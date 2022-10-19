checkAd

Checkout.com launches Fraud Detection Pro to combat rise in online fraud

- Online fraud increased by 285% 1 in 2021, with businesses over the year losing
$20bn 2 to online payments fraud globally. By 2025, businesses are expected to
lose $206bn to payments fraud
- Checkout.com's Fraud Detection Pro is a state-of-the-art solution, with its
machine learning engine studying billions of transactions and enabling
merchants to benefit from Checkout.com's global network effect, alongside a
set of sophisticated risk tools to block fraud and identify genuine customers
- In 2022 Checkout.com's Fraud Detection solution saved merchants over $1.95bn
in potential fraudulent losses

Checkout.com (https://www.checkout.com/) , the cloud-based payments service
provider, today announces the next evolution in the fight against fraud with
Fraud Detection Pro, a fully flexible solution used by businesses such as Curve
and Delivery Hero to solve the rising problem of online payments fraud and
optimise revenues.

As the trend of consumers shopping and managing their finances online continues
to grow, online fraud is increasingly impacting businesses. In 2021 online fraud
increased by 285%, with businesses globally losing $20bn and, in the UK alone,
GBP1.3bn was defrauded from businesses over the year. The problem shows no signs
of slowing down with businesses expected to lose $206bn by 2025 due to payments
fraud, and according to Checkout.com's State of Retail report, 25% of eCommerce
companies (https://www.checkout.com/resources/research/the-new-state-of-retail)
around the world are experiencing a significant rise in fraud and chargebacks.

A state-of-the-art solution for a growing problem

New types of fraud such as bot attacks, account takeover and synthetic
identities are continuously emerging and are more sophisticated than ever as
they evolve to overcome existing fraud solutions.

For businesses who accept online payments, it is critical to have robust systems
in place to quickly block fraud, while reducing friction for genuine customers.

Philip Quinn, Senior Product Operations Manager at Curve , said " Fraud is
unfortunately an inevitable part of processing payments, as fraudsters continue
to evolve their strategies and become increasingly creative. We need to maintain
as much control as we can and be fully prepared to respond quickly and with
precision.

Checkout.com's Fraud Detection Pro solution is like using a scalpel, compared to
some of the other tools in the market that are more like a sledgehammer. Using
our own data and specific rules, the solution is fully customisable and can
easily adjust to new threats, which means I have one less thing to worry about.
It's a tool we really trust."
