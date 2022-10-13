Infosys Broad based growth in H1 of 20.1% in constant currency; Q2 margins expand 150 bps sequentially
- Highest large deal TCV of $2.7 bn in last 7 quarters; quarterly attrition
declined for 3rd quarter in a row
- Share buyback of INR9,300 crores ($1.13 bn) and interim dividend of INR6,940
crores ($0.85 bn) announced
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, reported strong Q2 performance with
year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4.0% in constant currency.
Year-on-year growth was in double digits across all business segments in
constant currency terms. Digital comprised 61.8% of overall revenues and grew at
31.2% in constant currency. Operating margin for the quarter increased
sequentially by 150 bps to 21.5%. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at
$2.7 bn, highest in last 7 quarters. FY 23 revenue guidance is revised to
15%-16%; operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%.
"Our strong large deal wins and steady all-round growth in Q2 reflect the deep
relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as
they navigate their business transformation," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD .
"While concerns around the economic outlook persist, our demand pipeline is
strong as clients remain confident in our ability to deliver the value they
seek, both on the growth and efficiency of their businesses. This is reflected
in our revised revenue guidance of 15%-16% for FY 23," he added.
1. Key highlights:
For the quarter ended September 30, For six months ended September 30,
2022 2022
- Revenues in CC terms grew by 18.8% - Revenues in CC terms grew by 20.1%
YoY and 4.0% QoQ YoY
- Reported revenues at $4,555 million, - Reported revenues at $8,999 million,
growth of 13.9% YoY growth of 15.7% YoY
- Digital revenues at 61.8% of total - Digital revenues at 61.4% of total
revenues, YoY CC growth of 31.2% revenues, YoY CC growth of 34.5%
- Operating margin at 21.5%, decline of - Operating margin at 20.7%, decline
2.1% YoY and increase of 1.5% QoQ of 2.9% YoY
- Basic EPS at $0.18, growth of 2.5% - Basic EPS at $0.34, growth of 0.8%
YoY YoY
- FCF at $589 million, decline of 17.3% - FCF at $1,245 million, decline of
YoY; FCF conversion at 78.6% of net 21.0% YoY; FCF conversion at 86.6%
profit of net profit
"Operating margins in Q2 expanded sequentially by 150 bps, helped by our
operational rigor. While supply side challenges are gradually abating as
