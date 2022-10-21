MECOTEC strengthens its presence in the growing United Arab Emirate (UAE) Region's wellness and sports market and showcases its fully electric cryo one model line at the Dubai Active Exhibition (FOTO)
Bitterfeld-Wolfen / Dubai (ots) -
- Dubai Active, the Middle East's biggest fitness, wellness and health Expo
takes place from October 28-30th in the Dubai World Trade Center
- Newly appointed MECOTEC General Manager for MENA, Nick M. Aquino, celebrates
his debut
"We are strengthening our activities in the region and are showcasing our cryo
products for visitors of the Dubai Active Show", says Enrico Klauer, CEO of
MECOTEC GmbH, the pioneer in the development of electrical cryo equipment.
"We are delighted to offer visitors to personally feel the electrifying
experience with our products", says Nick M. Aquino, General Manager of MECOTEC
MENA (Middle East and North Africa). "We are presenting two of our cryo:one
flagship models for visitors to try them out at -85 °C: The nitrogen-free, fully
electric cryo:one and cryo:one plus chambers. The powerful performance combined
with a low energy consumption makes our chambers the most economical choice for
customers."
Besides the whole body cryo chambers, MECOTEC is presenting two fully
nitrogen-free cryoair cold air devices focusing on local treatments: cryoair
C600 with -60 °C and the cryoair mini premium with -32 °C.
There are manifold benefits of cryotherapy: Regeneration after injury and
illness can be promoted - performance increased, pain, inflammation and swelling
can be alleviated and cosmetic treatments can be supported.
MECOTEC´s product range is particularly suitable for spa and wellness
facilities, hotels, gyms, medical facilities and at home.
About DUBAI ACTIVE
Dubai Active, the Middle East's only international fitness, wellness and sports
show, is a dedicated platform for fitness professionals, networking and training
opportunities.
Visit MECOTEC at Hall 5, booth Number D2B.
Or on our Website: http://www.mecotec.net
About MECOTEC GmbH
Founded in 2006 MECOTEC has evolved from a pioneer in the field of cryo
technology to the globally leading company offering high-tech cooling solutions
in the pharmaceutical and medicine, wellness and sport sectors.
Contact:
Dr. Karin Funke-Rapp
MECOTEC GmbH
M +49 176 627 55085
mailto:karinfunkerapp@mecotec.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144598/5350624
OTS: MECOTEC GmbH
