FX Announces Promotion of Jean Baptiste Plas to Sales Director of France

Viriat, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Jean Baptiste Succeeds Denis Heraud who has

Held the Position Since 2011



After a decade of successfully leading FX as the Sales Director-France, Denis

Heraud has decided to step down from his position and transition into a

different role with FX. Denis has been integral in the sales growth that led to

FX becoming #1 in France-a monumental achievement. The entire FX family is

grateful for the many contributions Denis has made throughout his time with FX.

Denis will remain an important asset in FX by continuing to support Jean

Baptiste in his new role.



Jean Baptiste Plas has been tapped to take over and continue the growing FX's

market presence in France. Jean Baptiste currently is the Regional Sales

Director for Paris, North France, and Eastern France and has been leading in

this capacity for the last three years.



