Atradius to host a virtual event on the impact of clean energy transition on global trade

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - The live online event will feature a panel of
thought leaders from business and academia who will discuss how the clean energy
transition could reshape global trade, and impact supply chains, business
liquidity and trading risks.

Details of the event: Date: Thursday, 27 October 2022 Time: 10 am CET Duration:
45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A

One of the most urgent issues for businesses on every continent is how to
transition to clean energy safely and securely in order to reach the global net
zero target for 2050.

At a time of spiralling energy costs and questions over energy security,
Atradius has brought together a panel of industry experts from manufacturing,
academia, banking and trading risk management to unpick and debate the
widespread concerns and uncertainties related to the clean energy transition.
They will discuss how this 'green' transition is likely to reshape global trade,
and customer credit risk assessments, as well as green energy investment and
storage, in addition to issues such as power and commodity capacity constraints.

Corporate leaders, chief financial officers and credit managers all have the
responsibility of guiding their organisations through the risks and
opportunities involved in the months and years ahead. They will be confronted by
a multitude of questions. How will the transition to green energy impact supply
chains? How should businesses approach capital expenditure and source financing?
What will be the overall impact on credit risk assessment and credit management
during the transition to clean energy?

Businesses are facing a tipping point for clean energy transition, and the
Atradius webinar is perfectly timed to suggest the way forward. Opportunities
abound for companies that can transition quickly and smoothly, but they will
have to jump many hurdles along the way. For example, the transition to clean
energy will clearly require massive investments. But how will banks consider
'transition' data, and which criteria will they consider when funding future
green projects? Do they have the liquidity to invest and are infrastructures
ready for this?

All these questions, and many others, will be debated during the upcoming event,
and moderated by Daisy McAndrew (former Economics Editor and Chief Political
Correspondent for ITV News). The panel members are all world renowned in their
fields and include Christof Rühl (Senior Research Scholar at the Centre on
Global Energy Policy at Columbia University), Robert Leportier (Head of Trade
Credit Insurance at ArcelorMittal), Gido van Graas (Managing Director with
responsibility for ING's New Energy Technologies at ING) and Dimitri Pelckmans
(Atradius Head of Risk Belgium and Luxembourg. The event will be hosted by Claus
Gramlich-Eicher, Atradius Chief Financial Officer.

To register for the event, please go to the Atradius Website at
https://events.atradius.com/ .

A recording of the event and a white paper will be made available following
broadcast.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections
and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The
products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the
default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is
a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in
Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more
information online at https://group.atradius.com/ .

https://group.atradius.com/

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

- Twitter https://twitter.com/atradius
- LinkedIn https://linkedin.com/company/atradius
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atradius-to-ho
st-a-virtual-event-on-the-impact-of-clean-energy-transition-on-global-trade-3016
53788.html

Contact:

Dirk Hagener,
Director,
Group Marketing and Communication,
+31 20 553 204,
dirk.hagener@atradius.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/65832/5349196
OTS: Atradius N.V.



