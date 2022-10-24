checkAd

The journey to sustainable buildings Real Estate and FM professionals share key drivers for investing in ESG technology

Nijmegen, the Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - ~ Planon survey reveals where Real
Estate and Workplace Managers are on their ESG journey and what is needed to
further build their ESG approach ~

With the introduction of new environmental, social and governance (ESG)
regulations in many countries, including the UK, the US and across the EU, ESG
commitments are now a priority for most business executives. However, many are
still at the first stage of their ESG journey, just starting to make the
necessary changes to meet what is now expected. Planon (https://planonsoftware.c
om/uk/?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-th
e-journey-to-sustainable-buildings) conducted research into the ESG activities
of hundreds of Real Estate investors, building owners and occupiers, as well as
Facility Service providers. The report reveals what these businesses need to
further build their ESG approach.

'ESG is a complex topic, and businesses need guidance on transforming data into
insights so they can make proper decisions,' says Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO and
founder. 'We see that 53% of businesses have defined ESG commitment targets but
only 33% have an ESG performance governance plan in place. In addition, four in
ten service providers have been asked for an ESG proposal by their customers.
Companies are not only looking for ways to capture and track data to improve
transparency; they are also looking for 'smart solutions' that will help to
identify areas in which they can improve their performance.'

Planon conducted research into the ESG work of 605 Real Estate investors,
building owners and occupiers, and Facility Service providers. The company
looked at where these businesses stand, what ESG initiatives they currently have
in place and how they perform against the ESG targets set. This includes a look
into the future targets and further development of new ESG frameworks.

The report also explores the importance of workplace technology, what features
are currently in place and which new ones are needed to help achieve ESG targets
- outlining the role smart technology is playing now and in the future. The
research took place in Q2 2022 with respondents from 12 countries in Europe, and
North America.

A free copy of the Planon ESG Research report is available here (https://planons
oftware.com/uk/resources/white-papers/esg-research-report/?utm_source=wire&utm_m
edium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-the-journey-to-sustainable-bui
ldings) .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-journey-to
-sustainable-buildings-real-estate-and-fm-professionals-share-key-drivers-for-in
vesting-in-esg-technology-301657092.html

Contact:

Alison Wright,
Alison.Wright@planonsoftware.com,
T: +44 1273 823557

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166115/5352013
OTS: Planon BV



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The journey to sustainable buildings Real Estate and FM professionals share key drivers for investing in ESG technology ~ Planon survey reveals where Real Estate and Workplace Managers are on their ESG journey and what is needed to further build their ESG approach ~ With the introduction of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations in many countries, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Roche eröffnet neuen Campus in Ludwigsburg (FOTO)
144 Leser
Adyen fördert die Zukunft von Finanzdienstleistungen durch die Einführung eingebetteter ...
106 Leser
Artmarket.com, das bereits mit Artprice auf NFTs ausgerichtet ist, reagiert auf ein Interview auf ...
98 Leser
Gesetzeslücke zwingt Berliner Mieterinnen und Mieter in teuersten Gas-Tarif
93 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
87 Leser
ORGATEC 2022: So arbeiten wir morgen (FOTO)
45 Leser
Fractus verklagt ADT und Vivint wegen Patentverletzung
35 Leser
Repräsentative Studie zum Weltspartag: Ein Drittel der Deutschen achtet aufgrund Pandemie und Inflation stärker auf Preise und ...
34 Leser
Mit guter Leistung zu günstigen Preisen gegen die Konsumflaute
34 Leser
Faktencheck-Allianz GADMO startet in Deutschland und Österreich Kampf gegen Desinformation ...
32 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
510 Leser
EnigmaSoft präsentiert das NEUE SpyHunter Pro zur Bekämpfung von Malware, zur ...
507 Leser
Für 69 % der Reisen wurde 2021 das Auto als Verkehrsmittel genutzt
493 Leser
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2022 / Verbrauchervotum: Deutschlands fairste Unternehmen - Preisträger in 63 Kategorien - Feierliche Preisverleihung
472 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
449 Leser
MINTUS KÜNDIGT PARTNERSCHAFT MIT AMICORP ZUR STEIGERUNG DER GLOBALEN REICHWEITE AN
447 Leser
Huawei Ecosystem Partner Conference: Liefergewähr und Nachhaltigkeitsversprechen (FOTO)
435 Leser
Führen aus der Ferne: neue Studie Kienbaum Institut @ ISM / Homeoffice erhöht den Druck auf das mittlere Management ...
418 Leser
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im August 2022: -9,4 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
416 Leser
Um Kinder ausreichend für die Zukunft vorzubereiten / 90 Prozent der Erzieherinnen und ...
381 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2414 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1867 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1532 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
1416 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
1366 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1272 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1173 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1079 Leser
"BDU-Befragung zum Fachkräftemangel: " Ältere Mitarbeitende werden nur zögerlich eingestellt
1034 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2414 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2291 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2259 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1947 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1867 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1775 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1758 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1715 Leser