Menarini Silicon Biosystems's CELLSEARCH® CMMC and HER2-CTC Liquid Biopsy Tests obtain Reimbursement Codes with Preliminary Pricing Determination
Huntingdon Valley, Pa. (ots/PRNewswire) - These new codes are required to access
Medicare/Medicaid insurance reimbursement for novel CELLSEARCH Circulating
Multiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) and HER2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC-HER2) assays,
to monitor disease status in patients with life-threatening illnesses.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB), Inc.
(https://www.siliconbiosystems.com/en-us/) is announcing that the AMA has issued
Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA)
codes for two of its CELLSEARCH advanced liquid biopsy tests which received
preliminary pricing determination by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS). Issuing of these codes represents a decisive step towards
gaining broad access to Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement. This opens the door to
affordable, less burdensome, minimally invasive liquid biopsy tests to improve
the monitoring, and management of patients with challenging hematological and
solid tumor types.
As part of the annual pricing process for CPT codes in the Medicare Clinical
Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS), CMS recently issued a preliminary determination
to price both CPT PLA codes on a 'gapfill' basis. Gapfilling occurs when no
comparable, existing test is available and thereby recognizes the added value of
MSB's two assays. This gapfill process enables Medicare contractors to recommend
CLFS pricing for each new CPT code in a vote to CMS the following year based on
actual cost data provided by the testing laboratory/manufacturer instead of
previously established payment rates. Final CLFS pricing for the CPT PLA codes
would thus go into effect in January 2024. Further details on the CLFS pricing
process are available on the CMS website1.
The new CPT PLA codes include:
- CELLSEARCH Circulating Multiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) assay - 0337U
- CELLSEARCH HER2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC-HER2) assay - 0338U
Both of these assays are laboratory developed tests (LDTs) regulated under
Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) regulations provided
out of Menarini Silicon Biosystems' clinical lab in Huntingdon Valley, PA.
The CELLSEARCH CMMC assay is intended for clinical use in patients with plasma
cell disorders such as multiple myeloma (MM), the second most common blood
cancer, as well as precursor conditions including monoclonal gammopathy of
unknown significance (MGUS) and smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM). By capturing
and enumerating CMMCs from peripheral blood, this assay has the potential to
