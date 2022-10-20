checkAd

nShift Singles Day set to be biggest retail event of 2022

London (ots/PRNewswire) - It's not too early to learn lessons and start
preparing for next year, says nShift

'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But
it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. nShift, the
global leader in parcel delivery management software, is calling on retailers to
be ready by providing a competitive customer experience.

Singles Day began in 1993 and celebrates people who are not in a romantic
relationship. It takes place on 11 November, or 11/11; the day when a series of
single digits stand together. Despite being rarely talked about outside of China
and Southeast Asia, it is the world's biggest shopping event, with sales
exceeding $139 billion. Over the past 12 years, sales on Singles Day have grown
by over 1000%.1 The day triggers a flurry of traffic to online retailers and web
shops around the world and businesses everywhere need to be ready.

With billions of parcels expected to travel to and across China in the run up to
11 November, shoppers will be anxious to be kept up to date on the status of
their order. Four out of five (78%) online shoppers say they will change brands
if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.2

Sean Sherwin-Smith Product Director, Post-Purchase at nShift said: " This busy
time of year includes Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the beginning
of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers have realized that they need to
strengthen their post-purchase customer experience to stay competitive. It's not
too early for businesses to start thinking about how they improve their
experience and their performance for this time next year ."

nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solution
that will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better with
their customers.

It will:

- Enable consumers to track their orders and receive regular updates immersed in
the retailer's brand
- Create sales growth in new channels, where the customer is most engaged with
the brand and products
- Provide regular updates throughout the delivery, from order confirmation to
refund
- Cut "where is my order" (WISMO) support calls by up to 60%
- Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication and allow
retailers to expand the brand journey well beyond just the simple buy,
receive, repeat cycle.

Sean Sherwin-Smith continues: " If the shopper has a great experience, they will
come back for more. Retailers must recognize that the post-purchase customer
experience doesn't end when the consumer hits the "buy" button.

" Providing regular and relevant branded communications on the status of the
order helps build loyalty between the customer and retailer. It not only cuts
down on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market to
consumers, it also allows the retailer to elevate their values, creating much
greater sentiment at the time when customers are most engaged with the brand. "

nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up for
nShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit the
nShift website
(https://nshift.com/solutions/black-friday-post-purchase-new-deal)

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

1. https://queue-it.com/blog/singles-day-statistics/
2. https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-upda
tes-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-singles
-day-set-to-be-biggest-retail-event-of-2022-301654986.html

Contact:

Gareth Streeter,
gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk,
(+44) 07734 251 496

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5349827
OTS: nShift



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

nShift Singles Day set to be biggest retail event of 2022 It's not too early to learn lessons and start preparing for next year, says nShift 'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Huawei Ecosystem Partner Conference: Liefergewähr und Nachhaltigkeitsversprechen (FOTO)
302 Leser
Global Times: China stellt einheimische Ansätze zur Modernisierung und damit zur Förderung der ...
242 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
221 Leser
Weichgespült, Kommentar zur EU-Energiepolitik von Andreas Heitker
211 Leser
Menschen in NRW im Alltag besonders nachhaltig
208 Leser
KfW-Mittelstandspanel 2021: Kaum Zeit zum Luftholen
205 Leser
PAYBACK wurde das 3. Mal in Folge als eines der "besten Unternehmen für Frauen" ...
197 Leser
AMADEUS 30 YEARS ANNIVERSARY 1991: AMADEUS Group feiert Richtfest in Limburg
196 Leser
DFK-FÖRDERPREIS 2022 AN MCI-STUDIERENDE
192 Leser
Deutscher Altersvorsorge-Index Herbst 2022 (DIVAX-AV) / Stimmung zur Altersvorsorge weiter ...
180 Leser
Führen aus der Ferne: neue Studie Kienbaum Institut @ ISM / Homeoffice erhöht den Druck auf das mittlere Management ...
409 Leser
"Die virtuelle Absicherung ist der Schlüssel zum Erfolg"/ Bertrandt auf der AutoTest ...
394 Leser
Die eigenen Stärken und Schwächen kennen - Wie Unternehmen aus der Immobilienbranche ihre ...
380 Leser
MINTUS KÜNDIGT PARTNERSCHAFT MIT AMICORP ZUR STEIGERUNG DER GLOBALEN REICHWEITE AN
370 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im August 2022: -9,4 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
363 Leser
Um Kinder ausreichend für die Zukunft vorzubereiten / 90 Prozent der Erzieherinnen und ...
362 Leser
Strategische Partnerschaftsvereinbarung zur Entwicklung des Quantencomputing-Marktes in Japan und ...
362 Leser
Banken und Sparkassen starten Kampagne für giropay (FOTO)
353 Leser
Die Technologie von Hisense stellt einen reibungslosen Verkehr während der FIFA ...
309 Leser
One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food ...
307 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2380 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1857 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1532 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1379 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1232 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1170 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
1074 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1033 Leser
Video-Marketing in der Pflege - 5 Tipps, wie Pflegebetriebe Kurzvideos im Recruiting-Prozess ...
902 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2380 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2186 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2183 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2133 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1947 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1857 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1769 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1758 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1699 Leser