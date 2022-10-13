DriveLock SE Signs Partnership with FountainIQ / Building new partnerships across the Indian Subcontinent
Munich, Germany (ots) - DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.com) , one of the
leading international specialists for Endpoint and Data security with
representations in Germany, Australia, Singapore and in the USA, is extending
its footprint in the Indian Subcontinent through FountainIQ
(http://www.fountainiq.com) 's broad network.
FountainIQ is an organisation that can render specific IT solutions &
corresponding services. With an emphasis on IT consulting, value-added
distribution & reselling using world-class proven technologies, its efforts are
aimed at reshaping the world of IT.
With this partnership, FountainIQ includes a security platform that provides
state-of-the-art data security from a single source in minutes. DriveLock
Endpoint Security protects businesses and data throughout their lifecycle - from
inception to secure deletion, cloud- and on-premise-based and quickly deployed
into any environment. DriveLock's solutions are economically scalable for any
business size.
The collaboration with DriveLock is a new imperative in the geography in
ensuring not just encryption but DLP at the endpoint as well as at the removable
storage media level.
"Our sole purpose is to benchmark the exposure and related experience to serve
our channel partners and their customers with the latest, efficient and
comprehensive IT Intelligent Security and IT Enterprise Storage solutions. With
work-from-home as the new normal, DriveLock ensures data safety across remote
users whether they are connected to their company domain or not," says Floyd
Britto, Director & CEO, FountainIQ .
"This new partnership gives us the possibility to provide our channel partners
across the Indian Subcontinent and their customers with a full security solution
helping them to protect their valuable company data from internal and external
threats, misuse or loss. I am confident that this partnership between DriveLock
and FountainIQ has a great future," says Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE .
Contact:
+498999388725 / mailto:drivelock@hbi.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/5343273
OTS: DriveLock SE
