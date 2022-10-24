The journey to sustainable buildings Real Estate and FM professionals share key drivers for investing in ESG technology
With the introduction of new environmental, social and governance (ESG)
regulations in many countries, including the UK, the US and across the EU, ESG
commitments are now a priority for most business executives. However, many are
still at the first stage of their ESG journey, just starting to make the
necessary changes to meet what is now expected. Planon
om/uk/?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-th
conducted research into the ESG activities
of hundreds of Real Estate investors, building owners and occupiers, as well as
Facility Service providers. The report reveals what these businesses need to
further build their ESG approach.
'ESG is a complex topic, and businesses need guidance on transforming data into
insights so they can make proper decisions,' says Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO and
founder. 'We see that 53% of businesses have defined ESG commitment targets but
only 33% have an ESG performance governance plan in place. In addition, four in
ten service providers have been asked for an ESG proposal by their customers.
Companies are not only looking for ways to capture and track data to improve
transparency; they are also looking for 'smart solutions' that will help to
identify areas in which they can improve their performance.'
Planon conducted research into the ESG work of 605 Real Estate investors,
building owners and occupiers, and Facility Service providers. The company
looked at where these businesses stand, what ESG initiatives they currently have
in place and how they perform against the ESG targets set. This includes a look
into the future targets and further development of new ESG frameworks.
The report also explores the importance of workplace technology, what features
are currently in place and which new ones are needed to help achieve ESG targets
- outlining the role smart technology is playing now and in the future. The
research took place in Q2 2022 with respondents from 12 countries in Europe, and
North America.
A free copy of the Planon ESG Research report is available here (https://planons
oftware.com/uk/resources/white-papers/esg-research-report/?utm_source=wire&utm_m
edium=press-release&utm_campaign=uk-press-release-the-journey-to-sustainable-bui
ldings) .
