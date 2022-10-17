checkAd

AnyDesk 7.1 Administration rethought / AnyDesk releases version 7.1, continuing the company's strategy of making Remote Access Solutions appealing to large enterprises (FOTO)

Clearwater (ots) - AnyDesk Software GmbH, the fastest-growing Remote Access
Software company, released AnyDesk 7.1, continuing its strategy to develop the
best Remote Access Solution on the market. The application's elegant software
architecture and its intuitive and appealing user interface are central to this
strategy. As a result, companies and private users can increase their
productivity when accessing their devices remotely. AnyDesk 7.1 is initially
available for Windows, with other operating systems to follow.

Optimizations for System Administration

Version 7.1 is complemented by version 2 of my.anydesk, the company's Management
Console. With it, administrators can assign permissions to user accounts and
groups within AnyDesk to fine-tune their processes. Authorization profiles can
be implemented intuitively and in a targeted manner. Overall, the new
functionalities simplify processes and administration tasks. Additionally,
security is ensured through multi-factor authentication (MFA).

AnyDesk CEO and founder, Philipp Weiser, states that "AnyDesk 7.1 is an
important step in our strategy to realize the added value of our solution even
in complex company structures. Because of the expanded target market it
provides, we can ensure further growth, which will help us finance the expansion
of our product portfolio."

More security and convenience with the option of user login

The new version of AnyDesk offers the option of user login, which can be done
either directly in the application or online. With it, AnyDesk enhanced its
security and convenience. Not only that, but a simple sign-on (SSO) with
existing accounts, such as Google or Facebook, is also supported. This
simplifies new logins, as users do not have to create a new username and
password. Non-commercial users are also given the option to create an AnyDesk
account, which allows access to functionalities such as the Address Book.
AnyDesk is introducing these product changes based on analysis of user data,
which will allow the company to not only provide greater security to end users,
but also to further reduce irregular activity within the AnyDesk network.

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk is one of the world's leading providers of remote desktop software and
boasts over 600 million downloads. Downloads for AnyDesk's remote desktop
solution doubled in 2021, making AnyDesk one of the 50 fastest growing companies
in Europe. Present in more than 190 countries, over 120,000 customers rely on
AnyDesk, including internationally renowned companies such as Bosch, McDonald's
and Google. Further information: Website (https://anydesk.com/en) | Blog
(http://blog.anydesk.com/) | Twitter (http://twitter.com/anydesk) | LinkedIn
(http://www.linkedin.com/company/anydesk-software-gmbh/) | Facebook
(http://www.facebook.com/AnyDesk/) | Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/anydesksoftware/?hl=de)

Contact:

AnyDesk
Cariann Tanner
19321 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, Florida 33764, US
eMail: mailto:us-press@anydesk.com

AnyDesk Press Team, c/o fischerAppelt, relations
Daniel Impertro
5 Waterloohain, 22769 Hamburg, Germany
eMail: mailto:anydesk@fischerappelt.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113493/5346301
OTS: AnyDesk



