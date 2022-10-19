Checkout.com launches Fraud Detection Pro to combat rise in online fraud

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Online fraud increased by 285% 1 in 2021, with businesses over the year losing

$20bn 2 to online payments fraud globally. By 2025, businesses are expected to

lose $206bn to payments fraud

- Checkout.com's Fraud Detection Pro is a state-of-the-art solution, with its

machine learning engine studying billions of transactions and enabling

merchants to benefit from Checkout.com's global network effect, alongside a

set of sophisticated risk tools to block fraud and identify genuine customers

- In 2022 Checkout.com's Fraud Detection solution saved merchants over $1.95bn

in potential fraudulent losses



Checkout.com (https://www.checkout.com/) , the cloud-based payments service

provider, today announces the next evolution in the fight against fraud with

Fraud Detection Pro, a fully flexible solution used by businesses such as Curve

and Delivery Hero to solve the rising problem of online payments fraud and

optimise revenues.





As the trend of consumers shopping and managing their finances online continuesto grow, online fraud is increasingly impacting businesses. In 2021 online fraudincreased by 285%, with businesses globally losing $20bn and, in the UK alone,GBP1.3bn was defrauded from businesses over the year. The problem shows no signsof slowing down with businesses expected to lose $206bn by 2025 due to paymentsfraud, and according to Checkout.com's State of Retail report, 25% of eCommercecompanies (https://www.checkout.com/resources/research/the-new-state-of-retail)around the world are experiencing a significant rise in fraud and chargebacks.A state-of-the-art solution for a growing problemNew types of fraud such as bot attacks, account takeover and syntheticidentities are continuously emerging and are more sophisticated than ever asthey evolve to overcome existing fraud solutions.For businesses who accept online payments, it is critical to have robust systemsin place to quickly block fraud, while reducing friction for genuine customers.Philip Quinn, Senior Product Operations Manager at Curve , said " Fraud isunfortunately an inevitable part of processing payments, as fraudsters continueto evolve their strategies and become increasingly creative. We need to maintainas much control as we can and be fully prepared to respond quickly and withprecision.Checkout.com's Fraud Detection Pro solution is like using a scalpel, compared tosome of the other tools in the market that are more like a sledgehammer. Usingour own data and specific rules, the solution is fully customisable and caneasily adjust to new threats, which means I have one less thing to worry about.It's a tool we really trust."