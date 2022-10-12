etisalat by e& partners with Builder.ai to unlock the potential of UAE-based SMBs by enabling a digital-first approach

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - etisalat by e&'s customers will have access to

etisalat by e& will offer its large base of existing SMB clients access toBuilder.ai's (https://www.builder.ai/studio-store) Studio Store®(https://www.builder.ai/studio-store) , an ever-increasing catalog of appstarter kits (web and mobile) that are designed to enable SMBs to grow andmanage a digital-first experience for their customers and businesses withoutneeding to code or hire a developer.As kick-off, Studio Store will be offering a selection of ready-to-go apps, suchas local delivery apps that can be delivered to customers in less than 72hrs.This will result in bringing more businesses online faster and at a fraction ofthe cost of building from scratch. Studio Store makes selling to an ever-mobilecustomer base effortless, and retailers can showcase their goods and serviceswith a scrollable carousel, while offering a wide range of secure paymentmethods. The app includes features that will handle most e-commerce experiences,along with full-circle support to keep the app updated and the cloud needed torun the app and scale the business. BuilderStudio Store can also serve as a baseto which customers can add features from Builder Studio® to further customizetheir app over time.Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Businesses, etisalat by e&said, "Working with Builder.ai gives us the opportunity to support our customersgain access to ready-to-go app solutions, making it easier for them to growtheir digital footprint. Through our partnership, we are helping small andmedium businesses become digitally native from driving superior customerexperience through to boosting operational efficiencies. Our partnershipreinforces our commitment to digitally empowering people and societies so thatwe can accomplish more together."Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-Founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai , said, "Ourpartnership with etisalat by e& highlights our commitment to the UAE as weendeavor to grow our presence in digitally unique markets. We believe that every