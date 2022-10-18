Bioplastics community gathers at EUBP Conference in Berlin - programme available now

Berlin (ots) - The European Bioplastics (EUBP) Conference, the leading business

and networking event for the bioplastics industry, will take place on 6/7

December 2022 in Berlin. "The success story of this conference continues in its

17th edition. We look forward to welcoming the international bioplastics

community in Berlin", says Hasso von Pogrell, EUBP's Managing Director.

Attendees will also be able to join the conference online, as it will be held in

a hybrid format.



The big picture, as formulated in the European Green Deal and its related

strategies, is quite clear: decrease the dependence from fossil resources and

reduce CO2 emissions to become climate neutral by 2050. This requires Europe's

transition to a circular economy which makes a maximum use of its resources,

including waste. What can bioplastics contribute to help to achieve these

ambitious goals? The role of bio-based plastics in tackling fossil carbon

dependency and reducing CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly well understood

across the EU Member States. The same applies for the importance of

biodegradable and compostable plastics in recovering organic waste. The speaker

line-up showcases just how high up bioplastics are on the agenda of brands,

manufacturers, and policy makers, alike.



