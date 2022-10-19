CSG Supercharges Customer Experience with Launch of Industry-Specific Customer Engagement Solution, CSG Xponent Ignite

CSG® (https://www.csgi.com/) (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers companies to build

unforgettable experiences that make it easier for consumers and businesses to

connect with, use, and pay for the products and services they value most. To

propel proactive customer experience (CX), CSG today launched CSG Xponent(TM)

Ignite (https://www.csgi.com/products/xponent/ignite/) , a customer engagement

solution built from industry-specific expertise that enables businesses to

quickly deploy, engage and deliver quantifiable experiences aligned with their

goals.



"Companies are frustrated with spending millions of dollars on generic CX tools

that don't produce the outcomes they were sold on. Generating ROI on CX

initiatives is what businesses need and what we offer with CSG Xponent Ignite,"

said Eric Carrasquilla, president, customer engagement, CSG. "CSG's expertise is

driving differentiated digital experiences for consumers and patients. Xponent

Ignite raises the customer experience bar by delivering industry-tailored,

pre-built customer journeys with pre-configured integrations that personalize

and automate the most important customer touchpoints to drive immediate value to

the consumer and achieve faster ROI."



