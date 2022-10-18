checkAd

Bluetooth® Stack Launches Next-gen Audio Streaming / New Low Energy Audio functionality enables more audio use cases and improved audio quality

Berlin/Utah (ots) - OpenSynergy announces the release of its Bluetooth® stack,
Blue SDK v7, implementing entirely new Bluetooth profiles that enable advanced
audio streaming over Bluetooth Low Energy. A new codec, called LC3, makes it
possible to stream audio over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), providing improved
audio quality at roughly half the bitrate compared to the traditional Bluetooth
audio codec. Additionally, highly synchronized audio streams can be shared
across multiple receiving devices via Multi-Stream Audio and Broadcast Audio.
Blue SDK v7 is ready for immediate integration.

MULTI-STREAM AUDIO

Multi-stream audio allows for multiple, highly synchronized audio streams
between an audio source device and one or more receiving devices. For example, a
single smartphone can send an independent stream of the Left channel to one
Bluetooth speaker and independent steam of the Right channel to another
Bluetooth speaker. Both speakers work together as a single system to play stereo
audio.

BROADCAST AUDIO

Broadcast Audio enables an audio source device to broadcast one or more audio
streams to many receiving devices. This new topology is referred to as "Audio
Sharing." It is useful for broadcasting audio within public venues as well as
sharing audio from the same audio source device with friends. For example, an
in-car entertainment system can broadcast the same audio to a large group of
passengers that are all wearing headphones, providing the driver with peace and
quiet or the flexibility to take a phone call over the built-in sound system.

Completely new Bluetooth profiles, such as Telephony and Media Audio Profile
(TMAP), define interoperable support for both telephony and media audio compared
to the Classic Audio profiles such as A2DP for media streaming, AVRCP for media
controls, and HFP for telephony. This is in contrast to the profiles in the
Classic Audio architecture, which cover many functionalities redundantly. The
new profile architecture for LE Audio consolidates functionality into smaller
underlying profiles that can be reused across use cases. Additionally, LE Audio
and the new LE Dynamic Power Control can reduce power consumption and optimize
signal strength.

"LE Audio significantly enhances the user experience of Bluetooth audio
streaming by improving audio quality, reducing latency, and adding the ability
to easily share audio," said David Baum, Director of Wireless Technologies
Competency Center at OpenSynergy. "Our implementation of LE Audio will continue
our legacy of excelling where open source and consumer-grade Bluetooth stacks
fall short. It is a continuation of our commitment to providing the outstanding
flexibility, robustness, and interoperability that our users have come to love
about Blue SDK."

Blue SDK is one of the market's most mature and feature-complete Bluetooth
stacks. Over the years, it has been informally known as the iAnywhere stack and
Extended Systems stack, approaching nearly 25 years of development by the same
core development team. This deep protocol knowledge and expertise continue to
make Blue SDK the preferred choice for demanding industries such as Automotive,
Medical, and Industrial. The implementation of LE Audio marks a major milestone
in carrying forward a long legacy of excellence into next-generation Bluetooth
devices.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth
SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by OpenSynergy is under license. Other
trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of
vehicles. Its hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an
integrated driving experience.

The automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK integrates a mix of
real-time applications and open-source solutions on powerful domain controllers.
It supports a large bundle of features corresponding to the virtualization
standard VIRTIO, creating maximum flexibility: guest operating systems can be
used and reused on different Systems on Chips.

The automotive leading Bluetooth® stack Blue SDK is one of OpenSynergy's
communications platforms. It is the reference Bluetooth® implementation for many
OEMs around the world.

OpenSynergy also provides engineering services to support the customization of
its products.

Read more on http://www.opensynergy.com

Contact:

OpenSynergy GmbH
Sabine Mutumba
Director of Marketing
Rotherstr. 20
D-10245 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30.60 98 540-41
Email: mailto:marketing@opensynergy.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122143/5347224
OTS: OpenSynergy GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bluetooth® Stack Launches Next-gen Audio Streaming / New Low Energy Audio functionality enables more audio use cases and improved audio quality OpenSynergy announces the release of its Bluetooth® stack, Blue SDK v7, implementing entirely new Bluetooth profiles that enable advanced audio streaming over Bluetooth Low Energy. A new codec, called LC3, makes it possible to stream audio over …

Nachrichten des Autors

One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food ...
293 Leser
Chinese and European e-cigarette associations sign Code for Responsible Marketing
178 Leser
Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen verlieren in der Automobilindustrie an Fahrt / Ohne verstärktes ...
177 Leser
Renforcement du Code pour un marketing responsable: les associations chinoises et européennes du vapotage s'engagent
153 Leser
Artmarket.com: Frieze London im Kontext des schnellen Wachstums in Hongkong und weiteren, von Artprice ...
141 Leser
Maximilian Noack verrät: Das sind die häufigsten Fehler bei einer statistischen Auswertung (FOTO)
134 Leser
Wiley gründet neue Abteilung Partner Solutions zur Unterstützung von ...
132 Leser
Geld in der Tasche statt teure Barkautionen: Garentii bietet Mietern und Vermietern die Lösung in Zeiten explodierender Nebenkosten (FOTO)
114 Leser
Asociaciones chinas y europeas de cigarrillos electrónicos firman código de marketing ...
114 Leser
MASH Makes und Carbonfuture gehen Partnerschaft ein, um 50.000 Tonnen effektive Kohlenstoffsenken ...
103 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2348 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1822 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1175 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
stern- und RTL-Recherchen decken Sozialbetrug und Lohndumping von Gesamtmetall-Chef Stefan Wolf auf
526 Leser
Als Frau erfolgreich im Business - 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmerinnen ihre Mindset-Probleme lösen ...
435 Leser
Ashtrom Group extends its renewable energy operations in Europe: Ashtrom Renewable Energy will establish projects of 476 MW capacity in Greece at an overall ...
431 Leser
RG Finance: Warum Controller in der Unternehmensberatung bestens aufgehoben sind (FOTO)
395 Leser
SALTYBRANDS GmbH nimmt neue Dimensionen an: Hamburger Unternehmen wächst weiter und sucht mehrere neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
355 Leser
Recruiting-Veranstaltung von Bain: Mit Weitblick Frauen für die Beratung gewinnen
328 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2348 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1822 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1522 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1379 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1323 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1175 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1142 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1088 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2348 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2173 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1947 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1927 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1822 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1769 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1758 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1699 Leser