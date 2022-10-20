checkAd

Forging a healthier future through research McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Landmark donation from alumnus Dr. Victor Phillip
Dahdaleh will accelerate advances in global health using genomic medicine to
inform patient diagnosis and care

A landmark donation to support McGill University's renowned genomics research
and education programs from UK-based alumnus and long-time donor Dr. Victor
Dahdaleh is a catalyst for advancements in genomics research. Thanks to gifts
from Dr. Dahdaleh totalling more than $30 million, McGill will launch the Victor
Phillip Dahdaleh Institute of Genomic Medicine . Today's announcement, which
coincides with McGill's annual Homecoming festivities, caps off more than a year
of Bicentennial celebrations and transformative expressions of philanthropic
support in honour of McGill's 200th anniversary. The announcement will take
place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on the terrace of the McGill
Genome Centre, located at 740 Dr. Penfield Avenue, Montreal.

McGill has long been a leader in Canada and North America in the increasingly
vital fields of RNA and genomics research. Dr. Dahdaleh's investment will
further cement the University's international leadership in genomics, while
enabling the Institute to expand its high-impact research programs, invest in
top talent, and train the next generation of world scientific leaders.

"On behalf of the McGill community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to
Victor and Mona Dahdaleh for this visionary gift from a couple who have been
great friends and loyal supporters of McGill for many years," said Professor
Christopher Manfredi, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of McGill
University. "Dr. Dahdaleh's support will be a catalyst for advancements in
genomics research that will improve health outcomes for communities around the
world. Dr. Dahdaleh's commitment to forging a healthier future through research
is truly inspiring."

Next-generation drug discovery research

The Institute will harness the interdisciplinary expertise and research
infrastructure across McGill's faculties to implement a full spectrum approach
to genomic medicine, which draws on information from all of a person's genes and
how they interact to inform an individual's clinical care. McGill researchers
will lead breakthrough research aimed at the development of cutting-edge
diagnostic tools, targeted treatments, and new pharmaceuticals and preventative
vaccines. Additionally, the Institute's integral social sciences pillar will
draw on expertise across the University to lead important research on the
ethical, policy, and legal implications of genomic medicine.

"It is an honour to contribute to McGill University's world-leading genomics
Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Forging a healthier future through research McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine Landmark donation from alumnus Dr. Victor Phillip Dahdaleh will accelerate advances in global health using genomic medicine to inform patient diagnosis and care A landmark donation to support McGill University's renowned genomics research and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Um Kinder ausreichend für die Zukunft vorzubereiten / 90 Prozent der Erzieherinnen und ...
362 Leser
Strategische Partnerschaftsvereinbarung zur Entwicklung des Quantencomputing-Marktes in Japan und ...
362 Leser
Mila Resources "has a tiger by the tail" at Kathleen Valley
289 Leser
Die große Verstopfung droht - Insider erklärt, wie Rohrreinigungsbetriebe unter Druck ...
261 Leser
Weichgespült, Kommentar zur EU-Energiepolitik von Andreas Heitker
208 Leser
Global Times: China stellt einheimische Ansätze zur Modernisierung und damit zur Förderung der ...
202 Leser
Stefan Ganzke klärt auf: Warum Arbeitssicherheit auch im Büro eine immer größere Rolle spielt (FOTO)
189 Leser
Schmitz Cargobull erhält DQS-Zertifikate für das Informationssicherheits-Managementsystem ...
158 Leser
CSG Supercharges Customer Experience with Launch of Industry-Specific Customer Engagement Solution, ...
153 Leser
ORGATEC zeigt die Trends und Neuheiten für die Arbeitswelten von morgen (FOTO)
124 Leser
Führen aus der Ferne: neue Studie Kienbaum Institut @ ISM / Homeoffice erhöht den Druck auf das mittlere Management ...
406 Leser
"Die virtuelle Absicherung ist der Schlüssel zum Erfolg"/ Bertrandt auf der AutoTest ...
394 Leser
Die eigenen Stärken und Schwächen kennen - Wie Unternehmen aus der Immobilienbranche ihre ...
380 Leser
MINTUS KÜNDIGT PARTNERSCHAFT MIT AMICORP ZUR STEIGERUNG DER GLOBALEN REICHWEITE AN
370 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im August 2022: -9,4 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
363 Leser
Um Kinder ausreichend für die Zukunft vorzubereiten / 90 Prozent der Erzieherinnen und ...
362 Leser
Strategische Partnerschaftsvereinbarung zur Entwicklung des Quantencomputing-Marktes in Japan und ...
362 Leser
Banken und Sparkassen starten Kampagne für giropay (FOTO)
353 Leser
Die Technologie von Hisense stellt einen reibungslosen Verkehr während der FIFA ...
309 Leser
One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food ...
307 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2370 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1857 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1532 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1379 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1232 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
1074 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1033 Leser
Video-Marketing in der Pflege - 5 Tipps, wie Pflegebetriebe Kurzvideos im Recruiting-Prozess ...
902 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2370 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2183 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2124 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1947 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1857 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1769 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1758 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1699 Leser