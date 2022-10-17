checkAd

One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Reduce reliance on imported feed, in line with the Kingdom's self-sufficiency
and food-security goals under the Vision 2030 agenda, and the Ministry of
Environment, Water and Agriculture's patronage.
- Encourage innovative and environmentally friendly technological solutions that
enable local production and the use of renewable and sustainable sources of
feed, in alignment with the ideal locations in the Kingdom to maintain natural
resources.
- The grand prize is USD 1 million, whilst the award for each of the five
shortlisted candidates is set at USD 20,000.

Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company", 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a
market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products,
animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, announced
the launch of another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability
Challenge this week.

The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions that enable the
transition from imported corn and soy-based feed towards sustainable,
nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials. This contributes to
local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources- Tanmiah
consumes over 300,000 metric tons of feed currently and 100% of this is
imported.

To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with self-sufficiency
and food security goals in Saudi Arabia, and contribute to Vision 2030, we aim
to provide a solution that enables Tanmiah to produce feed locally,
cost-effectively, at an industrial scale and in a nature-positive and
sustainable manner.

Tanmiah's CEO, Zulifqar Hamadani, highlighted, "The Omnipreneurship Awards
Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking towards our
strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our
commitment to align our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision
Realization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delighted
to extend this opportunity to leading industry experts and other innovator
scholars to showcase solutions that conserve the environment."

Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, Executive board member and Managing Director of Tanmiah,
added: "Following the tremendous success of the Challenge in 2020 which saw 93
participants from 41 countries compete to reduce carbon emissions from food
production, generate commercial value from production waste and the announcement
of the USD 1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of HE the
Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, we look forward to new
ground-breaking initiatives. The Challenge is in line with the National
Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030; Tanmiah is committed
to become a more socially responsible corporate citizen, that continues to play
a pioneering role in the Kingdom's food security and self-sufficiency goals."

For those interested in participating in the 2022 Omnipreneurship Awards
challenge and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable
production and use of poultry feed, please register using the following link:
https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/ .

Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922463/Omnipreneurship_Awards_2022_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-million-do
llar-global-omnipreneurship-awards-challenge-to-drive-innovation-in-sustainable-
food-production-301650729.html

Contact:

mailto:ir@tanmiah.com muhammad.tariq@tanmiah.com,
P.O. Box 86909,
Riyadh 11632,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,
www.tanmiah.com ,
+971 43699353

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165906/5346559
OTS: Tanmiah Food Company



