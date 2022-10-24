checkAd

Fact-checkers in Germany and Austria launch alliance against disinformation (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - It is the largest collaborative project of
fact-checkers and scientists in the German-speaking area: On November 1, the
German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (GADMO) will be launched. The goal of
the project is the coordinated fight against dis- and misinformation. For the
first time, the leading fact-checking organizations in Germany and Austria are
working together: Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Agence France Press (AFP),
Austria Presse Agentur (APA) and the independent research network Correctiv. The
fact-checkers are cooperating with scientists from TU Dortmund University and
the AIT Austrian Institute Of Technology. The Athens Technology Center is the
partner in charge of all technological aspects of the project. GADMO is funded
by the EU Commission for the first two and a half years.

GADMO pursues among others the following goals:

- Make fact checks more accessible to the public and assemble them in a unified
repository.

- Identify disinformation campaigns and investigate them scientifically.

- Promote media literacy in Austria and Germany.

"Disinformation, propaganda and lies are our greatest opponents in the fight for
an enlightened society," explains Peter Kropsch, Chairman of the dpa Executive
Board. "United we achieve a lot. In the GADMO project, practitioners and
researchers work hand in hand across national borders."

The German-Austrian cooperation will be part of the European Digital Media
Observatory's network (EDMO). This EU-funded, independent coordinating body was
launched in 2020 and is intended to unite the forces of fact-checkers,
researchers and other experts from all over Europe in the fight against
disinformation. Including GADMO, the network now consists of nine regional
centers active in 17 European countries. Further centers will be launched by the
beginning of 2023. The project partners will be able to collaborate and conduct
joint research across Europe via a common online platform. The EDMO working
groups also include social media platforms to promote exchange.

More information on: https://edmo.eu/

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 150 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Contact:

German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5351817
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH



