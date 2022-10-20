Forging a healthier future through research McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Landmark donation from alumnus Dr. Victor Phillip

Dahdaleh will accelerate advances in global health using genomic medicine to

inform patient diagnosis and care



A landmark donation to support McGill University's renowned genomics research

and education programs from UK-based alumnus and long-time donor Dr. Victor

Dahdaleh is a catalyst for advancements in genomics research. Thanks to gifts

from Dr. Dahdaleh totalling more than $30 million, McGill will launch the Victor

Phillip Dahdaleh Institute of Genomic Medicine . Today's announcement, which

coincides with McGill's annual Homecoming festivities, caps off more than a year

of Bicentennial celebrations and transformative expressions of philanthropic

support in honour of McGill's 200th anniversary. The announcement will take

place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on the terrace of the McGill

Genome Centre, located at 740 Dr. Penfield Avenue, Montreal.



