Climate Action Awareness Report 2022 Consumers are ready to take climate action and seek more transparency from company initiatives
Munich (ots) - · Report unveils climate action readiness of almost 10,000
consumers in 10 countries
· Majority expect companies to take responsibility for the climate and are also
willing to change their consumption habits
· Climate-friendly labels are key decision aids for consumption
consumers in 10 countries
· Majority expect companies to take responsibility for the climate and are also
willing to change their consumption habits
· Climate-friendly labels are key decision aids for consumption
Climate action continues to be very important to consumers, despite current
economic and political uncertainties. For 75%, climate change is still a high or
top priority. Around 60% want to make their purchases climate-friendly and
therefore need transparent information. This has clear consequences for
companies: Consumers expect them to take responsibility to help protect the
climate and to communicate their climate action initiatives transparently.
These are the findings of the Climate Action Awareness Report 2022, conducted by
the market research institute Appinio on behalf of ClimatePartner on June 22,
2022. Almost 10,000 people aged 14 and over in Austria, France, Germany, Italy,
Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA participated in the
survey.
"The report sends a clear signal: Companies must take responsibility, implement
climate action measures effectively, and communicate them transparently and
clearly," says Moritz Lehmkuhl, CEO and founder of ClimatePartner. "At the same
time, the survey shows that climate-friendly products are desired. We see the
results as confirmation to continue to consistently ensure credibility and trust
in corporate climate action."
More than three quarters find corporate climate action measures very important
For those surveyed, companies have a particular responsibility when it comes to
climate action. More than 75% feel it is very important for the industry to take
action in this regard. In addition, climate labels are a helpful orientation.
Across the surveyed countries, 60% consider labels very important when shopping.
Spain had the highest result at 75%, and Sweden the lowest with 44%.
"Transparent and comprehensive information should therefore be standard for all
climate labels," adds Lehmkuhl.
Consumers generally trust the concept of carbon neutrality
Consumers across all countries surveyed understand that products in a wide range
of categories can be carbon neutral. 45% believe or even fully believe that food
and beverages, for example, can follow this concept. In contrast, only a small
minority (26%) do not follow this opinion. On a country level, 54% of consumers
in Germany are generally more convinced than the international average, whereas
consumers in the Netherlands are significantly less convinced at 34%.
Consumers are willing to take responsibility for the climate
economic and political uncertainties. For 75%, climate change is still a high or
top priority. Around 60% want to make their purchases climate-friendly and
therefore need transparent information. This has clear consequences for
companies: Consumers expect them to take responsibility to help protect the
climate and to communicate their climate action initiatives transparently.
These are the findings of the Climate Action Awareness Report 2022, conducted by
the market research institute Appinio on behalf of ClimatePartner on June 22,
2022. Almost 10,000 people aged 14 and over in Austria, France, Germany, Italy,
Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA participated in the
survey.
"The report sends a clear signal: Companies must take responsibility, implement
climate action measures effectively, and communicate them transparently and
clearly," says Moritz Lehmkuhl, CEO and founder of ClimatePartner. "At the same
time, the survey shows that climate-friendly products are desired. We see the
results as confirmation to continue to consistently ensure credibility and trust
in corporate climate action."
More than three quarters find corporate climate action measures very important
For those surveyed, companies have a particular responsibility when it comes to
climate action. More than 75% feel it is very important for the industry to take
action in this regard. In addition, climate labels are a helpful orientation.
Across the surveyed countries, 60% consider labels very important when shopping.
Spain had the highest result at 75%, and Sweden the lowest with 44%.
"Transparent and comprehensive information should therefore be standard for all
climate labels," adds Lehmkuhl.
Consumers generally trust the concept of carbon neutrality
Consumers across all countries surveyed understand that products in a wide range
of categories can be carbon neutral. 45% believe or even fully believe that food
and beverages, for example, can follow this concept. In contrast, only a small
minority (26%) do not follow this opinion. On a country level, 54% of consumers
in Germany are generally more convinced than the international average, whereas
consumers in the Netherlands are significantly less convinced at 34%.
Consumers are willing to take responsibility for the climate
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |