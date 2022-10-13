checkAd

DriveLock SE Signs Partnership with FountainIQ / Building new partnerships across the Indian Subcontinent

Munich, Germany (ots) - DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.com) , one of the
leading international specialists for Endpoint and Data security with
representations in Germany, Australia, Singapore and in the USA, is extending
its footprint in the Indian Subcontinent through FountainIQ
(http://www.fountainiq.com) 's broad network.

FountainIQ is an organisation that can render specific IT solutions &
corresponding services. With an emphasis on IT consulting, value-added
distribution & reselling using world-class proven technologies, its efforts are
aimed at reshaping the world of IT.

With this partnership, FountainIQ includes a security platform that provides
state-of-the-art data security from a single source in minutes. DriveLock
Endpoint Security protects businesses and data throughout their lifecycle - from
inception to secure deletion, cloud- and on-premise-based and quickly deployed
into any environment. DriveLock's solutions are economically scalable for any
business size.

The collaboration with DriveLock is a new imperative in the geography in
ensuring not just encryption but DLP at the endpoint as well as at the removable
storage media level.

"Our sole purpose is to benchmark the exposure and related experience to serve
our channel partners and their customers with the latest, efficient and
comprehensive IT Intelligent Security and IT Enterprise Storage solutions. With
work-from-home as the new normal, DriveLock ensures data safety across remote
users whether they are connected to their company domain or not," says Floyd
Britto, Director & CEO, FountainIQ .

"This new partnership gives us the possibility to provide our channel partners
across the Indian Subcontinent and their customers with a full security solution
helping them to protect their valuable company data from internal and external
threats, misuse or loss. I am confident that this partnership between DriveLock
and FountainIQ has a great future," says Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE .

Contact:

+498999388725 / mailto:drivelock@hbi.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/5343273
OTS: DriveLock SE



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

DriveLock SE Signs Partnership with FountainIQ / Building new partnerships across the Indian Subcontinent DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.com) , one of the leading international specialists for Endpoint and Data security with representations in Germany, Australia, Singapore and in the USA, is extending its footprint in the Indian Subcontinent through …

Nachrichten des Autors

immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
821 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
605 Leser
RG Finance: Warum Controller in der Unternehmensberatung bestens aufgehoben sind (FOTO)
392 Leser
Als Frau erfolgreich im Business - 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmerinnen ihre Mindset-Probleme lösen ...
380 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Porsche Börsengang sorgt für ein Highlight in der IPO Durststrecke
286 Leser
EVG: Mehr Sicherheit bei Ausschreibungen im Schienenpersonennahverkehr in Nordrhein-Westfalen (FOTO)
237 Leser
stern- und RTL-Recherchen decken Sozialbetrug und Lohndumping von Gesamtmetall-Chef Stefan Wolf auf
232 Leser
Marken-Positionierungs-Legende Al Ries verstorben
212 Leser
Kevin Stevenson von der PRA Group hält die Abschlussrede der Virginia Chamber über ...
208 Leser
Halbleiter-Konzern TSMC sondiert Standort in Sachsen / Delegation aus Taiwan in Gesprächen ...
189 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
821 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
771 Leser
Deutscher Mittelstand nicht ausreichend geschützt (FOTO)
751 Leser
Reisebusbranche 2020 und 2021: 77 % weniger Fahrgäste als vor der Pandemie
648 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
605 Leser
Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2022 vergleicht die Pensionssysteme weltweit und zeigt ...
600 Leser
Baupreise für Wohngebäude im August 2022: +16,5 % gegenüber August 2021
595 Leser
Lidl-Gründer Dieter Schwarz ist der reichste Deutsche (FOTO)
493 Leser
NORMA feiert Richtfest am nachhaltigen Logistikzentrum im unterfränkischen Gerolzhofen / Neue ...
480 Leser
SUD Service & Dienstleistungs AG: Langjährige Erfahrung und fundierte Sachkenntnis für Ihre optimale Finanzsanierung
446 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1357 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1273 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1219 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1138 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1056 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1021 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
981 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
921 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2104 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1900 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1801 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1762 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1683 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1665 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1512 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1511 Leser