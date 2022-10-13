Adragos Pharma to acquire Sanofi's manufacturing site in Kawagoe, Japan (FOTO)
Munich / Paris / Tokyo (ots) - Adragos Pharma, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Munich,
Germany, signed definitive agreements with Sanofi K.K. for the acquisition of a
pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Kawagoe, close to Tokyo, Japan. Adragos
Pharma will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with Sanofi K.K,
thereby becoming a strategic partner for Sanofi in the Japanese market.
Furthermore, Adragos Pharma will introduce new customers to the manufacturing
site from Europe, North America as well as the domestic Japanese market. Their
second investment in the region, Adragos Pharma will now rank among the Top 3
largest pure-play CDMOs in Japan.
Sanofi and Adragos Pharma signed definitive agreements for the transfer of
ownership of one of Sanofi's manufacturing sites in Japan. The site, located in
Kawagoe, Japan, has more than 50 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing
history.Under Sanofi, the site manufactured oral solids, sterile liquids, and
conducted packing, visual inspection, and retesting services for the Japanese
and Asian markets. Adragos Pharma will continue to manufacture for Sanofi under
a long-term supply agreement and become its strategic partner for the Japanese
market. Japan is one of Adragos Pharma's three core markets.
The Kawagoe site is led by a highly experienced site leadership team and boasts
a very well-trained workforce, who will all remain at the site. Adragos Pharma
intends to further expand the site's services and capabilities for Sanofi and
its future customers, opening production capabilities in the Japanese market and
supporting its mission to facilitate access to affordable, high-quality
medication.
Jeremy Goldnadel, International & Europe Cluster Head, Industrial Affairs,
Sanofi states: "We are delighted to partner with Adragos Pharma to continue
delivering the highest quality products in the long term and further develop the
manufacturing site. We strongly believe that the Kawagoe site with its employees
will continue to exercise the same strive for excellence with Adragos Pharma,
through a new journey that will bring the most value to our customers and
patients in Japan."
Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO at Adragos Pharma, sees the acquisition as a key pillar
in building a globally leading CDMO: "We are very pleased and honored to further
deepen our excellent relationship with Sanofi. Japan ranks among the largest and
most attractive global pharma markets, yet CDMO activities are relatively
nascent. With Kawagoe, we can offer tremendous capabilities to our international
and domestic customers."
Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, states: "I was deeply impressed with the
site's workforce and capabilities, which will provide a strong platform for
future growth." He adds: "Sanofi, as well as our new customers, can rely on our
full commitment to providing a reliable supply of affordable high-quality
products for the patients."
Detailed terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. The transaction is
subject to customary conditions precedents.
About Adragos
Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,
Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through
acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading
position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and
data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is
supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and
Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma
currently operates three production sites in France, Germany, and Japan.
http://www.adragos-pharma.com
Contact:
Adragos Pharma
Mobil: +49(0)173/5367849
mailto:173/5367849press@adragos-pharma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5343553
OTS: Adragos Pharma
