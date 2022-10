Cellforce Group lays foundation for modern, sustainable battery production in Europe (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Tübingen/Reutlingen/Kirchentellinsfurt (ots) - The Cellforce Group is pressingahead at full speed with the construction of its new corporate headquarters.Just a few weeks after initial work began, the foundation stone was laid todayfor the state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility nearReutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt. Once completed, the Cellforce Group - a jointventure between Porsche AG and battery specialist CUSTOMCELLS - will be workingat this site to develop and manufacture a completely new standard in the fieldof high-performance battery cells for the global automotive industry andcontribute to making mobility sustainable worldwide."Proactive, close to home, and technically highly innovative with our ownhigh-performance battery cell development and production inReutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt, we are taking the road to e-mobility togetherwith our partners. We are developing a completely new battery standard based onthe use of silicon with an even higher energy density and thus range forvehicles, further improved fast-charging capability, and a green footprint,"said Dr. Markus Gräf, Managing Director of Cellforce Group GmbH as thefoundation stone was laid in the presence of representatives of industry, stateand local authorities, and the partners of the innovative joint venture. "With BASF , we are working on new cathode materials, a sustainable, European supplychain, and the recycling of production waste. And the silicon-based 'gamechangermaterial' used - developed by partner Group14 - will change the battery world,"Gräf predicted."Our desire is to strengthen the German development as well as production siteand to bring a new technology to the global forefront of cell chemistrydevelopment. We have also decided to rely on partnerships and Europeantechnology on the production side. With Mühlbauer, Dürr , Coperion, Saueressig,Kampf, PEC, and our neighbor Manz, we are also setting an example here - that wein Europe can do it all ourselves," Gräf continued. In the intermunicipalindustrial park near Reutlingen, the Cellforce Group is creating high-qualityjobs and helping to build battery cell development and production into a keyindustry in Germany - and doing so sustainably.Construction sets standards in the battery industryDr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourismin Baden-Württemberg, also attended the laying of the foundation stone. Withregard to the importance of the project, she said: "The establishment of