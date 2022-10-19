checkAd

ARGUS® 240 intec introduces first pure fiber tester (FOTO)

Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, the German
innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology with
more than 30 years of experience, introduces the new ARGUS® 240 Optical xPON
Tester, the first pure fiber tester.

The ARGUS® 240 reliably tests at GPON and XGS-PON interfaces in the quality you
have come to expect. An additional integrated broadband power meter enables the
measurement of other wavelengths such as 1550 nm. With the selective xPON-OPM,
the optical power of GPON and XGS-PON can be measured simultaneously. In
addition, the PON ID can be read out and a complete ONT simulation with IP and
performance tests can be done.

Furthermore, the ARGUS® 240 has many other test functions, such as Wireless
(WLAN), triple play tests such as VoIP, IPTV and data in the form of
upload/download, iperf or speed tests up to 2.5 Gbit/s.

The SFP slot can be used, among other things, for the deployment of Active
Ethernet, as is often the case in FTTH installations. In addition, the Fiber
Inspection Tool can be connected via USB; it detects scratches and defects on
optical fibers and displays them as a video image and in tabular form.

About intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH

For more than 30 years, intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH has
successfully been developing products for the international telecom markets.
Specializing in high-quality telecommunications measurement equipment, we are
one of the leading suppliers of fiber optic, xDSL, G.fast and IP measurement
technology in Europe and beyond.

Contact:

Image material:
Available on request by sending an email to Annika Stoßhoff,
annika.stosshoff@argus.info.

For further information on ARGUS® testers, visit www.argus.info, or contact
your distributor or intec directly at +49 2351-9070-0.

intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH
Rahmedestr. 90
58507 Lüdenscheid
Germany

