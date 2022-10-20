nShift Singles Day set to be biggest retail event of 2022
London (ots/PRNewswire) - It's not too early to learn lessons and start
preparing for next year, says nShift
'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But
it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. nShift, the
global leader in parcel delivery management software, is calling on retailers to
be ready by providing a competitive customer experience.
Singles Day began in 1993 and celebrates people who are not in a romantic
relationship. It takes place on 11 November, or 11/11; the day when a series of
single digits stand together. Despite being rarely talked about outside of China
and Southeast Asia, it is the world's biggest shopping event, with sales
exceeding $139 billion. Over the past 12 years, sales on Singles Day have grown
by over 1000%.1 The day triggers a flurry of traffic to online retailers and web
shops around the world and businesses everywhere need to be ready.
preparing for next year, says nShift
'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But
it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. nShift, the
global leader in parcel delivery management software, is calling on retailers to
be ready by providing a competitive customer experience.
Singles Day began in 1993 and celebrates people who are not in a romantic
relationship. It takes place on 11 November, or 11/11; the day when a series of
single digits stand together. Despite being rarely talked about outside of China
and Southeast Asia, it is the world's biggest shopping event, with sales
exceeding $139 billion. Over the past 12 years, sales on Singles Day have grown
by over 1000%.1 The day triggers a flurry of traffic to online retailers and web
shops around the world and businesses everywhere need to be ready.
With billions of parcels expected to travel to and across China in the run up to
11 November, shoppers will be anxious to be kept up to date on the status of
their order. Four out of five (78%) online shoppers say they will change brands
if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.2
Sean Sherwin-Smith Product Director, Post-Purchase at nShift said: " This busy
time of year includes Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the beginning
of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers have realized that they need to
strengthen their post-purchase customer experience to stay competitive. It's not
too early for businesses to start thinking about how they improve their
experience and their performance for this time next year ."
nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solution
that will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better with
their customers.
It will:
- Enable consumers to track their orders and receive regular updates immersed in
the retailer's brand
- Create sales growth in new channels, where the customer is most engaged with
the brand and products
- Provide regular updates throughout the delivery, from order confirmation to
refund
- Cut "where is my order" (WISMO) support calls by up to 60%
- Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication and allow
retailers to expand the brand journey well beyond just the simple buy,
receive, repeat cycle.
Sean Sherwin-Smith continues: " If the shopper has a great experience, they will
come back for more. Retailers must recognize that the post-purchase customer
experience doesn't end when the consumer hits the "buy" button.
" Providing regular and relevant branded communications on the status of the
order helps build loyalty between the customer and retailer. It not only cuts
down on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market to
consumers, it also allows the retailer to elevate their values, creating much
greater sentiment at the time when customers are most engaged with the brand. "
nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up for
nShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit the
nShift website
(https://nshift.com/solutions/black-friday-post-purchase-new-deal)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
1. https://queue-it.com/blog/singles-day-statistics/
2. https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-upda
tes-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-singles
-day-set-to-be-biggest-retail-event-of-2022-301654986.html
Contact:
Gareth Streeter,
gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk,
(+44) 07734 251 496
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5349827
OTS: nShift
11 November, shoppers will be anxious to be kept up to date on the status of
their order. Four out of five (78%) online shoppers say they will change brands
if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.2
Sean Sherwin-Smith Product Director, Post-Purchase at nShift said: " This busy
time of year includes Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the beginning
of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers have realized that they need to
strengthen their post-purchase customer experience to stay competitive. It's not
too early for businesses to start thinking about how they improve their
experience and their performance for this time next year ."
nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solution
that will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better with
their customers.
It will:
- Enable consumers to track their orders and receive regular updates immersed in
the retailer's brand
- Create sales growth in new channels, where the customer is most engaged with
the brand and products
- Provide regular updates throughout the delivery, from order confirmation to
refund
- Cut "where is my order" (WISMO) support calls by up to 60%
- Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication and allow
retailers to expand the brand journey well beyond just the simple buy,
receive, repeat cycle.
Sean Sherwin-Smith continues: " If the shopper has a great experience, they will
come back for more. Retailers must recognize that the post-purchase customer
experience doesn't end when the consumer hits the "buy" button.
" Providing regular and relevant branded communications on the status of the
order helps build loyalty between the customer and retailer. It not only cuts
down on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market to
consumers, it also allows the retailer to elevate their values, creating much
greater sentiment at the time when customers are most engaged with the brand. "
nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up for
nShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit the
nShift website
(https://nshift.com/solutions/black-friday-post-purchase-new-deal)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
1. https://queue-it.com/blog/singles-day-statistics/
2. https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-upda
tes-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-singles
-day-set-to-be-biggest-retail-event-of-2022-301654986.html
Contact:
Gareth Streeter,
gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk,
(+44) 07734 251 496
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5349827
OTS: nShift
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 6 | 0 |