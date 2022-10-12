checkAd

New milestone KEBA with half a million wallboxes sold (FOTO)

Linz (ots) - At the beginning of 2021, the 250,000th wallbox was produced at
KEBA. KEBA has already sold half a million wallboxes over the last just 20
months, making it one of the top performers in Europe. In addition to
specialising in intelligent and safe charging technology, the consistent
conversion of the product portfolio to climate-neutral charging solutions also
boosted sales in the eMobility area of the Austrian automation expert.

KEBA is one of the pioneers in the field of charging infrastructure. Innovative,
safe and durable charging solutions have been developed and produced in Linz
since 2009 as pioneers for electric mobility. A special feature both then as now
is the in-house development of electronics as well as the in-house production
and assembly of electronics. This depth of production ensures the highest
quality, maximum safety and, above all, reliability.

"Based on our safe, intelligent and durable charging stations, we have succeeded
in further strengthening our position as one of the leading European wallbox
manufacturers by switching to climate-neutral charging solutions," says
Christoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Energy Automation.

500,000 wallboxes for CPOs, companies and private users

The steep increase in charging stations sold makes it clear how important the
eMobility sector has become at KEBA: the first KEBA wallbox was introduced in
2009, and the 250,000th was sold in 2021. Only 20 months later, the sales
figures had already exceeded the 500,000 mark.

On the one hand, this rapid growth is related to the increasing demand for
electric vehicles. On the other hand, many charging park operators (CPOs) and
companies specifically rely on KEBA products. They win people over with their

1. high reliability in wind and weather,
2. maximum security,
3. automatic restart function after a power failure,
4. intelligent load management of up to 200 wallboxes with the KeContact M20,
5. and simple billing of charging costs.

Private users also benefit: the connectivity enables the wallboxes to be
integrated into a smart home as well as the use of self-produced photovoltaic
electricity. Requirements that are currently more in demand than ever. The
simple billing of charging costs, for example, is a great advantage for company
car drivers.

In addition, KEBA has also widely expanded the digital product portfolio in the
eMobility sector in recent years and has thus developed from a pure hardware
manufacturer to a holistic solution provider. The latest example is the KEBA
eMobility App, allowing to manage and control the wallboxes. This gave an
additional boost to sales.

Climate-neutral is key

With a clear focus on sustainability, KEBA has long been sourcing purchased
components for charging stations mainly regionally. This reduces transport
distances and has a positive effect on the CO2 footprint. In April 2021, KEBA
first presented the KeContact P30 GREEN EDITION, a climate-neutral wallbox,
which quickly became a bestseller. Due to the excellent market response, we
decided to switch the portfolio of intelligent charging solutions exclusively to
climate-neutral products by the end of 2022. And, of course, the 500,000th
wallbox was also produced in a climate-neutral manner - in Upper Austria.

KEBA came up with something special for the 500,000th wallbox: the team asked
who should receive and use this special item. The decision to give it to the
AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, heart of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, was
driven by KEBA's dedication to climate protection and sustainability. "Setting
clear signals from Austria for climate protection and spreading the word about
sustainability is what connects us to the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. We
are happy to be able to support the organization and the team around Monika
Langthaler," says Christoph Knogler. Since its founding in 2017, the Summit has
grown into one of the largest and most far-reaching climate conferences in the
world. The event offers a platform for successful projects and ideas that
motivate, serve as a role model and connect people, companies and climate
defenders.

About KEBA eMobility

https://www.keba.com/emobility

KEBA Group

http://www.keba.com

Photo credits

All images © KEBA Group AG, Print free of charge

Multilingual download: https://ots.de/8FARsi

Contact:

Stefan Lanzinger
Marketing & Communications
KEBA Energy Automation
Email: mailto:lzr@keba.com

Katarina Weissengruber
Corporate Spokesperson for the KEBA Group
Email: mailto:wgk@keba.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102553/5342580
OTS: KEBA Group AG



