K-Show 2022 Microban International Launches Next-Generation Technologies for Polymers

Huntersville, NC.

Microban International is thrilled to be attending K 2022, the world's number
one tradeshow for the plastics and rubber industry. The packed event is taking
place from the 19th to 26th of October at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany, and will
host more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 60 nations.

Microban will be showcasing its wide range of unique antimicrobial technologies
for plastic and rubber materials, as well as launching two exciting
next-generation products based on non-heavy-metal ingredients - LapisShield(TM)
and Ascera(TM). LapisShield can be seamlessly integrated into any water-based
coating formulation, and is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %,
as well as the growth of mold and mildew. Ascera represents Microban's
commitment to sustainable antibacterial chemistries for molded polymers and
solvent-based coatings, formulated from a chemistry that is inspired by nature*.
These exclusive new technologies therefore help to protect treated rubber and
plastic surfaces from stains, odors and premature degradation, prolonging their
useable lifetime and supporting reuse and sustainability.

K-Talk, K's new web talk format, is hosting monthly online discussions in the
run up to this year's show, featuring global industry experts and scientists.
The in-depth series focuses on plastics, technological innovations and the key
challenges facing the industry, and aims to inspire, orientate and encourage
international exchange in this important area. Microban's very own Dr Ivan Ong,
Vice President of Research and Development, joined the K-Talk panel on the 1st
of September to explore the latest innovations for extending the usable lifespan
of plastic packaging. You can listen to the recording of this fascinating
discussion on the official K website
(https://www.k-online.com/en/K-Talk/K-Talk_VoD_-_Packaging_Logistics) .

Come and talk to the Microban team at stand C24 in Hall 7a to discover how its
pioneering antimicrobial solutions can benefit your specific product
application. Book your meeting with Microban here
(https://www.microban.com/news/microban-exhibiting-k-2022) to ensure you don't
miss out!

* The Microban technology used in this product is similar to acids found in
nature and is used in multiple consumer product applications

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the
most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control,
and sanitisation / disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our
organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has
revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep
products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they
start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and
creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and
medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands
and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The
company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America,
Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

Editorial contact for further information or follow-up

Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin at kdm communications limited , St Neots, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1480 405333 Fax: +44 (0) 1480 477833

Email: mailto:ideas@kdm-communications.com

Contact Details

Microban International

Audrey Jestin

+44 1480 405333

mailto:audreyj@kdm-communications.com

Company Website

https://www.microban.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/k-show-2022-m
icroban-international-launches-next-generation-technologies-for-polymers-5165422
95

