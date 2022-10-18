checkAd

Cellforce Group lays foundation for modern, sustainable battery production in Europe (FOTO)

Tübingen/Reutlingen/Kirchentellinsfurt (ots) - The Cellforce Group is pressing
ahead at full speed with the construction of its new corporate headquarters.
Just a few weeks after initial work began, the foundation stone was laid today
for the state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility near
Reutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt. Once completed, the Cellforce Group - a joint
venture between Porsche AG and battery specialist CUSTOMCELLS - will be working
at this site to develop and manufacture a completely new standard in the field
of high-performance battery cells for the global automotive industry and
contribute to making mobility sustainable worldwide.

"Proactive, close to home, and technically highly innovative with our own
high-performance battery cell development and production in
Reutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt, we are taking the road to e-mobility together
with our partners. We are developing a completely new battery standard based on
the use of silicon with an even higher energy density and thus range for
vehicles, further improved fast-charging capability, and a green footprint,"
said Dr. Markus Gräf, Managing Director of Cellforce Group GmbH as the
foundation stone was laid in the presence of representatives of industry, state
and local authorities, and the partners of the innovative joint venture. "With
BASF, we are working on new cathode materials, a sustainable, European supply
chain, and the recycling of production waste. And the silicon-based 'gamechanger
material' used - developed by partner Group14 - will change the battery world,"
Gräf predicted.

"Our desire is to strengthen the German development as well as production site
and to bring a new technology to the global forefront of cell chemistry
development. We have also decided to rely on partnerships and European
technology on the production side. With Mühlbauer, Dürr, Coperion, Saueressig,
Kampf, PEC, and our neighbor Manz, we are also setting an example here - that we
in Europe can do it all ourselves," Gräf continued. In the intermunicipal
industrial park near Reutlingen, the Cellforce Group is creating high-quality
jobs and helping to build battery cell development and production into a key
industry in Germany - and doing so sustainably.

Construction sets standards in the battery industry

Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourism
in Baden-Württemberg, also attended the laying of the foundation stone. With
regard to the importance of the project, she said: "The establishment of
