Bitterfeld-Wolfen / Dubai (ots) -



- Dubai Active, the Middle East's biggest fitness, wellness and health Expo

takes place from October 28-30th in the Dubai World Trade Center

- Newly appointed MECOTEC General Manager for MENA, Nick M. Aquino, celebrates

his debut



"We are strengthening our activities in the region and are showcasing our cryo

products for visitors of the Dubai Active Show", says Enrico Klauer, CEO of

MECOTEC GmbH, the pioneer in the development of electrical cryo equipment.





"We are delighted to offer visitors to personally feel the electrifyingexperience with our products", says Nick M. Aquino, General Manager of MECOTECMENA (Middle East and North Africa). "We are presenting two of our cryo:oneflagship models for visitors to try them out at -85 °C: The nitrogen-free, fullyelectric cryo:one and cryo:one plus chambers. The powerful performance combinedwith a low energy consumption makes our chambers the most economical choice forcustomers."Besides the whole body cryo chambers, MECOTEC is presenting two fullynitrogen-free cryoair cold air devices focusing on local treatments: cryoairC600 with -60 °C and the cryoair mini premium with -32 °C.There are manifold benefits of cryotherapy: Regeneration after injury andillness can be promoted - performance increased, pain, inflammation and swellingcan be alleviated and cosmetic treatments can be supported.MECOTEC´s product range is particularly suitable for spa and wellnessfacilities, hotels, gyms, medical facilities and at home.About DUBAI ACTIVEDubai Active, the Middle East's only international fitness, wellness and sportsshow, is a dedicated platform for fitness professionals, networking and trainingopportunities.Visit MECOTEC at Hall 5, booth Number D2B.Or on our Website: http://www.mecotec.netAbout MECOTEC GmbHFounded in 2006 MECOTEC has evolved from a pioneer in the field of cryotechnology to the globally leading company offering high-tech cooling solutionsin the pharmaceutical and medicine, wellness and sport sectors.Contact:Dr. Karin Funke-RappMECOTEC GmbHM +49 176 627 55085mailto:karinfunkerapp@mecotec.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144598/5350624OTS: MECOTEC GmbH