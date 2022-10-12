benfovir AG has reached another milestone by completing the first part of the Phase 1 trial testing transketolase inhibitor / benfo-oxythiamine (B-OT)

Darmstadt (ots) - benfo vir AG, a German pharmaceutical company focused on

developing small molecules against viral infections such as SARS-CoV-2, dengue

and herpes virus, today announced that the first part of the Phase 1 clinical

trial (BV-01-101/ EudraCT Number: 2021-005616-60.) designed to evaluate the

safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of B-OT in healthy human volunteers

has been successfully completed. B-OT represents a prodrug releasing the

transketolase inhibitor oxythiamine.



The single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study showed a very good safety and

tolerability of B-OT at 5 dose levels. No side effects were triggered by B-OT

which was administered once daily. Following single administrations of B-OT, the

exposure of the released active compound oxythiamine in terms of C-max and

AUC(0-t) increased at higher doses in a slightly over proportional manner.





The multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the study has now started. B-OT willbe now administrated once daily during 7 days at ascending dose at 4 doselevels.B-OT is a host cell-targeted agent inhibiting transketolase, the key enzyme ofthe pentose phosphate pathway controlling the production of ribose andacetyl-CoA, two crucial building blocks for new viruses. Targeting an enzymespecifically controlling the production of essential building blocks for newviruses in infected cells is an innovative approach that enables inhibition ofSARS-CoV-2, dengue and herpes virus replication independently of its genesequence and mutations.Dr. Isabelle Ahrens-Fath, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at benfo virAG: "We are excited about the initial safety, tolerability, and pharmacokineticsresults from the SAD part of our Phase 1 study and are confident about theresults of the recently started MAD part. benfo vir AG is the first and onlycompany to evaluate a transketolase inhibitor at the clinical stage".About the company: benfo vir AG is a pharmaceutical company based in Darmstadtin Hesse that specializes in the therapy of viral infections such as theSARS-CoV-2 virus. At this stage, one compound is under clinical development.This compound inhibits the sugar metabolism in infected cells by disabling theformation of the crucial building blocks for virus production(ribose-5-phosphate and acetyl-CoA), and at the same time by preventing theovershooting of the immune system. The near-term goal of benfovir is to quicklymove forward with the clinical development of B-OT and receive marketingapproval to provide a new therapeutic option for viral diseases as soon aspossible.Pressekontakt:benfovir AGGräfenhäuserstr. 2664293 DarmstadtE-Mail: mailto:info@benfovir.comhttp://www.benfovir.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160546/5342635OTS: benfovir AG