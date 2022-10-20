Atradius to host a virtual event on the impact of clean energy transition on global trade

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - The live online event will feature a panel of

thought leaders from business and academia who will discuss how the clean energy

transition could reshape global trade, and impact supply chains, business

liquidity and trading risks.



Details of the event: Date: Thursday, 27 October 2022 Time: 10 am CET Duration:

45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A





One of the most urgent issues for businesses on every continent is how totransition to clean energy safely and securely in order to reach the global netzero target for 2050.At a time of spiralling energy costs and questions over energy security,Atradius has brought together a panel of industry experts from manufacturing,academia, banking and trading risk management to unpick and debate thewidespread concerns and uncertainties related to the clean energy transition.They will discuss how this 'green' transition is likely to reshape global trade,and customer credit risk assessments, as well as green energy investment andstorage, in addition to issues such as power and commodity capacity constraints.Corporate leaders, chief financial officers and credit managers all have theresponsibility of guiding their organisations through the risks andopportunities involved in the months and years ahead. They will be confronted bya multitude of questions. How will the transition to green energy impact supplychains? How should businesses approach capital expenditure and source financing?What will be the overall impact on credit risk assessment and credit managementduring the transition to clean energy?Businesses are facing a tipping point for clean energy transition, and theAtradius webinar is perfectly timed to suggest the way forward. Opportunitiesabound for companies that can transition quickly and smoothly, but they willhave to jump many hurdles along the way. For example, the transition to cleanenergy will clearly require massive investments. But how will banks consider'transition' data, and which criteria will they consider when funding futuregreen projects? Do they have the liquidity to invest and are infrastructuresready for this?All these questions, and many others, will be debated during the upcoming event,and moderated by Daisy McAndrew (former Economics Editor and Chief PoliticalCorrespondent for ITV News). The panel members are all world renowned in theirfields and include Christof Rühl (Senior Research Scholar at the Centre onGlobal Energy Policy at Columbia University), Robert Leportier (Head of TradeCredit Insurance at ArcelorMittal), Gido van Graas (Managing Director withresponsibility for ING's New Energy Technologies at ING) and Dimitri Pelckmans(Atradius Head of Risk Belgium and Luxembourg. The event will be hosted by ClausGramlich-Eicher, Atradius Chief Financial Officer.Details of the event: Date: Thursday, 27 October 2022 Time: 10 am CET Duration:45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&ATo register for the event, please go to the Atradius Website athttps://events.atradius.com/ .A recording of the event and a white paper will be made available followingbroadcast.About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collectionsand information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. Theproducts offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against thedefault risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius isa member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers inSpain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find moreinformation online at https://group.atradius.com/ .https://group.atradius.com/Connect with Atradius on Social Media- Twitter https://twitter.com/atradius- LinkedIn https://linkedin.com/company/atradius- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroupLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atradius-to-host-a-virtual-event-on-the-impact-of-clean-energy-transition-on-global-trade-301653788.htmlContact:Dirk Hagener,Director,Group Marketing and Communication,+31 20 553 204,dirk.hagener@atradius.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/65832/5349196OTS: Atradius N.V.