Forging a healthier future through research McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine
Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Landmark donation from alumnus Dr. Victor Phillip
Dahdaleh will accelerate advances in global health using genomic medicine to
inform patient diagnosis and care
A landmark donation to support McGill University's renowned genomics research
and education programs from UK-based alumnus and long-time donor Dr. Victor
Dahdaleh is a catalyst for advancements in genomics research. Thanks to gifts
from Dr. Dahdaleh totalling more than $30 million, McGill will launch the Victor
Phillip Dahdaleh Institute of Genomic Medicine . Today's announcement, which
coincides with McGill's annual Homecoming festivities, caps off more than a year
of Bicentennial celebrations and transformative expressions of philanthropic
support in honour of McGill's 200th anniversary. The announcement will take
place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on the terrace of the McGill
Genome Centre, located at 740 Dr. Penfield Avenue, Montreal.
McGill has long been a leader in Canada and North America in the increasingly
vital fields of RNA and genomics research. Dr. Dahdaleh's investment will
further cement the University's international leadership in genomics, while
enabling the Institute to expand its high-impact research programs, invest in
top talent, and train the next generation of world scientific leaders.
"On behalf of the McGill community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to
Victor and Mona Dahdaleh for this visionary gift from a couple who have been
great friends and loyal supporters of McGill for many years," said Professor
Christopher Manfredi, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of McGill
University. "Dr. Dahdaleh's support will be a catalyst for advancements in
genomics research that will improve health outcomes for communities around the
world. Dr. Dahdaleh's commitment to forging a healthier future through research
is truly inspiring."
Next-generation drug discovery research
The Institute will harness the interdisciplinary expertise and research
infrastructure across McGill's faculties to implement a full spectrum approach
to genomic medicine, which draws on information from all of a person's genes and
how they interact to inform an individual's clinical care. McGill researchers
will lead breakthrough research aimed at the development of cutting-edge
diagnostic tools, targeted treatments, and new pharmaceuticals and preventative
vaccines. Additionally, the Institute's integral social sciences pillar will
draw on expertise across the University to lead important research on the
ethical, policy, and legal implications of genomic medicine.
"It is an honour to contribute to McGill University's world-leading genomics
