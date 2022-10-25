Code Intelligence Announces FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition

Bonn, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Online Event on November 17 Will Bring Together

Leading Automotive Developers and Security Engineers



Code Intelligence (https://www.code-intelligence.com/) , the automated testing

platform, today announced it will be hosting FuzzCon Europe: Automotive Edition

(https://www.fuzzcon.eu/automotive-edition) , a 100% online event, on November

17 at 4 pm CET.



Code Intelligence's FuzzCon Europe - Automotive Edition will bring together

leading developers, security engineers, and testing automation experts from the

automotive industry to engage in coding sessions focused on real use cases and

challenges, and learn from experienced developers who will share their best

practices on securing automotive software. Event sessions include:



