One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food production

- Reduce reliance on imported feed, in line with the Kingdom's self-sufficiency

and food-security goals under the Vision 2030 agenda, and the Ministry of

Environment, Water and Agriculture's patronage.

- Encourage innovative and environmentally friendly technological solutions that

enable local production and the use of renewable and sustainable sources of

feed, in alignment with the ideal locations in the Kingdom to maintain natural

resources.

- The grand prize is USD 1 million, whilst the award for each of the five

shortlisted candidates is set at USD 20,000.



Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company", 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a

market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products,

animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, announced

the launch of another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability

Challenge this week.





The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions that enable thetransition from imported corn and soy-based feed towards sustainable,nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials. This contributes tolocal production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources- Tanmiahconsumes over 300,000 metric tons of feed currently and 100% of this isimported.To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with self-sufficiencyand food security goals in Saudi Arabia, and contribute to Vision 2030, we aimto provide a solution that enables Tanmiah to produce feed locally,cost-effectively, at an industrial scale and in a nature-positive andsustainable manner.Tanmiah's CEO, Zulifqar Hamadani, highlighted, "The Omnipreneurship AwardsSustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking towards ourstrategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by ourcommitment to align our business operations to one of the Saudi VisionRealization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delightedto extend this opportunity to leading industry experts and other innovatorscholars to showcase solutions that conserve the environment."Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, Executive board member and Managing Director of Tanmiah,added: "Following the tremendous success of the Challenge in 2020 which saw 93participants from 41 countries compete to reduce carbon emissions from foodproduction, generate commercial value from production waste and the announcementof the USD 1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of HE theMinister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, we look forward to newground-breaking initiatives. The Challenge is in line with the NationalTransformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030; Tanmiah is committedto become a more socially responsible corporate citizen, that continues to playa pioneering role in the Kingdom's food security and self-sufficiency goals."For those interested in participating in the 2022 Omnipreneurship Awardschallenge and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainableproduction and use of poultry feed, please register using the following link:https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/