Sasol, ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal, Saldanha through green hydrogen

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have

announced a partnership to develop carbon capture technology to produce

sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel production through green

hydrogen and derivatives.



Under a joint development agreement (JDA), they will advance studies into two

potential projects: the Saldanha green hydrogen and derivatives study which will

explore the region's potential as an export hub for green hydrogen and

derivatives, as well as green steel production; and the Vaal carbon capture and

utilisation (CCU) study to use renewable electricity and green hydrogen to

convert captured carbon from ArcelorMittal South Africa's Vanderbijlpark's steel

plant into sustainable fuels and chemicals.





In addition, Sasol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FreeportSaldanha Industrial Development Zone to develop a globally competitive greenhydrogen hub and ecosystem within Saldanha Bay."We are very excited to be leading the pre-feasibility and feasibility studieson these two potential projects that hold promise to unlock South Africa'spotential to be a global green hydrogen and derivatives player. These studiesare anchored by the local need for green hydrogen and sustainable products,cementing Sasol as the leading contributor to the development of southernAfrica's green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive VicePresident for Sasol's Energy Business."These potential projects are an important kick-start to our decarbonisationjourney and create an exciting opportunity to contribute to the South Africangovernment's aspirations to transition to a green economy," said Kobus Verster,Chief Executive Officers, of ArcelorMittal South Africa."Just as importantly, bymaximising the utilisation of our installed assets, we will also be stimulatingeconomic growth in our host communities."Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa are two of South Africa's biggestindustrial operators that both have an ambition to achieve net zero carbonemissions by 2050, as well as reach their respective sustainability ambitionsand decarbonisation roadmaps. This places Sasol as a leading contributor to thedevelopment of Southern Africa's green hydrogen economy with the opportunity toincubate local and export opportunities for green hydrogen and green hydrogenderivatives. Both initiatives have the potential for ArcelorMittal South Africato be the first African green flat steel producer using green hydrogen toproduce direct reduced iron (DRI) via the Midrex facility at its Saldanha Works