Germany Invests Big to Accelerate Heating Revolution
Berlin (ots) - Heat pumps are all the rage in Germany - and now the government
is offering millions in research grants for projects aimed at decarbonizing
heating and cooling.
Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has issued a call for
proposals for research and pilot projects to accelerate the transition to heat
pumps and other climate-neutral forms of heating and cooling.
There is no fixed amount for the program, which runs until February 28, 2023,
but it will be funded from its annual EUR 600 million budget for energy
research. Focuses will include heat pump production, climate-friendly coolants
and construction materials, and district heating, industrial-scale heat pumps,
seasonal heat storage and new control concepts.
"By supporting heating research, we are investing today in the energy system of
tomorrow," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.
"I invite all creative minds from research and industry to contribute their
know-how, ideas and efforts."
The initiative comes at an exciting time for heat pumps in Germany. On October
10, the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems ISE announced that it had
set a new record for efficiency in heat pump refrigeration cycles using propane.
The German government hopes augmented state support will lead to more such
technological breakthroughs.
The potential for heat pumps in home heating in the most populous member state
of the EU is immense. The independent energy research institution FfE Munich
estimates that heat pumps could be used in some 17 million of the 19 million
German residential buildings.
Consumers are enthusiastic. Sales of heat pumps in Germany increased by 28
percent year-on-year in 2022 according to industry organization bwp, and
expected growth in 2022 far exceeds that. All the major manufacturers of heat
pumps in Germany have announced expansions - the latest being Daikin, which says
it is tripling capacity at its plant in the town of Güglingen.
"Heating and cooling accounts for more than half of the energy consumed in
Germany, and the government is throwing its weight behind key technologies like
heating pumps," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Grade & Invest. "That's only
going to accelerate what's already a record-setting boom in this sector. This is
a major opportunity for international companies on the ground in Germany."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5342953
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
