Infosys Broad based growth in H1 of 20.1% in constant currency; Q2 margins expand 150 bps sequentially

- Highest large deal TCV of $2.7 bn in last 7 quarters; quarterly attrition

declined for 3rd quarter in a row

- Share buyback of INR9,300 crores ($1.13 bn) and interim dividend of INR6,940

crores ($0.85 bn) announced



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, reported strong Q2 performance with

year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4.0% in constant currency.

Year-on-year growth was in double digits across all business segments in

constant currency terms. Digital comprised 61.8% of overall revenues and grew at

31.2% in constant currency. Operating margin for the quarter increased

sequentially by 150 bps to 21.5%. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at

$2.7 bn, highest in last 7 quarters. FY 23 revenue guidance is revised to

15%-16%; operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%.



