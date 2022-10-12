Germany Invests Big to Accelerate Heating Revolution

Berlin (ots) - Heat pumps are all the rage in Germany - and now the government

is offering millions in research grants for projects aimed at decarbonizing

heating and cooling.



Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has issued a call for

proposals for research and pilot projects to accelerate the transition to heat

pumps and other climate-neutral forms of heating and cooling.





There is no fixed amount for the program, which runs until February 28, 2023,but it will be funded from its annual EUR 600 million budget for energyresearch. Focuses will include heat pump production, climate-friendly coolantsand construction materials, and district heating, industrial-scale heat pumps,seasonal heat storage and new control concepts."By supporting heating research, we are investing today in the energy system oftomorrow," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck."I invite all creative minds from research and industry to contribute theirknow-how, ideas and efforts."The initiative comes at an exciting time for heat pumps in Germany. On October10, the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems ISE announced that it hadset a new record for efficiency in heat pump refrigeration cycles using propane.The German government hopes augmented state support will lead to more suchtechnological breakthroughs.The potential for heat pumps in home heating in the most populous member stateof the EU is immense. The independent energy research institution FfE Munichestimates that heat pumps could be used in some 17 million of the 19 millionGerman residential buildings.Consumers are enthusiastic. Sales of heat pumps in Germany increased by 28percent year-on-year in 2022 according to industry organization bwp, andexpected growth in 2022 far exceeds that. All the major manufacturers of heatpumps in Germany have announced expansions - the latest being Daikin, which saysit is tripling capacity at its plant in the town of Güglingen."Heating and cooling accounts for more than half of the energy consumed inGermany, and the government is throwing its weight behind key technologies likeheating pumps," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Grade & Invest. "That's onlygoing to accelerate what's already a record-setting boom in this sector. This isa major opportunity for international companies on the ground in Germany."Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up shop in Germany.