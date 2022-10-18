EPOS and Mindtree Expand Strategic Digital Engineering Partnership
Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree and EPOS to develop
next-generation audio products, technologies, and experiences
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has extended its relationship
with premium audio and video solutions brand, EPOS (https://www.eposaudio.com/)
as a digital engineering partner to help augment and accelerate the brand's
development of audio technologies and solutions.
As part of the multiyear engagement, Mindtree will work as an integrated part of
EPOS' development organisation, and take part in strengthening its product
innovation, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction, especially in EPOS'
high-growth enterprise audio and video segment.
Mindtree will provide a broad range of competencies and knowledge within
development, maintenance, and quality assurance services to support and innovate
all product categories of EPOS within the segments of Enterprise Solutions and
Gaming.
"This collaboration is important for EPOS to ensure and further develop our
portfolio of best-in-class solutions and technologies," said Jeppe
Dalberg-Larsen , President at EPOS. "I am confident that Mindtree's extensive
product engineering and testing capabilities, coupled with its flexible,
transparent, and collaborative approach, will strengthen and support our ability
to deliver differentiated audio and video technology, and sound experiences."
"We are pleased to partner with an acclaimed audio solutions leader such as EPOS
in advancing state-of-the-art digital technologies," said Venu Lambu , Executive
Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree. "The shared expertise and
passion of EPOS and Mindtree will help set a new benchmark in cutting-edge audio
solutions and technologies that meet the rapidly evolving needs of enterprise
users as well as gamers looking for superior experiences and engagement."
About EPOS
Established upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialist
Sennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs,
manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions for
business professionals and serious gamers. Owned by the Demant Group and with
headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio
expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than
60 countries. Find more information at http://www.eposaudio.com/ .
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company
that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive
advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and
cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the
world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,
technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,
accelerate innovation and maximise growth. As a socially and environmentally
responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in
building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 38,200 talented and
entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & Toubro
Group company - is consistently recognised among the best places to work. For
more, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd
(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .
For more information, contact: mailto:media@mindtree.com .
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epos-and-mindt
ree-expand-strategic-digital-engineering-partnership-301651860.html
Contact:
+91-9886453043
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5347482
OTS: Mindtree
