Sintetica establishes US entity

Mendrisio, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sintetica, a Swiss pharmaceutical
company headquartered in Mendrisio specializing in injectables in the field of
pain therapy, has taken another important and significant step in its 100-year
growth strategy.

On July 14, 2022 Sintetica established its subsidiary Sintetica US,
headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, headed by leading pharma expert Frank
Mullery (President-Sintetica US). Frank Mullery brings with him more than 20
years of outstanding experience in the pharmaceutical industry including as
President of Mylan Institutional, President & Chief Commercial Officer of STI
Pharma, and in key roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viropharma Inc. He
established Mylan Institutional as a key player in the US injectable market
successfully launching new products and establishing strong relationships with
key customers.

Nicola Caronzolo, Corporate CEO of Sintetica states: " I am very proud of this
further important step in the growth of our company, which is increasingly
establishing itself on international markets through the quality of its products
and the reliability of its services. With the establishment of our US subsidiary
we will be able to focus equally on B2B as well as B2C markets in the US. Frank
will be instrumental in setting up the B2C business of Sintetica in the US by
working closely with GPO's, IDN's, hospitals, and other key stakeholders.
Sintetica will also continue to service its B2B partners in the US through its
existing agreements. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many
people involved (employees, stakeholders and KOLs) who make our ongoing success
story possible every day ".

Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US affirms: " I am honored to have the
opportunity to lead the Sintetica US team. It is a very exciting time for our
company. Sintetica is uniquely positioned with a strong core business, best in
class research and development, high quality Swiss manufacturing, and a valuable
pipeline. I look forward to working with Nicola, our board, the management team
and all Sintetica employees to continue to grow the business and bring
innovative products to the US customers and patients".

CONTACT: Daniele Fontana, Sustainability & HR Corporate Director, +41 79 218 90
57

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909742/SINTETICA_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sintetica-esta
blishes-us-entity-301649863.html

