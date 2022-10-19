CSG Supercharges Customer Experience with Launch of Industry-Specific Customer Engagement Solution, CSG Xponent Ignite
DENVER (ots) - --News Direct--
CSG® (https://www.csgi.com/) (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers companies to build
unforgettable experiences that make it easier for consumers and businesses to
connect with, use, and pay for the products and services they value most. To
propel proactive customer experience (CX), CSG today launched CSG Xponent(TM)
Ignite (https://www.csgi.com/products/xponent/ignite/) , a customer engagement
solution built from industry-specific expertise that enables businesses to
quickly deploy, engage and deliver quantifiable experiences aligned with their
goals.
"Companies are frustrated with spending millions of dollars on generic CX tools
that don't produce the outcomes they were sold on. Generating ROI on CX
initiatives is what businesses need and what we offer with CSG Xponent Ignite,"
said Eric Carrasquilla, president, customer engagement, CSG. "CSG's expertise is
driving differentiated digital experiences for consumers and patients. Xponent
Ignite raises the customer experience bar by delivering industry-tailored,
pre-built customer journeys with pre-configured integrations that personalize
and automate the most important customer touchpoints to drive immediate value to
the consumer and achieve faster ROI."
CSG® (https://www.csgi.com/) (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers companies to build
unforgettable experiences that make it easier for consumers and businesses to
connect with, use, and pay for the products and services they value most. To
propel proactive customer experience (CX), CSG today launched CSG Xponent(TM)
Ignite (https://www.csgi.com/products/xponent/ignite/) , a customer engagement
solution built from industry-specific expertise that enables businesses to
quickly deploy, engage and deliver quantifiable experiences aligned with their
goals.
"Companies are frustrated with spending millions of dollars on generic CX tools
that don't produce the outcomes they were sold on. Generating ROI on CX
initiatives is what businesses need and what we offer with CSG Xponent Ignite,"
said Eric Carrasquilla, president, customer engagement, CSG. "CSG's expertise is
driving differentiated digital experiences for consumers and patients. Xponent
Ignite raises the customer experience bar by delivering industry-tailored,
pre-built customer journeys with pre-configured integrations that personalize
and automate the most important customer touchpoints to drive immediate value to
the consumer and achieve faster ROI."
"Even with the growing number of deployments, few companies, if any, have
mastered the art of delivering a great customer experience. Organizations need
easy access today and to be able to connect the dots between programs to realize
business results," said Mila D'Antonio, principal analyst, Omdia. "CSG Xponent
Ignite takes the guesswork out of journey orchestration and simplifies it for
the end user at scale and with speed."
By leveraging CSG Xponent Ignite, businesses can:
- Prove and build their CX business case , understand their CX maturity,
illuminate ways to generate ROI, and help define a solid CX strategy to drive
desired business and customer outcomes.
- Speed time to value with 80+ industry-specific, pre-built journeys that
quickly orchestrate the most important customer interactions to elevate
customer satisfaction, drive customer loyalty, spark upsells, and lead to
faster ROI.
- Connect with ease and remove data silos by leveraging an API library with 100+
pre-configured integrations to streamline and seamlessly connect to your
existing tech stack without ripping and replacing the current IT
infrastructure.
CSG Xponent Ignite empowers companies within the telecommunications, financial
services, retail, and healthcare industries to personalize customer journeys
mastered the art of delivering a great customer experience. Organizations need
easy access today and to be able to connect the dots between programs to realize
business results," said Mila D'Antonio, principal analyst, Omdia. "CSG Xponent
Ignite takes the guesswork out of journey orchestration and simplifies it for
the end user at scale and with speed."
By leveraging CSG Xponent Ignite, businesses can:
- Prove and build their CX business case , understand their CX maturity,
illuminate ways to generate ROI, and help define a solid CX strategy to drive
desired business and customer outcomes.
- Speed time to value with 80+ industry-specific, pre-built journeys that
quickly orchestrate the most important customer interactions to elevate
customer satisfaction, drive customer loyalty, spark upsells, and lead to
faster ROI.
- Connect with ease and remove data silos by leveraging an API library with 100+
pre-configured integrations to streamline and seamlessly connect to your
existing tech stack without ripping and replacing the current IT
infrastructure.
CSG Xponent Ignite empowers companies within the telecommunications, financial
services, retail, and healthcare industries to personalize customer journeys
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 8 | 0 |