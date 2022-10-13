Mindtree Reports Strong Performance in Q2 FY23
Bengaluru, India and Warren, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenue up 7.2%
sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21%;
H1 TCV crosses USD 1 billion for the first time
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second
quarter ended September 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.
sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21%;
H1 TCV crosses USD 1 billion for the first time
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second
quarter ended September 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.
"Our robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half
of the year," said Debashis Chatterjee , Chief Executive Officer and Managing
Director, Mindtree. "We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million,
up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin
at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh
consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and
eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin. Notably, with an
order book of USD 518 million, our H1 signings crossed USD 1 billion for the
first time in our history, thanks to our ability to help our clients address
digital transformation's dual objectives of revenue maximization and cost
optimization. We owe our consistent profitable growth to the confidence that our
clients and partners have placed in our vision, and to the passion of our more
than 38,200 talented professionals who live and breathe that vision every day."
Key financial highlights:
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
- In USD:
- In INR:
-
- Revenue was $422.1 million (growth of 5.7% q-o-q / 20.6% y-o-y)
- Net profit was $63.1 million (growth of 4.6% q-o-q / 16.9% y-o-y)
-
- Revenue was INR34,004 million (growth of 8.9% q-o-q / 31.5% y-o-y)
- Net profit was INR5,087 million (growth of 7.9% q-o-q / 27.5% y-o-y)
Other highlights:
- Clients:
- People:
-
- 276 active clients as of September 30, 2022
- $1 million+ clients increased by 15, total 160
- $5 million+ clients increased by 3, total 61
-
- 38,290 professionals as of September 30, 2022
- Trailing 12 months attrition was 24.1%
- Some key deals won in Q2 FY23:
-
- A leading financial institution in Europe selected Mindtree as its sole
technology partner to accelerate digital transformation spanning data,
process, and technology over the next four years.
- A Swedish security products company selected Mindtree as its primary IT
partner and signed a five-year managed services deal, as part of which,
Mindtree will deliver global cloud and digital workplace transformation
services to drive digitalization and standardization across the company.
- A leading digital marketing and loyalty management company selected Mindtree
of the year," said Debashis Chatterjee , Chief Executive Officer and Managing
Director, Mindtree. "We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million,
up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin
at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh
consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and
eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin. Notably, with an
order book of USD 518 million, our H1 signings crossed USD 1 billion for the
first time in our history, thanks to our ability to help our clients address
digital transformation's dual objectives of revenue maximization and cost
optimization. We owe our consistent profitable growth to the confidence that our
clients and partners have placed in our vision, and to the passion of our more
than 38,200 talented professionals who live and breathe that vision every day."
Key financial highlights:
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
- In USD:
- In INR:
-
- Revenue was $422.1 million (growth of 5.7% q-o-q / 20.6% y-o-y)
- Net profit was $63.1 million (growth of 4.6% q-o-q / 16.9% y-o-y)
-
- Revenue was INR34,004 million (growth of 8.9% q-o-q / 31.5% y-o-y)
- Net profit was INR5,087 million (growth of 7.9% q-o-q / 27.5% y-o-y)
Other highlights:
- Clients:
- People:
-
- 276 active clients as of September 30, 2022
- $1 million+ clients increased by 15, total 160
- $5 million+ clients increased by 3, total 61
-
- 38,290 professionals as of September 30, 2022
- Trailing 12 months attrition was 24.1%
- Some key deals won in Q2 FY23:
-
- A leading financial institution in Europe selected Mindtree as its sole
technology partner to accelerate digital transformation spanning data,
process, and technology over the next four years.
- A Swedish security products company selected Mindtree as its primary IT
partner and signed a five-year managed services deal, as part of which,
Mindtree will deliver global cloud and digital workplace transformation
services to drive digitalization and standardization across the company.
- A leading digital marketing and loyalty management company selected Mindtree
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 13 | 0 |