checkAd

Sasol, ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal, Saldanha through green hydrogen

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have
announced a partnership to develop carbon capture technology to produce
sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel production through green
hydrogen and derivatives.

Under a joint development agreement (JDA), they will advance studies into two
potential projects: the Saldanha green hydrogen and derivatives study which will
explore the region's potential as an export hub for green hydrogen and
derivatives, as well as green steel production; and the Vaal carbon capture and
utilisation (CCU) study to use renewable electricity and green hydrogen to
convert captured carbon from ArcelorMittal South Africa's Vanderbijlpark's steel
plant into sustainable fuels and chemicals.

In addition, Sasol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Freeport
Saldanha Industrial Development Zone to develop a globally competitive green
hydrogen hub and ecosystem within Saldanha Bay.

"We are very excited to be leading the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies
on these two potential projects that hold promise to unlock South Africa's
potential to be a global green hydrogen and derivatives player. These studies
are anchored by the local need for green hydrogen and sustainable products,
cementing Sasol as the leading contributor to the development of southern
Africa's green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive Vice
President for Sasol's Energy Business.

"These potential projects are an important kick-start to our decarbonisation
journey and create an exciting opportunity to contribute to the South African
government's aspirations to transition to a green economy," said Kobus Verster,
Chief Executive Officers, of ArcelorMittal South Africa."Just as importantly, by
maximising the utilisation of our installed assets, we will also be stimulating
economic growth in our host communities."

Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa are two of South Africa's biggest
industrial operators that both have an ambition to achieve net zero carbon
emissions by 2050, as well as reach their respective sustainability ambitions
and decarbonisation roadmaps. This places Sasol as a leading contributor to the
development of Southern Africa's green hydrogen economy with the opportunity to
incubate local and export opportunities for green hydrogen and green hydrogen
derivatives. Both initiatives have the potential for ArcelorMittal South Africa
to be the first African green flat steel producer using green hydrogen to
produce direct reduced iron (DRI) via the Midrex facility at its Saldanha Works
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sasol, ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal, Saldanha through green hydrogen Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have announced a partnership to develop carbon capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel production through green hydrogen and derivatives. Under a joint development agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Der Entrepreneur in Residence als Erfolgsfaktor zur Transformation von Geschäftsmodellen / ...
213 Leser
Medienanalyse: Erwähnungen von DAX- und MDAX-CEOs im September 2022 um ein Zehntel gestiegen
184 Leser
Bluetooth® Stack Launches Next-gen Audio Streaming / New Low Energy Audio functionality enables ...
154 Leser
Technology Recruiting-Plattform Westhouse setzt Wachstumskurs fort und eröffnet ...
154 Leser
Steuerfrei: Bis zu 3.000 Euro Inflationsausgleichsprämie (FOTO)
144 Leser
Eine weitere erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit: "A Plague Tale: Requiem - Cloud Version" erscheint am 18. Oktober auf Nintendo Switch(TM)
116 Leser
Lurse gewinnt ausgewiesenen Praxisexperten für agile Arbeitsformen (FOTO)
107 Leser
CGTN: die neue Entwicklung eines offenen Chinas eröffnet der Welt neue Möglichkeiten
100 Leser
Sitero erweitert seine Angebote mit der Übernahme von Axiom Mentor
98 Leser
Treffen mit Mittelstandsallianz - Abgeordnete fordern schnelle Entlastung des Mittelstands bei ...
95 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2354 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1838 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1192 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
stern- und RTL-Recherchen decken Sozialbetrug und Lohndumping von Gesamtmetall-Chef Stefan Wolf auf
585 Leser
Als Frau erfolgreich im Business - 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmerinnen ihre Mindset-Probleme lösen ...
435 Leser
RG Finance: Warum Controller in der Unternehmensberatung bestens aufgehoben sind (FOTO)
395 Leser
Die eigenen Stärken und Schwächen kennen - Wie Unternehmen aus der Immobilienbranche ihre ...
345 Leser
Recruiting-Veranstaltung von Bain: Mit Weitblick Frauen für die Beratung gewinnen
328 Leser
Die Technologie von Hisense stellt einen reibungslosen Verkehr während der FIFA ...
309 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2354 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1838 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1529 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1379 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1323 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1221 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1192 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1142 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1088 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2354 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2173 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1952 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1947 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1838 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1769 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1758 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1699 Leser