FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has Held the Position Since 2011

Viriat, France (ots/PRNewswire) - After a decade of successfully leading FX as

the Sales Director-France, Denis Heraud has decided to step down from his

position and transition into a different role with FX. Denis has been integral

in the sales growth that led to FX becoming #1 in France-a monumental

achievement. The entire FX family is grateful for the many contributions Denis

has made throughout his time with FX. Denis will remain an important asset in FX

by continuing to support Jean Baptiste in his new role.



Jean Baptiste Plas has been tapped to take over and continue the growing FX's

market presence in France. Jean Baptiste currently is the Regional Sales

Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France and has been leading in

this capacity for the last three years.



