBA's dedication to climate protection and sustainability. "Settingclear signals from Austria for climate protection and spreading the word aboutsustainability is what connects us to the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. Weare happy to be able to support the organization and the team around MonikaLangthaler," says Christoph Knogler. Since its founding in 2017, the Summit hasgrown into one of the largest and most far-reaching climate conferences in theworld. The event offers a platform for successful projects and ideas thatmotivate, serve as a role model and connect people, companies and climatedefenders.