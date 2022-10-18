EPOS and Mindtree Expand Strategic Digital Engineering Partnership

Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree and EPOS to develop

next-generation audio products, technologies, and experiences



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has extended its relationship

with premium audio and video solutions brand, EPOS (https://www.eposaudio.com/)

as a digital engineering partner to help augment and accelerate the brand's

development of audio technologies and solutions.



As part of the multiyear engagement, Mindtree will work as an integrated part of

EPOS' development organisation, and take part in strengthening its product

innovation, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction, especially in EPOS'

high-growth enterprise audio and video segment.





Mindtree will provide a broad range of competencies and knowledge withindevelopment, maintenance, and quality assurance services to support and innovateall product categories of EPOS within the segments of Enterprise Solutions andGaming."This collaboration is important for EPOS to ensure and further develop ourportfolio of best-in-class solutions and technologies," said JeppeDalberg-Larsen , President at EPOS. "I am confident that Mindtree's extensiveproduct engineering and testing capabilities, coupled with its flexible,transparent, and collaborative approach, will strengthen and support our abilityto deliver differentiated audio and video technology, and sound experiences.""We are pleased to partner with an acclaimed audio solutions leader such as EPOSin advancing state-of-the-art digital technologies," said Venu Lambu , ExecutiveDirector and President of Global Markets at Mindtree. "The shared expertise andpassion of EPOS and Mindtree will help set a new benchmark in cutting-edge audiosolutions and technologies that meet the rapidly evolving needs of enterpriseusers as well as gamers looking for superior experiences and engagement."About EPOSEstablished upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialistSennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs,manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions forbusiness professionals and serious gamers. Owned by the Demant Group and withheadquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audioexpertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than60 countries. Find more information at http://www.eposaudio.com/ .About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services companythat enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitiveadvantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital andcloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of theworld's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,accelerate innovation and maximise growth. As a socially and environmentallyresponsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability inbuilding long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 38,200 talented andentrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & ToubroGroup company - is consistently recognised among the best places to work. Formore, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .