ARGUS® 240 intec introduces first pure fiber tester (FOTO)

Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, the German

innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology with

more than 30 years of experience, introduces the new ARGUS® 240 Optical xPON

Tester, the first pure fiber tester.



The ARGUS® 240 reliably tests at GPON and XGS-PON interfaces in the quality you

have come to expect. An additional integrated broadband power meter enables the

measurement of other wavelengths such as 1550 nm. With the selective xPON-OPM,

the optical power of GPON and XGS-PON can be measured simultaneously. In

addition, the PON ID can be read out and a complete ONT simulation with IP and

performance tests can be done.



