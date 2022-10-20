London (ots/PRNewswire) - It's not too early to learn lessons and start

preparing for next year, says nShift



'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But

it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. nShift, the

global leader in parcel delivery management software, is calling on retailers to

be ready by providing a competitive customer experience.



Singles Day began in 1993 and celebrates people who are not in a romantic

relationship. It takes place on 11 November, or 11/11; the day when a series of

single digits stand together. Despite being rarely talked about outside of China

and Southeast Asia, it is the world's biggest shopping event, with sales

exceeding $139 billion. Over the past 12 years, sales on Singles Day have grown

by over 1000%.1 The day triggers a flurry of traffic to online retailers and web

shops around the world and businesses everywhere need to be ready.





With billions of parcels expected to travel to and across China in the run up to11 November, shoppers will be anxious to be kept up to date on the status oftheir order. Four out of five (78%) online shoppers say they will change brandsif they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.2Sean Sherwin-Smith Product Director, Post-Purchase at nShift said: " This busytime of year includes Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the beginningof the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers have realized that they need tostrengthen their post-purchase customer experience to stay competitive. It's nottoo early for businesses to start thinking about how they improve theirexperience and their performance for this time next year ."nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solutionthat will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better withtheir customers.It will:- Enable consumers to track their orders and receive regular updates immersed inthe retailer's brand- Create sales growth in new channels, where the customer is most engaged withthe brand and products- Provide regular updates throughout the delivery, from order confirmation torefund- Cut "where is my order" (WISMO) support calls by up to 60%- Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication and allowretailers to expand the brand journey well beyond just the simple buy,receive, repeat cycle.Sean Sherwin-Smith continues: " If the shopper has a great experience, they willcome back for more. Retailers must recognize that the post-purchase customerexperience doesn't end when the consumer hits the "buy" button." Providing regular and relevant branded communications on the status of theorder helps build loyalty between the customer and retailer. It not only cutsdown on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market toconsumers, it also allows the retailer to elevate their values, creating muchgreater sentiment at the time when customers are most engaged with the brand. "nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up fornShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit thenShift website(https://nshift.com/solutions/black-friday-post-purchase-new-deal)About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.1. https://queue-it.com/blog/singles-day-statistics/2. https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-updates-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/