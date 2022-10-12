checkAd

etisalat by e& partners with Builder.ai to unlock the potential of UAE-based SMBs by enabling a digital-first approach

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - etisalat by e&'s customers will have access to
Builder.ai's Studio Store and its wide range of pre-packaged apps that enable
SMBs to become digitally native without ever having to hire a developer

Builder.ai (https://www.builder.ai/) ® has entered into a region-wide
partnership with Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, the UAE telecoms
pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), aimed at empowering small to
mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with a digital first future that is accessible,
cost-effective and efficient.

etisalat by e& will offer its large base of existing SMB clients access to
Builder.ai's (https://www.builder.ai/studio-store) Studio Store®
(https://www.builder.ai/studio-store) , an ever-increasing catalog of app
starter kits (web and mobile) that are designed to enable SMBs to grow and
manage a digital-first experience for their customers and businesses without
needing to code or hire a developer.

As kick-off, Studio Store will be offering a selection of ready-to-go apps, such
as local delivery apps that can be delivered to customers in less than 72hrs.
This will result in bringing more businesses online faster and at a fraction of
the cost of building from scratch. Studio Store makes selling to an ever-mobile
customer base effortless, and retailers can showcase their goods and services
with a scrollable carousel, while offering a wide range of secure payment
methods. The app includes features that will handle most e-commerce experiences,
along with full-circle support to keep the app updated and the cloud needed to
run the app and scale the business. BuilderStudio Store can also serve as a base
to which customers can add features from Builder Studio® to further customize
their app over time.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Businesses, etisalat by e&
said, "Working with Builder.ai gives us the opportunity to support our customers
gain access to ready-to-go app solutions, making it easier for them to grow
their digital footprint. Through our partnership, we are helping small and
medium businesses become digitally native from driving superior customer
experience through to boosting operational efficiencies. Our partnership
reinforces our commitment to digitally empowering people and societies so that
we can accomplish more together."

Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-Founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai , said, "Our
partnership with etisalat by e& highlights our commitment to the UAE as we
endeavor to grow our presence in digitally unique markets. We believe that every
