Adragos Pharma to acquire Sanofi's manufacturing site in Kawagoe, Japan (FOTO)

Munich / Paris / Tokyo (ots) - Adragos Pharma, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Munich,

Germany, signed definitive agreements with Sanofi K.K. for the acquisition of a

pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Kawagoe, close to Tokyo, Japan. Adragos

Pharma will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with Sanofi K.K,

thereby becoming a strategic partner for Sanofi in the Japanese market.

Furthermore, Adragos Pharma will introduce new customers to the manufacturing

site from Europe, North America as well as the domestic Japanese market. Their

second investment in the region, Adragos Pharma will now rank among the Top 3

largest pure-play CDMOs in Japan.



Sanofi and Adragos Pharma signed definitive agreements for the transfer of

ownership of one of Sanofi's manufacturing sites in Japan. The site, located in

Kawagoe, Japan, has more than 50 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing

history.Under Sanofi, the site manufactured oral solids, sterile liquids, and

conducted packing, visual inspection, and retesting services for the Japanese

and Asian markets. Adragos Pharma will continue to manufacture for Sanofi under

a long-term supply agreement and become its strategic partner for the Japanese

market. Japan is one of Adragos Pharma's three core markets.



