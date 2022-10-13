checkAd

TXOne Networks and AFRY join forces to help combat cybersecurity risks in industry and critical infrastructure sectors (FOTO)

Stockholm/Eindhoven (ots) - Joint customers profit from successful partnership
in the OT/ICS cybersecurity sector

TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a global leader in ICS and industrial
IoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY (http://www.afry.com/) , a European leader in
engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners.
They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of their
joint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. The
combination of TXOne Networks' comprehensive solutions and service portfolio for
security inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY's deep
sector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companies
to reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent security
throughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering and
technology.

TXOne Networks and AFRY's division AFRY X will better equip industrial
automation customers with the protection they need to safeguard today's
vulnerable OT environments and keep their operations running. The company's
ability to protect themselves, respond to cybersecurity incidents and recover
from them will be strengthened. In a proof of concept already multiple TXOne
products were identified as providing needed functionality that directly
addressed real-world challenges. Together TXOne and AFRY supported this POC
customer with virtual patching for systems that could not be patched, highly
granular firewall control of OT network protocols, malware scanning and
remediation in obsolete technology as well as the ability, to manage the
real-life network challenges of a complex and multi-vendor production
environment. In some cases, existing equipment was replaced.

Amir Nickel, Sales Director Nordics at TXOne Networks, says: "To even further
improve our customer service and solution portfolio in the Nordics, we need a
competent and experienced partner like AFRY. Together we provide the vast
industrial knowledge and local hands-on OT-security expertise needed to really
assist customers and make a difference. Our joint customers speak highly about
the AFRY team and their target-orientated service mentality, which is another
proof for us that we made the right choice. We look forward to additional
upcoming projects."

IT cybersecurity provider Trend Micro, the former mother company and solution
development partner of TXOne Networks, is involved in the partnership as well as
