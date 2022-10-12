FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has Held the Position Since 2011
Viriat, France (ots/PRNewswire) - After a decade of successfully leading FX as
the Sales Director-France, Denis Heraud has decided to step down from his
position and transition into a different role with FX. Denis has been integral
in the sales growth that led to FX becoming #1 in France-a monumental
achievement. The entire FX family is grateful for the many contributions Denis
has made throughout his time with FX. Denis will remain an important asset in FX
by continuing to support Jean Baptiste in his new role.
Jean Baptiste Plas has been tapped to take over and continue the growing FX's
market presence in France. Jean Baptiste currently is the Regional Sales
Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France and has been leading in
this capacity for the last three years.
"After the last three years as Regional Sales Director for Paris, North France,
and Eastern France with FX, it is a real honor to assume the position of Sales
Director-France. I will be surrounded by an amazing sales team that is efficient
and extremely capable of meeting all challenges with their passion for service
and shoulder. Our successes would be impossible without our colleagues at the
headquarters in Viriat who always meet our needs and are indispensable to us in
our daily lives. I would like to thank Denis Heraud who has trusted me from the
first day of our collaborative efforts together and who knew how to mentor and
train me. I would like to thank our CEO, Baptiste Martin, who has entrusted me
to continue the success that Denis has put in place and grow the FX portfolio
even further. I can assure everyone that they have my full commitment to tackle
and overcome all the challenges that await us," Jean Baptiste said. He went on
to quote Paul Eluard as saying, "There is no chance, there are only
appointments."
Congratulations, Jean Baptiste.
FX has a US Headquarters in Dallas, Texas and a Global Headquarters in Viriat,
France.
For further information:
For further information, please contact info@fxshouldersolutions.com or
info@fxshouldersolutions.fr.
Global Headquarters
1663 rue de Majornas
01449 Viriat - France
Tel +33 4 74 55 35 55
Fax +33 4 74 52 44 01
info@fxshouldersolutions.frUS Headquarters
13465 Midway Road, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75244
Tel 1-800-280-0775
Fax 1-800-429-8965
info@fxshouldersolutions.comPhoto -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919641/FX_Solutions_Jean_Baptiste_Plas.jpg
