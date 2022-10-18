Munich (ots) - · Report unveils climate action readiness of almost 10,000

consumers in 10 countries



· Majority expect companies to take responsibility for the climate and are also

willing to change their consumption habits



· Climate-friendly labels are key decision aids for consumption





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Climate action continues to be very important to consumers, despite currenteconomic and political uncertainties. For 75%, climate change is still a high ortop priority. Around 60% want to make their purchases climate-friendly andtherefore need transparent information. This has clear consequences forcompanies: Consumers expect them to take responsibility to help protect theclimate and to communicate their climate action initiatives transparently.These are the findings of the Climate Action Awareness Report 2022, conducted bythe market research institute Appinio on behalf of ClimatePartner on June 22,2022. Almost 10,000 people aged 14 and over in Austria, France, Germany, Italy,Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA participated in thesurvey."The report sends a clear signal: Companies must take responsibility, implementclimate action measures effectively, and communicate them transparently andclearly," says Moritz Lehmkuhl, CEO and founder of ClimatePartner. "At the sametime, the survey shows that climate-friendly products are desired. We see theresults as confirmation to continue to consistently ensure credibility and trustin corporate climate action."More than three quarters find corporate climate action measures very importantFor those surveyed, companies have a particular responsibility when it comes toclimate action. More than 75% feel it is very important for the industry to takeaction in this regard. In addition, climate labels are a helpful orientation.Across the surveyed countries, 60% consider labels very important when shopping.Spain had the highest result at 75%, and Sweden the lowest with 44%."Transparent and comprehensive information should therefore be standard for allclimate labels," adds Lehmkuhl.Consumers generally trust the concept of carbon neutralityConsumers across all countries surveyed understand that products in a wide rangeof categories can be carbon neutral. 45% believe or even fully believe that foodand beverages, for example, can follow this concept. In contrast, only a smallminority (26%) do not follow this opinion. On a country level, 54% of consumersin Germany are generally more convinced than the international average, whereasconsumers in the Netherlands are significantly less convinced at 34%.Consumers are willing to take responsibility for the climate