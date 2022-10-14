Sintetica establishes US entity

Mendrisio, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sintetica, a Swiss pharmaceutical

company headquartered in Mendrisio specializing in injectables in the field of

pain therapy, has taken another important and significant step in its 100-year

growth strategy.



On July 14, 2022 Sintetica established its subsidiary Sintetica US,

headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, headed by leading pharma expert Frank

Mullery (President-Sintetica US). Frank Mullery brings with him more than 20

years of outstanding experience in the pharmaceutical industry including as

President of Mylan Institutional, President & Chief Commercial Officer of STI

Pharma, and in key roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viropharma Inc. He

established Mylan Institutional as a key player in the US injectable market

successfully launching new products and establishing strong relationships with

key customers.





Nicola Caronzolo, Corporate CEO of Sintetica states: " I am very proud of thisfurther important step in the growth of our company, which is increasinglyestablishing itself on international markets through the quality of its productsand the reliability of its services. With the establishment of our US subsidiarywe will be able to focus equally on B2B as well as B2C markets in the US. Frankwill be instrumental in setting up the B2C business of Sintetica in the US byworking closely with GPO's, IDN's, hospitals, and other key stakeholders.Sintetica will also continue to service its B2B partners in the US through itsexisting agreements. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the manypeople involved (employees, stakeholders and KOLs) who make our ongoing successstory possible every day ".Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US affirms: " I am honored to have theopportunity to lead the Sintetica US team. It is a very exciting time for ourcompany. Sintetica is uniquely positioned with a strong core business, best inclass research and development, high quality Swiss manufacturing, and a valuablepipeline. I look forward to working with Nicola, our board, the management teamand all Sintetica employees to continue to grow the business and bringinnovative products to the US customers and patients".CONTACT: Daniele Fontana, Sustainability & HR Corporate Director, +41 79 218 9057Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1909742/SINTETICA_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sintetica-establishes-us-entity-301649863.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165884/5345172OTS: Sintetica