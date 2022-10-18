Sasol, ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal, Saldanha through green hydrogen
Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have
announced a partnership to develop carbon capture technology to produce
sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel production through green
hydrogen and derivatives.
Under a joint development agreement (JDA), they will advance studies into two
potential projects: the Saldanha green hydrogen and derivatives study which will
explore the region's potential as an export hub for green hydrogen and
derivatives, as well as green steel production; and the Vaal carbon capture and
utilisation (CCU) study to use renewable electricity and green hydrogen to
convert captured carbon from ArcelorMittal South Africa's Vanderbijlpark's steel
plant into sustainable fuels and chemicals.
In addition, Sasol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Freeport
Saldanha Industrial Development Zone to develop a globally competitive green
hydrogen hub and ecosystem within Saldanha Bay.
"We are very excited to be leading the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies
on these two potential projects that hold promise to unlock South Africa's
potential to be a global green hydrogen and derivatives player. These studies
are anchored by the local need for green hydrogen and sustainable products,
cementing Sasol as the leading contributor to the development of southern
Africa's green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive Vice
President for Sasol's Energy Business.
"These potential projects are an important kick-start to our decarbonisation
journey and create an exciting opportunity to contribute to the South African
government's aspirations to transition to a green economy," said Kobus Verster,
Chief Executive Officers, of ArcelorMittal South Africa."Just as importantly, by
maximising the utilisation of our installed assets, we will also be stimulating
economic growth in our host communities."
Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa are two of South Africa's biggest
industrial operators that both have an ambition to achieve net zero carbon
emissions by 2050, as well as reach their respective sustainability ambitions
and decarbonisation roadmaps. This places Sasol as a leading contributor to the
development of Southern Africa's green hydrogen economy with the opportunity to
incubate local and export opportunities for green hydrogen and green hydrogen
derivatives. Both initiatives have the potential for ArcelorMittal South Africa
to be the first African green flat steel producer using green hydrogen to
produce direct reduced iron (DRI) via the Midrex facility at its Saldanha Works
