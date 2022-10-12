checkAd

FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has Held the Position Since 2011

Viriat, France (ots/PRNewswire) - After a decade of successfully leading FX as
the Sales Director-France, Denis Heraud has decided to step down from his
position and transition into a different role with FX. Denis has been integral
in the sales growth that led to FX becoming #1 in France-a monumental
achievement. The entire FX family is grateful for the many contributions Denis
has made throughout his time with FX. Denis will remain an important asset in FX
by continuing to support Jean Baptiste in his new role.

Jean Baptiste Plas has been tapped to take over and continue the growing FX's
market presence in France. Jean Baptiste currently is the Regional Sales
Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France and has been leading in
this capacity for the last three years.

"After the last three years as Regional Sales Director for Paris, North France,
and Eastern France with FX, it is a real honor to assume the position of Sales
Director-France. I will be surrounded by an amazing sales team that is efficient
and extremely capable of meeting all challenges with their passion for service
and shoulder. Our successes would be impossible without our colleagues at the
headquarters in Viriat who always meet our needs and are indispensable to us in
our daily lives. I would like to thank Denis Heraud who has trusted me from the
first day of our collaborative efforts together and who knew how to mentor and
train me. I would like to thank our CEO, Baptiste Martin, who has entrusted me
to continue the success that Denis has put in place and grow the FX portfolio
even further. I can assure everyone that they have my full commitment to tackle
and overcome all the challenges that await us," Jean Baptiste said. He went on
to quote Paul Eluard as saying, "There is no chance, there are only
appointments."

Congratulations, Jean Baptiste.

FX has a US Headquarters in Dallas, Texas and a Global Headquarters in Viriat,
France.

mailto:info@fxshouldersolutions.fr

mailto:info@fxshouldersolutions.com

For further information:

For further information, please contact info@fxshouldersolutions.com or
info@fxshouldersolutions.fr.
Global Headquarters
1663 rue de Majornas
01449 Viriat - France
Tel +33 4 74 55 35 55
Fax +33 4 74 52 44 01
info@fxshouldersolutions.frUS Headquarters
13465 Midway Road, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75244
Tel 1-800-280-0775
Fax 1-800-429-8965
info@fxshouldersolutions.comPhoto -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919641/FX_Solutions_Jean_Baptiste_Plas.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fx-announces-promotion-of-jea
n-baptiste-plas-to-sales-director-of-france-jean-baptiste-succeeds-denis-heraud-
who-has-held-the-position-since-2011-301647549.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165818/5343180
OTS: FX Solutions



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has Held the Position Since 2011 After a decade of successfully leading FX as the Sales Director-France, Denis Heraud has decided to step down from his position and transition into a different role with FX. Denis has been integral in the sales growth that led to FX becoming #1 in …

Nachrichten des Autors

immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
294 Leser
Firmenich Inaugurates New Campus in Geneva
285 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Porsche Börsengang sorgt für ein Highlight in der IPO Durststrecke
254 Leser
EVG: Mehr Sicherheit bei Ausschreibungen im Schienenpersonennahverkehr in Nordrhein-Westfalen (FOTO)
205 Leser
RG Finance: Warum Controller in der Unternehmensberatung bestens aufgehoben sind (FOTO)
180 Leser
Konjunkturbarometer Agrar: Stimmungslage deutlich verschlechtert / Rukwied: Bauern investieren kaum noch in die Tierhaltung
165 Leser
Horst Brandstätter Group beteiligt sich am Münchner Start Up Kekz (FOTO)
146 Leser
Halbleiter-Konzern TSMC sondiert Standort in Sachsen / Delegation aus Taiwan in Gesprächen ...
144 Leser
Knauf Group invests more than EUR 200 million / Knauf significantly expands presence in Romania by ...
128 Leser
Hase und Igel, Kommentar zur Bank of England von Andreas Hippin
126 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
771 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
751 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
648 Leser
Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2022 vergleicht die Pensionssysteme weltweit und zeigt ...
600 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
595 Leser
Lidl-Gründer Dieter Schwarz ist der reichste Deutsche (FOTO)
493 Leser
NORMA feiert Richtfest am nachhaltigen Logistikzentrum im unterfränkischen Gerolzhofen / Neue ...
480 Leser
Hauptgeschäftsführerin Andrea Belegante verlässt den Bundesverband der ...
424 Leser
Usercentrics beschleunigt Brancheninnovation mit Wechseln im Führungsteam
422 Leser
BNP Paribas Real Estate veröffentlicht Daten zum Retail-Investmentmarkt für das 3. ...
421 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1357 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1219 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1164 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1021 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
998 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
978 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
921 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2049 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1771 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1759 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1683 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1599 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1481 Leser