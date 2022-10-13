Software company Zenseact uses cutting-edge AI to boost safety systems in Polestar 3

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Polestar has announced the release of

Polestar 3. The car features a new generation of safety technology on a platform

allowing continuous software updates. Safety technology pioneer Zenseact

provides the AI-powered safety software that will offer Polestar drivers

rigorous protection and a smooth cruising experience.



As Polestar launches its latest addition to the fleet, driver support has been

an important consideration. In addition to advanced enhancements to standard

active safety features, Polestar 3 features several cutting-edge safety

capabilities powered by AI methods such as deep learning.





The new generation of safety technology - precautionary safety - will be able toanticipate dangerous traffic scenarios before they happen and adjust the car'sspeed and position to ensure they never do.For Zenseact, the Polestar 3 launch is a proud moment as it is the firstproduction deployment of its software OnePilot , a product for advanced driverassistance."The release of OnePilot is a big step towards making driving safer. We aredelighted to make Polestar 3 smarter, safer, and more convenient to drive,"Ödgärd Andersson, CEO at Zenseact, says.The vehicle will continuously improve its performance and functionality throughover-the-air software updates . Capabilities like adjustment of speed andposition to handle sharp turns and complex traffic environments will add to thecar's total intelligence and driving experience. Another feature is thereal-time use of high-definition maps to see beyond the visible horizon, tobetter adjust the driving to what's beyond the next turn, and keep the carcentered in the lane even when markings are hard to identify."Collaborations with industry-leading safety technology partners like Zenseactprovide Polestar 3 with cutting-edge ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)solutions. Combining performance and comfort with the latest in AI and updatablesafety software is an important addition to our new car," says BeatriceSimonsson, Head of Product Management at Polestar.Introducing OnePilot is a milestone for Zenseact's outspoken ambition to reducetraffic accidents and make roads safer. With carefully selected traffic datafrom the Polestar vehicles, the software will gradually learn to handle morecomplex traffic scenarios and be increasingly capable of eliminating collisions."Millisecond by millisecond, information is collected, analyzed, and turned intoaction by the car. Accidents, incidents, and near accidents will thus become apart of improving the cars in coming software updates. Put differently, the morecars learn from each other's experiences, the faster everyone will benefit,"says Ödgärd.Continuous improvements will thus be based on real-life data from the vehiclefleet , and the "collective fleet intelligence" will grow and deepen for everycar equipped with this technology. Everyone driving a car with OnePilot will bepart of the solution to avoid fatalities and severe injuries in traffic. Firstout: Polestar 3 drivers.About ZenseactZenseact is a software company dedicated to revolutionizing car safety. Bydesigning the complete software stack for advanced driver assistance systems andautonomous driving, our ambition is to help eliminate car accidents and createsafer roads for everyone. The company was founded by Volvo Cars, and the teamsare based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Shanghai, China.About Polestar Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Nasdaq: PSNY) ("Polestar") isa Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded by Volvo Car AB (publ.)(together with its subsidiaries, "Volvo Cars") and Zhejiang Geely Holding GroupCo., Ltd ("Geely"), in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological andengineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies ofscale as a result.Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currentlyavailable and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China andAsia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in anaggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in twofacilities in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.For further information:For further information, please contact: Veronika Nihlén: +46 721799103;veronika.nihlen@zenseact.comVideo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919669/Zenseact_AB_Polesstar_3.mp4Image:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919577/Zenseact_AB_Odgard_Andersson.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919576/Zenseact_AB_Logo.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/software-company-zenseact-uses-cutting-edge-ai-to-boost-safety-systems-in-polestar-3-301648303.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165833/5343427OTS: Zenseact AB