DriveLock SE Signs Partnership with FountainIQ / Building new partnerships across the Indian Subcontinent

Munich, Germany (ots) - DriveLock SE (http://www.drivelock.com) , one of the

leading international specialists for Endpoint and Data security with

representations in Germany, Australia, Singapore and in the USA, is extending

its footprint in the Indian Subcontinent through FountainIQ

(http://www.fountainiq.com) 's broad network.



FountainIQ is an organisation that can render specific IT solutions &

corresponding services. With an emphasis on IT consulting, value-added

distribution & reselling using world-class proven technologies, its efforts are

aimed at reshaping the world of IT.





With this partnership, FountainIQ includes a security platform that providesstate-of-the-art data security from a single source in minutes. DriveLockEndpoint Security protects businesses and data throughout their lifecycle - frominception to secure deletion, cloud- and on-premise-based and quickly deployedinto any environment. DriveLock's solutions are economically scalable for anybusiness size.The collaboration with DriveLock is a new imperative in the geography inensuring not just encryption but DLP at the endpoint as well as at the removablestorage media level."Our sole purpose is to benchmark the exposure and related experience to serveour channel partners and their customers with the latest, efficient andcomprehensive IT Intelligent Security and IT Enterprise Storage solutions. Withwork-from-home as the new normal, DriveLock ensures data safety across remoteusers whether they are connected to their company domain or not," says FloydBritto, Director & CEO, FountainIQ ."This new partnership gives us the possibility to provide our channel partnersacross the Indian Subcontinent and their customers with a full security solutionhelping them to protect their valuable company data from internal and externalthreats, misuse or loss. I am confident that this partnership between DriveLockand FountainIQ has a great future," says Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE .Contact:+498999388725 / mailto:drivelock@hbi.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133500/5343273OTS: DriveLock SE