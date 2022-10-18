checkAd

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ZWIERS REGULATORY CONSULTANCY AND COVERAGE EXPANSION TO THE NETHERLANDS

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - In the wake of recent acquisitions such as Quoretex in
May 2022 and Pharma IT in June 2022, ProductLife Group (PLG), the global
provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry,
enhances its comprehensive suite of development services by acquiring Zwiers
Regulatory Consultancy.

ProductLife Group (PLG), the global provider of regulatory, vigilance and
quality services for the Pharmaceutical, Medtech and Biotech industries
announces the acquisition of Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy - a consultancy
specialising in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and integrated development
for drugs and devices with offices in Amsterdam and Oss, the Netherlands.

Since 2011, Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has established a reputation as a
strategic partner in the life sciences industry. It offers integrated product
development services in the EU, the US and other territories, covering early and
late stage strategic, scientific, and regulatory support up to dossiers
submission and beyond, to ensure compliance throughout the product life cycle.
Through this acquisition, PLG immediately expands and substantially enhances its
comprehensive suite of drug development services and medical device expertise.
This footprint expansion in the dynamic Dutch life science ecosystem and
physical proximity to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will bolster PLG's
ability to provide its clients with global support.

Led by Founder and CEO, Alex Zwiers - an experienced industry professional
(previously employed at Organon and Merck) - Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has
expanded by working with innovative and creative companies supporting them in
the optimal regulatory path to obtain and maintain registration. Apart from
providing strategic advice, the consultancy's service covers medical and
regulatory writing, building and submitting dossiers, preparing and executing
pharmacovigilance systems, initiating and supporting health authority
interactions, coordinating and smoothening procedures, writing and updating
labelling.

"I see this as a very welcome partnership with us joining a large PLG family of
like-minded people," said Alex Zwiers. "Under the PLG brand, we can offer an
even more complete package of high quality services. Bundling our complementary
activities with an organisation of excellent reputation like PLG, will enable us
to extend our experience and creativity for the benefit of clients and their
patients .

Xavier Duburcq, CEO at PLG said, "With the leadership of Alex Zwiers and his
successful team, expanding our global coverage, we are confident in PLG's
ability to support our clients in their complex development programmes. This
alliance will unlock meaningful potential and reinforce our ability to
positively contribute to regulatory assessment, scientific progress, and launch
of successful treatments."

About ProductLife Group: ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health
by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of
medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle,
combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It
provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development,
regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical
information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics &
diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and
customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility,
and cost efficiency.

mailto:fgalzin@productlife-group.com

For more information, visit https://www.az-regulatory.com/

mailto:info@az-regulatory.com

For more information:

Contact
Fabrice Galzin
ProductLife Group Head of Marketing
fgalzin@productlife-group.com
regulatory support, throughout the entire drug lifecycle. From initial clinical
trial application to post-marketing compliance, from A to Z. Services include
regulatory strategic advice, writing, creating, reviewing and compiling of
regulatory and pharmacovigilance documents and eCTDs, as well as regulatory
intelligence and training.
Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has clients throughout the world and very
extensive experience in EU Regulatory Affairs. Rather than just performing
tasks, the Zwiers team works proactively with the client to bring their
business to the next level. Benefiting both patients and companies alike.
Contact
Alex Zwiers
info@az-regulatory.com
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/productlife-group-announces-a
cquisition-of-zwiers-regulatory-consultancy-and-coverage-expansion-to-the-nether
lands-301650904.html

