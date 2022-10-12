checkAd

benfovir AG has reached another milestone by completing the first part of the Phase 1 trial testing transketolase inhibitor / benfo-oxythiamine (B-OT)

Darmstadt (ots) - benfo vir AG, a German pharmaceutical company focused on
developing small molecules against viral infections such as SARS-CoV-2, dengue
and herpes virus, today announced that the first part of the Phase 1 clinical
trial (BV-01-101/ EudraCT Number: 2021-005616-60.) designed to evaluate the
safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of B-OT in healthy human volunteers
has been successfully completed. B-OT represents a prodrug releasing the
transketolase inhibitor oxythiamine.

The single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study showed a very good safety and
tolerability of B-OT at 5 dose levels. No side effects were triggered by B-OT
which was administered once daily. Following single administrations of B-OT, the
exposure of the released active compound oxythiamine in terms of C-max and
AUC(0-t) increased at higher doses in a slightly over proportional manner.

The multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the study has now started. B-OT will
be now administrated once daily during 7 days at ascending dose at 4 dose
levels.

B-OT is a host cell-targeted agent inhibiting transketolase, the key enzyme of
the pentose phosphate pathway controlling the production of ribose and
acetyl-CoA, two crucial building blocks for new viruses. Targeting an enzyme
specifically controlling the production of essential building blocks for new
viruses in infected cells is an innovative approach that enables inhibition of
SARS-CoV-2, dengue and herpes virus replication independently of its gene
sequence and mutations.

Dr. Isabelle Ahrens-Fath, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at benfo vir
AG: "We are excited about the initial safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics
results from the SAD part of our Phase 1 study and are confident about the
results of the recently started MAD part. benfo vir AG is the first and only
company to evaluate a transketolase inhibitor at the clinical stage".

About the company: benfo vir AG is a pharmaceutical company based in Darmstadt
in Hesse that specializes in the therapy of viral infections such as the
SARS-CoV-2 virus. At this stage, one compound is under clinical development.
This compound inhibits the sugar metabolism in infected cells by disabling the
formation of the crucial building blocks for virus production
(ribose-5-phosphate and acetyl-CoA), and at the same time by preventing the
overshooting of the immune system. The near-term goal of benfovir is to quickly
move forward with the clinical development of B-OT and receive marketing
approval to provide a new therapeutic option for viral diseases as soon as
possible.

