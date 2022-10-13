TXOne Networks and AFRY join forces to help combat cybersecurity risks in industry and critical infrastructure sectors (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Stockholm/Eindhoven (ots) - Joint customers profit from successful partnershipin the OT/ICS cybersecurity sectorTXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a global leader in ICS and industrialIoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY (http://www.afry.com/) , a European leader inengineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners.They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of theirjoint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. Thecombination of TXOne Networks' comprehensive solutions and service portfolio forsecurity inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY's deepsector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companiesto reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent securitythroughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering andtechnology.TXOne Networks and AFRY's division AFRY X will better equip industrialautomation customers with the protection they need to safeguard today'svulnerable OT environments and keep their operations running. The company'sability to protect themselves, respond to cybersecurity incidents and recoverfrom them will be strengthened. In a proof of concept already multiple TXOneproducts were identified as providing needed functionality that directlyaddressed real-world challenges. Together TXOne and AFRY supported this POCcustomer with virtual patching for systems that could not be patched, highlygranular firewall control of OT network protocols, malware scanning andremediation in obsolete technology as well as the ability, to manage thereal-life network challenges of a complex and multi-vendor productionenvironment. In some cases, existing equipment was replaced.Amir Nickel, Sales Director Nordics at TXOne Networks, says: "To even furtherimprove our customer service and solution portfolio in the Nordics, we need acompetent and experienced partner like AFRY. Together we provide the vastindustrial knowledge and local hands-on OT-security expertise needed to reallyassist customers and make a difference. Our joint customers speak highly aboutthe AFRY team and their target-orientated service mentality, which is anotherproof for us that we made the right choice. We look forward to additionalupcoming projects."IT cybersecurity provider Trend Micro, the former mother company and solutiondevelopment partner of TXOne Networks, is involved in the partnership as well as