Code Intelligence Announces FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition
Bonn, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Online Event on November 17 Will Bring Together
Leading Automotive Developers and Security Engineers
Code Intelligence (https://www.code-intelligence.com/) , the automated testing
platform, today announced it will be hosting FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition
(https://www.fuzzcon.eu/automotive-edition) , a 100% online event, on November
17 at 4 pm CET.
Code Intelligence's FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition will bring together
leading developers, security engineers, and testing automation experts from the
automotive industry to engage in coding sessions focused on real use cases and
challenges, and learn from experienced developers who will share their best
practices on securing automotive software. Event sessions include:
- Current Challenges in Automotive Software Security Testing Presented by:
Sergej Dechand, CEO & Co-Founder, Code Intelligence
- Historical Vulnerabilities in Automotive: Common Bug Classes Present in
Embedded Software Presented by: Andreas Weichslgartner, Senior Technical
Security Engineer, CARIAD
- Integrating Fuzz Testing into an Automotive Cybersecurity Test Strategy
Presented by: Nico Vinzenz, Cybersecurity Expert, ZF Group
- Fuzzing Beyond Cybersecurity Presented by: Renè Palige, Expert Automotive
Software Security, & Rosemary Joshy, Head of Global SW Strategy, Innovation
and Business Improvement, Continental
- How To Improve Automotive Security Presented by: Michal Frenkel, VP Products &
Strategy, & Victor Marginean, Presales Worldwide Director, Argus Cyber
Security Ltd.
"We're excited to bring together leading minds on the cutting edge of the
automotive developer and security community for FuzzCon Europe: Automotive
Edition," said Sergej Dechand, CEO & Co-Founder, Code Intelligence. Attendees of
our virtual event can expect to discuss and learn about how best to comply with
the latest industry standards, how to deal with the growing technical complexity
of modern software, and how to improve security testing in automotive software."
Code Intelligence recently announced
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/hubfs/Press-Release-20220920.pdf) a new
open-sourced security tool, CI Fuzz CLI
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/cli-tool) , which lets automotive developers
and security professionals run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the
command line to find and fix vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be
integrated (https://www.code-intelligence.com/cli-tool) into common build
systems, integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous
integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools. CI Fuzz CLI has language support
for C/C++ and CMake.
For more information on the FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition, and to register,
visit: https://www.fuzzcon.eu/automotive-edition#Registration
About Code Intelligence
Founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand, Khaled Yakdan, and Matthew Smith, Code
Intelligence (http://www.code-intelligence.com/) offers an automated software
security platform that helps developers ship more secure code. The startup has
raised $15.7 from Tola Capital, HTGF, Thomas Dohmke (CEO of GitHub), and others.
Code Intelligence is trusted by Google, Deutsche Telekom (https://www.code-intel
ligence.com/customer-success-telekom?hs_preview=aHCAsvgT-43604044905) , Bosch (h
ttps://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/open-innovation-bosch-honors-best-s
tart-up-collaboration-190400.html) , and CARIAD
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/success-stories/cariad) , among others.
About Fuzz Testing Fuzz Testing
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/what-is-fuzz-testing) is a dynamic testing
method for finding functional bugs and security issues in software. During a
fuzz test, a program or function under test gets executed with invalid,
unexpected, or random inputs to uncover unlikely or unexpected edge cases. Learn
more: What is Fuzz Testing?
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/what-is-fuzz-testing)
Media Kit
Link (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zR0TdvxK2sYW5IOhxFmdogmgLs9gh4VP?u
sp=sharing)
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830464/Code_Intelligence_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/code-intellige
nce-announces-fuzzcon-europe---automotive-edition-301657364.html
Contact:
Jacob Loring,
Press Relations,
+49 176 96039317,
press@code-intelligence.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163431/5352874
OTS: Code Intelligence
