PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ZWIERS REGULATORY CONSULTANCY AND COVERAGE EXPANSION TO THE NETHERLANDS

Since 2011, Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has established a reputation as astrategic partner in the life sciences industry. It offers integrated productdevelopment services in the EU, the US and other territories, covering early andlate stage strategic, scientific, and regulatory support up to dossierssubmission and beyond, to ensure compliance throughout the product life cycle.Through this acquisition, PLG immediately expands and substantially enhances itscomprehensive suite of drug development services and medical device expertise.This footprint expansion in the dynamic Dutch life science ecosystem andphysical proximity to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will bolster PLG'sability to provide its clients with global support.Led by Founder and CEO, Alex Zwiers - an experienced industry professional(previously employed at Organon and Merck) - Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy hasexpanded by working with innovative and creative companies supporting them inthe optimal regulatory path to obtain and maintain registration. Apart fromproviding strategic advice, the consultancy's service covers medical andregulatory writing, building and submitting dossiers, preparing and executingpharmacovigilance systems, initiating and supporting health authorityinteractions, coordinating and smoothening procedures, writing and updatinglabelling."I see this as a very welcome partnership with us joining a large PLG family oflike-minded people," said Alex Zwiers. "Under the PLG brand, we can offer aneven more complete package of high quality services. Bundling our complementaryactivities with an organisation of excellent reputation like PLG, will enable usto extend our experience and creativity for the benefit of clients and theirpatients .Xavier Duburcq, CEO at PLG said, "With the leadership of Alex Zwiers and hissuccessful team, expanding our global coverage, we are confident in PLG'sability to support our clients in their complex development programmes. Thisalliance will unlock meaningful potential and reinforce our ability topositively contribute to regulatory assessment, scientific progress, and launchof successful treatments."About ProductLife Group: ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human healthby delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use ofmedical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle,combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. Itprovides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development,regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medicalinformation, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics &diagnostics.With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people andcustomers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility,and cost efficiency.