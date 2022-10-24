Fact-checkers in Germany and Austria launch alliance against disinformation (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - It is the largest collaborative project of

fact-checkers and scientists in the German-speaking area: On November 1, the

German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (GADMO) will be launched. The goal of

the project is the coordinated fight against dis- and misinformation. For the

first time, the leading fact-checking organizations in Germany and Austria are

working together: Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Agence France Press (AFP),

Austria Presse Agentur (APA) and the independent research network Correctiv. The

fact-checkers are cooperating with scientists from TU Dortmund University and

the AIT Austrian Institute Of Technology. The Athens Technology Center is the

partner in charge of all technological aspects of the project. GADMO is funded

by the EU Commission for the first two and a half years.



GADMO pursues among others the following goals:



