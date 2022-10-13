Menarini Silicon Biosystems's CELLSEARCH® CMMC and HER2-CTC Liquid Biopsy Tests obtain Reimbursement Codes with Preliminary Pricing Determination

Huntingdon Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - These new codes are required to access

Medicare/Medicaid insurance reimbursement for novel CELLSEARCH Circulating

Multiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) and HER2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC-HER2) assays,

to monitor disease status in patients with life-threatening illnesses.



Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB), Inc.

(https://www.siliconbiosystems.com/en-us/) is announcing that the AMA has issued

Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA)

codes for two of its CELLSEARCH advanced liquid biopsy tests which received

preliminary pricing determination by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services (CMS). Issuing of these codes represents a decisive step towards

gaining broad access to Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement. This opens the door to

affordable, less burdensome, minimally invasive liquid biopsy tests to improve

the monitoring, and management of patients with challenging hematological and

solid tumor types.



