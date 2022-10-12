K-Show 2022 Microban International Launches Next-Generation Technologies for Polymers

Huntersville, NC. (ots) - --News Direct--



Microban International is thrilled to be attending K 2022, the world's number

one tradeshow for the plastics and rubber industry. The packed event is taking

place from the 19th to 26th of October at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany, and will

host more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 60 nations.



Microban will be showcasing its wide range of unique antimicrobial technologies

for plastic and rubber materials, as well as launching two exciting

next-generation products based on non-heavy-metal ingredients - LapisShield(TM)

and Ascera(TM). LapisShield can be seamlessly integrated into any water-based

coating formulation, and is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %,

as well as the growth of mold and mildew. Ascera represents Microban's

commitment to sustainable antibacterial chemistries for molded polymers and

solvent-based coatings, formulated from a chemistry that is inspired by nature*.

These exclusive new technologies therefore help to protect treated rubber and

plastic surfaces from stains, odors and premature degradation, prolonging their

useable lifetime and supporting reuse and sustainability.



