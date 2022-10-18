Bioplastics community gathers at EUBP Conference in Berlin - programme available now
Berlin (ots) - The European Bioplastics (EUBP) Conference, the leading business
and networking event for the bioplastics industry, will take place on 6/7
December 2022 in Berlin. "The success story of this conference continues in its
17th edition. We look forward to welcoming the international bioplastics
community in Berlin", says Hasso von Pogrell, EUBP's Managing Director.
Attendees will also be able to join the conference online, as it will be held in
a hybrid format.
The big picture, as formulated in the European Green Deal and its related
strategies, is quite clear: decrease the dependence from fossil resources and
reduce CO2 emissions to become climate neutral by 2050. This requires Europe's
transition to a circular economy which makes a maximum use of its resources,
including waste. What can bioplastics contribute to help to achieve these
ambitious goals? The role of bio-based plastics in tackling fossil carbon
dependency and reducing CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly well understood
across the EU Member States. The same applies for the importance of
biodegradable and compostable plastics in recovering organic waste. The speaker
line-up showcases just how high up bioplastics are on the agenda of brands,
manufacturers, and policy makers, alike.
This year's policy session will be opened with a keynote by Christian
Holzleitner , Head of Unit responsible for land economy and carbon removals at
the European Commission's Directorate-General for Climate Action. He will
highlight the importance of sustainable carbon cycles, with a special focus on
the role of bioplastics. Further speakers include Silvia Forni , DG ENV,
European Commission and Jorge Cristobal Garci a, Joint Research Centre, JRC,
European Commission.
Attendees of the 17th EUBP conference will also have the opportunity to
participate in sessions covering best practices in food waste collection, a
global perspective on standardisation, and end-of-life benefits of bio-based and
compostable plastics. This year's panel discussion , another programme
highlight, will discuss the role of compostable plastics in the circular
economy. Further sessions will focus on innovative applications towards
sustainability, recent advances in bioplastics packaging, and on new
developments in the field of bio-based building blocks. In keeping with
tradition, we will also publish the new Bioplastic Market Data 2022 . How did
the bioplastics industry perform this year and what further developments can be
expected?
The bioplastics industry being a key driver of innovation for the whole plastics
industry, we invited representatives from different companies, amongst others
Patrick Zimmermann FkuR), Hugo Vuurens (CJ Biomaterials), Patrick van Waes
(Covation Biomaterials), and Leah Ford (NatureWorks) to speak at our session
about new directions in the bioplastics industry.
EUBP is pleased to be supported by a wide range of sponsors (Biotec, Neste, Din
Certco, FkuR, OWS, TÜV AUSTRIA, Columbus Instruments, Covation Biomaterials,
NatureWorks, Sukano, Technip Energies, TotalEnergies Corbion, WACKER, AIMPLAS)
and media partners that help to continue the success story of this conference. A
special thank you goes to our platinum sponsor ECHO .
You can register to the conference and secure your ticket here:
https://www.european-bioplastics.org/events/eubp-conference/registration/
The complete conference programme is published here:
https://www.european-bioplastics.org/events/eubp-conference/programme/
European Bioplastics:
European Bioplastics represents the interests of the European bioplastics
industry. Its members include companies from the entire value chain. The members
produce, process and distribute plastics that are made from renewable raw
materials, are biodegradable or combine both properties. Further information can
be found at: http://www.european-bioplastics.org .
Contact:
Oliver Buchholz,
Head of Communications, European Bioplastics,
Marienstr. 19/20, 10117 Berlin,
Phone: +49 (0) 30 28482 353,
Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
mailto:press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5347116
OTS: European Bioplastics
